The 22 Best Bracelets for Men Offer Something for Every Sense of Style and Budget

Alright fellas, let’s talk. When it comes to elevating your outfit, accessories matter. Sure, you can accessorize with the perfect backpack or stylish sunglasses , but jewelry is another low-key way to kick your style up a notch and express your personality. And newsflash: You don’t have to be a rock star to don some stylish wrist candy. The best bracelets for men should work in any situation, from the beach to the board room.

Men’s bracelets come in many different styles and shapes — ranging from full-blown survival bracelets built for your next adventure out in the wilderness to nautical, boho-inspired beaded bracelets that will leave even the most seasoned pirate of the Caribbean impressed. But so many options can be very overwhelming.

To help you out, here are some of the best bracelets for men that will keep you looking sharp in 2022.

Caputo & Co. Stacked Stone & Leather Bracelets for men

BEST OVERALL

Our favorite men’s bracelet of 2022 comes via Nordstrom. Stacked bracelets and leather bracelets for men are both popular right now, and this stylish piece combines both trends into a single bracelet. Unlike a lot of the designer men’s bracelets you’ll find at department stores like Nordstrom, it won’t cost you $300 or stand out too much on your wrist. A handsome leather cuff sits atop a string of yellow tiger eye stones for an understated but stylish look. This is also a great gift idea for men .



Buy: Caputo & Co. Stacked Stone & Leather Bracelet $165.00

Geoffrey Beene Black Leather Bracelets

BEST BLACK LEATHER BRACELETS FOR MEN

The best men’s bracelets are versatile accessories that will go with a variety of outfits and occasions, and it doesn’t get more versatile than this classic black leather bracelet for men. Affordable yet stylish, this is the perfect bracelet for guys who don’t have a ton of experience with accessories like these.



Buy: Geoffrey Beene Black Leather Bracelet $25.99

Esquire Men’s Jewelry Link Chain Bracelet in Stainless Steel and Blue Ion-Plating

BEST USE OF COLOR

We wanted our top overall choice for the best bracelet for men to be unique and undeniably masculine, and this great piece from Esquire Men’s Jewelry fits the bill. The blue and stainless steel are perfect contrasting colors, and better still the blue is only visible from certain angles, which makes this a serious eye-catcher. It’s a classy addition to both casual and formal wear, and right now it’s an absolute steal at 65% off at Macy’s.



Buy: Esquire Men’s Jewelry Link Chain Bracelet $61.25 (orig. $175.00) 65% OFF

ASOS DESIGN Midweight Chain Bracelet

EDITOR’S PICK

ASOS is known for style. Take this midweight chain bracelet. For just $9, this gold-painted steel bracelet will make it look like you spent big bucks when you didn’t. Our e-commerce editor Tyler Schoeber has this bracelet and swears by it. “It’s great for a finishing touch, especially when I’m wearing short-sleeves,” he says, “but never will I ever wear it in the shower. I anticipate it rusting even without getting it wet eventually, but you get what you pay for, and for now, this is a solid bracelet.”



Buy: ASOS DESIGN Midweight Chain Bracelet $9.00

Le Gramme 7G Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet

BEST CUFF BRACELET

Cuff bracelets are one of the most popular styles of men’s jewelry at the moment, as it’s not too flashy and thus easy to match to your outfits. This sterling silver cuff from designer Le Gramme is a thin yet handsome men’s bracelet that will look great around any man’s wrist. This popular bracelet for men is created in Germany.



Buy: Le Gramme 7G Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet $325.00

Craighill Radial Cuff

BEST IN BRASS

For guys searching for a more understated way to wear jewelry for men , cuff bracelets are an excellent choice. Craighill’s wrist cuff is crafted from durable brass, and it’s a handsome accessory that won’t attract too much attention.



Buy: Craighill Radial Cuff $58.00

A2S Protection Paracord Bracelet

BEST PARACORD BRACELET

This two-pack of paracord bracelets by A2S Protection is a great middle-of-the-line option, as it offers a few tools such as a flint and fire starter and a whistle and compass, but remains simple and compact. Just be aware that any paracord bracele t with a flint and fire starter could mess with the compass due to the iron in the starter. Unbuckle the bracelet before reading the compass to be certain you’re getting accurate readings.



Buy: A2S Protection Paracord Bracelet

Mister Crown Bracelet

MOST REGAL BRACELET

Do you want to feel like royalty? Then spring for this metal men’s bracelet with an all-around crown motif. The bracelet is available in silver and gold, but we recommend you go for gold . If you like the idea of feeling like royalty but prefer a beaded bracelet, then you’ll want to check out the Mister King Bead Bracelet , too.



Buy: Mister Crown Bracelet $44.99



Buy: Mister King Bead Bracelet $29.99

David Yurman Curb Chain Bracelet

BEST CHAIN BRACELET

A quick scroll through social media will show you that chain bracelets are very trendy at the moment. The chain bracelet has been a staple in men’s fashion for a long time, but this David Yurman Curb Chain isn’t your grandfather’s bracelet. The curb chain design adds a contemporary edge that also allows the silver links to sit flat on your wrist. Several sizes are available so you can find the one that fits best.



Buy: David Yurman Curb Chain Bracelet $850.00

King Baby American Voices Hematite Glass Bead Bracelet

BEST POP OF COLOR

This hematite bracelet allows you to effortlessly achieve a beachy look with the ease of a single King Baby stamped clasp. The bracelet pairs a pop of red with a metallic, silver thin-beaded system. It has a lobster clasp to securely fit on your wrist, but that also means there’s very little room to stretch or move the design. Nonetheless, we love this striking red hematite. We suggest adding this bracelet to your more monochromatic outfits to add some elegance to your look.



Buy: King Baby American Voices Hematite Glass Bead Bracelet $225.00

Cultured Freshwater Baroque Pearl Stretch Bracelet

BEST PEARL BRACELET FOR MEN

File this one under: fashion trends we didn’t see coming. Unexpectedly, peal jewelry for men is trending, especially among Gen Z and the LGBTQ+ community. If you want to dip your wrist into this trend, then try this stretch bracelet adorned with freshwater pearls. The best bracelets for men adhere to the latest fashion trends, and if you’re bold enough to pull off this look, then this simple bracelet is sure to earn you compliments.



Buy: Freshwater Cultured Stretch Pearl Bracelet $16.98

Christian Louboutin Loubilink Spike-Embellished Leather Bracelet

BEST STUDDED

This Christian Louboutin leather bracelet is bringing us back to our goth middle school days in the best way possible, which is something we thought we’d never say. No, you don’t have to throw on a Slipknot tee again for old time’s sake; we suggest you try incorporating this into your modern-day style as a surprising twist of an accessory option. It fastens like a belt, giving a little bit of room for various wrist sizes.



Buy: Valentino Garavani Rockstud Leather Bracelet $210.00

Esquire Tiger’s Eye and Onyx Beaded Bolo Bracelet

BEST BEADED BRACELET

A band of carefully selected tiger eye and onyx beads surrounds the sterling silver accents in this natural and exotic bracelet. It’s 8 1/2 inches in total but the drawstring closure allows for a customized fit, while the precious metal adds a little something special to elevate the look. It’s a stunning beaded piece that will surely elevate your entire look.

ON SALE



Buy: Esquire Tiger’s Eye and Onyx Beaded Bolo Bracelet $140.00 (orig. $400.00) 65% OFF

David Yurman Woven Box Chain Bracelet

BEST BOX CHAIN

Where there are chain bracelets, there also have to be box chain bracelets. This box chained beauty from David Yurman is made of sterling silver and nylon cord to keep your wrist looking as handsome as it gets. It’s 12mm wide with a lobster clasp so you can easily take it on and off. It will match just about anything you pair it with, whether it’s more casual or formal, so feel free to wear this all season long — just be sure to keep it away from water.



Buy: David Yurman Woven Box Chain Bracelet $550.00

Mister Crystal Bracelet

BEST ENCRUSTED

These ain’t diamonds, but damn, they sure do look like it. Show off your bling with this crystal-encrusted gold bracelet from Mister cast in high-grade brass. It’ll up your look tremendously no matter what you pair it with. And maybe the best part of all is it’s affordable for most dudes uninterested in spending an arm and a leg for a new piece of jewelry.



Buy: Mister Crystal Bracelet $49.99

Rastaclat Miami Heat Braided Bracelet

BEST FOR SPORTS FANS

Rastaclat makes stylish braided bracelets for men in a wide variety of colors and designs (check out their stylish Void Bracelet ), but what sets them apart is their bracelets for sports fans. Rastaclat recently released a collection of both knotted and braided bracelets featuring the colors and mascots of your favorite NBA teams and MLB teams . Each bracelet is crafted to last a lifetime, so you won’t have to worry about these breaking even with constant wear.



Buy: Rastaclat Miami Heat Braided Bracelet $20.00

Men’s Black Diamond Bracelet in Nylon and Stainless Steel

BEST WITH DIAMONDS

We love how this bracelet from Macy’s is luxurious yet understated and diamond-studded yet masculine. The black nylon band and stainless steel clasp and accents complement each other perfectly, and the row of single-cut black diamonds (1/10th carat total weight) are classy without being flashy.



Buy: Men’s Black Diamond Bracelet in Nylon and Stainless Steel $87.50 (orig. $250.00) 65% OFF

1KAPITAL Silver-Tone and Elastic Bracelet

MOST PLAYFUL

Guys — don’t be afraid to add a little fun into your look, even if it’s as wild as this KAPITAL double-eyed smiley bracelet. This colorful men’s bracelet is just what you need to bring your monochrome wardrobe up a notch or seven. Because it’s so wackily designed, it’s going to be hard to match, but that’s the point. Wear it with a suit at your next formal event or to work the next time you’re in the office for a bit of a conversation starter.



Buy: KAPITAL Silver-Tone and Elastic Bracelet $50.00

Konstantino Heonos Men’s Bracelet

BEST BAROQUE BRACELET

A style of this magnitude deserves the $800 price point because, damn, just take a peek at this beauty. This bracelet from Konstantino is a new age staple that effortlessly combines pre-modern fashion with our current way of dressing.



Buy: Konstantino Heonos Men’s Bracelet $880.00

Miansai Hook Bracelet

BEST NAUTICAL BRACELET

Miansai is one of our favorite men’s jewelry brands, and this bracelet is one of their best. Nautical bracelets can be tricky to pull off, but the Miansai Hook Bracelet will surely, well, hook you. The maritime cord provides a seagoing look, but the band isn’t going to leave you with rope burn. A silver fishhook with the Miansai name engraved fastens the adjustable rope to achieve a perfect fit. Whether you’re spending a day on a yacht, hitting up the beach or just dreaming of summer, the nautical style will set the perfect vibe. The bracelet is available in a variety of hook finishes and cord colors.



Buy: Miansai Hook Bracelet $55.00

Tom Wood Gold Boa Bracelet

MOST SIMPLE

It does not get more simple than a plain unadorned gold chain, especially one as thin and unobtrusive as the Tom Wood Gold Boa Bracelet. It’s gold plated over sterling silver, and the thinness and simple clasp make it a subtle and cool addition to whatever you’re wearing. Grab it now before the current 61% discount goes away.

ALMOST SOLD OUT



Buy: Tom Wood Gold Boa Bracelet $66.00 (orig. $170.00) 61% OFF

LOLIAS 24 Pcs Woven Leather Bracelet

HONORABLE MENTION

These bad boys pack a one-two punch. Or maybe a three or four or five punch, who knows. Not only are these our favorite stacked bracelets at the moment, but they’re also one of the best men’s bracelets under $100. For real, you can snag this entire pack for just $17. On top of the price point, the set includes 24 bracelets total — allowing you the freedom to mix and match as you choose. Wear them one at a time or go crazy and slap on as many as you want.



Buy: LOLIAS 24 Pcs Woven Leather Bracelet $16.99 (orig. $23.99) 29% OFF

