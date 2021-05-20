newsbreak-logo
Food Safety

What Happens If You Eat Mold Accidentally?

By Jaclyn Anglis
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 8 hours ago
Mold can show up anywhere — in the coffee-maker, in our trash can, on our mattress — and most often, around our food. We all know the feeling of disgust we get after seeing harmful mold on food in the fridge. If you’ve ever had the misfortune of accidentally tasting said mold, you know that feeling is about a billion times worse. But what happens if you eat mold accidentally? Here’s the good news: You’re most likely not going to die or fall seriously ill if you mistakenly ingest a bit of the nasty stuff, especially if you’re an otherwise healthy adult with a strong immune system.

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

