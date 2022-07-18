ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The 22 Best Bracelets for Men Offer Something for Every Sense of Style and Budget

By Alex Aronson and Mike Fazioli
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTa7H_0OO4pMbv00

Click here to read the full article.

Alright fellas, let’s talk. When it comes to elevating your outfit, accessories matter. Sure, you can accessorize with the perfect backpack or stylish sunglasses , but jewelry is another low-key way to kick your style up a notch and express your personality. And newsflash: You don’t have to be a rock star to don some stylish wrist candy. The best bracelets for men should work in any situation, from the beach to the board room.

Men’s bracelets come in many different styles and shapes — ranging from full-blown survival bracelets built for your next adventure out in the wilderness to nautical, boho-inspired beaded bracelets that will leave even the most seasoned pirate of the Caribbean impressed. But so many options can be very overwhelming.

To help you out, here are some of the best bracelets for men that will keep you looking sharp in 2022.

Read More: Men’s Anklets Are the Surprising Fashion Accessory of 2022

Caputo & Co. Stacked Stone & Leather Bracelets for men

BEST OVERALL

Our favorite men’s bracelet of 2022 comes via Nordstrom. Stacked bracelets and leather bracelets for men are both popular right now, and this stylish piece combines both trends into a single bracelet. Unlike a lot of the designer men’s bracelets you’ll find at department stores like Nordstrom, it won’t cost you $300 or stand out too much on your wrist. A handsome leather cuff sits atop a string of yellow tiger eye stones for an understated but stylish look. This is also a great gift idea for men .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usPRe_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Caputo & Co. Stacked Stone & Leather Bracelet $165.00

Geoffrey Beene Black Leather Bracelets

BEST BLACK LEATHER BRACELETS FOR MEN

The best men’s bracelets are versatile accessories that will go with a variety of outfits and occasions, and it doesn’t get more versatile than this classic black leather bracelet for men. Affordable yet stylish, this is the perfect bracelet for guys who don’t have a ton of experience with accessories like these.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ik2ch_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Geoffrey Beene Black Leather Bracelet $25.99

Esquire Men’s Jewelry Link Chain Bracelet in Stainless Steel and Blue Ion-Plating

BEST USE OF COLOR

We wanted our top overall choice for the best bracelet for men to be unique and undeniably masculine, and this great piece from Esquire Men’s Jewelry fits the bill. The blue and stainless steel are perfect contrasting colors, and better still the blue is only visible from certain angles, which makes this a serious eye-catcher. It’s a classy addition to both casual and formal wear, and right now it’s an absolute steal at 65% off at Macy’s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IouTn_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Esquire Men’s Jewelry Link Chain Bracelet $61.25 (orig. $175.00) 65% OFF

ASOS DESIGN Midweight Chain Bracelet

EDITOR’S PICK

ASOS is known for style. Take this midweight chain bracelet. For just $9, this gold-painted steel bracelet will make it look like you spent big bucks when you didn’t. Our e-commerce editor Tyler Schoeber has this bracelet and swears by it. “It’s great for a finishing touch, especially when I’m wearing short-sleeves,” he says, “but never will I ever wear it in the shower. I anticipate it rusting even without getting it wet eventually, but you get what you pay for, and for now, this is a solid bracelet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uVyZ_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: ASOS DESIGN Midweight Chain Bracelet $9.00

Le Gramme 7G Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet

BEST CUFF BRACELET

Cuff bracelets are one of the most popular styles of men’s jewelry at the moment, as it’s not too flashy and thus easy to match to your outfits. This sterling silver cuff from designer Le Gramme is a thin yet handsome men’s bracelet that will look great around any man’s wrist. This popular bracelet for men is created in Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHqOr_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Le Gramme 7G Sterling Silver Cuff Bracelet $325.00

Craighill Radial Cuff

BEST IN BRASS

For guys searching for a more understated way to wear jewelry for men , cuff bracelets are an excellent choice. Craighill’s wrist cuff is crafted from durable brass, and it’s a handsome accessory that won’t attract too much attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255MW3_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Craighill Radial Cuff $58.00

A2S Protection Paracord Bracelet

BEST PARACORD BRACELET

This two-pack of paracord bracelets by A2S Protection is a great middle-of-the-line option, as it offers a few tools such as a flint and fire starter and a whistle and compass, but remains simple and compact. Just be aware that any paracord bracele t with a flint and fire starter could mess with the compass due to the iron in the starter. Unbuckle the bracelet before reading the compass to be certain you’re getting accurate readings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkyNT_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: A2S Protection Paracord Bracelet

Mister Crown Bracelet

MOST REGAL BRACELET

Do you want to feel like royalty? Then spring for this metal men’s bracelet with an all-around crown motif. The bracelet is available in silver and gold, but we recommend you go for gold . If you like the idea of feeling like royalty but prefer a beaded bracelet, then you’ll want to check out the Mister King Bead Bracelet , too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBrzw_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Mister Crown Bracelet $44.99


Buy: Mister King Bead Bracelet $29.99

David Yurman Curb Chain Bracelet

BEST CHAIN BRACELET

A quick scroll through social media will show you that chain bracelets are very trendy at the moment. The chain bracelet has been a staple in men’s fashion for a long time, but this David Yurman Curb Chain isn’t your grandfather’s bracelet. The curb chain design adds a contemporary edge that also allows the silver links to sit flat on your wrist. Several sizes are available so you can find the one that fits best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lQyOa_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: David Yurman Curb Chain Bracelet $850.00

King Baby American Voices Hematite Glass Bead Bracelet

BEST POP OF COLOR

This hematite bracelet allows you to effortlessly achieve a beachy look with the ease of a single King Baby stamped clasp. The bracelet pairs a pop of red with a metallic, silver thin-beaded system. It has a lobster clasp to securely fit on your wrist, but that also means there’s very little room to stretch or move the design. Nonetheless, we love this striking red hematite. We suggest adding this bracelet to your more monochromatic outfits to add some elegance to your look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23r0vv_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: King Baby American Voices Hematite Glass Bead Bracelet $225.00

Cultured Freshwater Baroque Pearl Stretch Bracelet

BEST PEARL BRACELET FOR MEN

File this one under: fashion trends we didn’t see coming. Unexpectedly, peal jewelry for men is trending, especially among Gen Z and the LGBTQ+ community. If you want to dip your wrist into this trend, then try this stretch bracelet adorned with freshwater pearls. The best bracelets for men adhere to the latest fashion trends, and if you’re bold enough to pull off this look, then this simple bracelet is sure to earn you compliments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YIJqy_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Freshwater Cultured Stretch Pearl Bracelet $16.98

Christian Louboutin Loubilink Spike-Embellished Leather Bracelet

BEST STUDDED

This Christian Louboutin leather bracelet is bringing us back to our goth middle school days in the best way possible, which is something we thought we’d never say. No, you don’t have to throw on a Slipknot tee again for old time’s sake; we suggest you try incorporating this into your modern-day style as a surprising twist of an accessory option. It fastens like a belt, giving a little bit of room for various wrist sizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjn91_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Valentino Garavani Rockstud Leather Bracelet $210.00

Esquire Tiger’s Eye and Onyx Beaded Bolo Bracelet

BEST BEADED BRACELET

A band of carefully selected tiger eye and onyx beads surrounds the sterling silver accents in this natural and exotic bracelet. It’s 8 1/2 inches in total but the drawstring closure allows for a customized fit, while the precious metal adds a little something special to elevate the look. It’s a stunning beaded piece that will surely elevate your entire look.

ON SALE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1GJc_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Esquire Tiger’s Eye and Onyx Beaded Bolo Bracelet $140.00 (orig. $400.00) 65% OFF

David Yurman Woven Box Chain Bracelet

BEST BOX CHAIN

Where there are chain bracelets, there also have to be box chain bracelets. This box chained beauty from David Yurman is made of sterling silver and nylon cord to keep your wrist looking as handsome as it gets. It’s 12mm wide with a lobster clasp so you can easily take it on and off. It will match just about anything you pair it with, whether it’s more casual or formal, so feel free to wear this all season long — just be sure to keep it away from water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMlZa_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: David Yurman Woven Box Chain Bracelet $550.00

Mister Crystal Bracelet

BEST ENCRUSTED

These ain’t diamonds, but damn, they sure do look like it. Show off your bling with this crystal-encrusted gold bracelet from Mister cast in high-grade brass. It’ll up your look tremendously no matter what you pair it with. And maybe the best part of all is it’s affordable for most dudes uninterested in spending an arm and a leg for a new piece of jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NJ4GP_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Mister Crystal Bracelet $49.99

Rastaclat Miami Heat Braided Bracelet

BEST FOR SPORTS FANS

Rastaclat makes stylish braided bracelets for men in a wide variety of colors and designs (check out their stylish Void Bracelet ), but what sets them apart is their bracelets for sports fans. Rastaclat recently released a collection of both knotted and braided bracelets featuring the colors and mascots of your favorite NBA teams and MLB teams . Each bracelet is crafted to last a lifetime, so you won’t have to worry about these breaking even with constant wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kt0gP_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Rastaclat Miami Heat Braided Bracelet $20.00

Men’s Black Diamond Bracelet in Nylon and Stainless Steel

BEST WITH DIAMONDS

We love how this bracelet from Macy’s is luxurious yet understated and diamond-studded yet masculine. The black nylon band and stainless steel clasp and accents complement each other perfectly, and the row of single-cut black diamonds (1/10th carat total weight) are classy without being flashy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEHZw_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Men’s Black Diamond Bracelet in Nylon and Stainless Steel $87.50 (orig. $250.00) 65% OFF

1KAPITAL Silver-Tone and Elastic Bracelet

MOST PLAYFUL

Guys — don’t be afraid to add a little fun into your look, even if it’s as wild as this KAPITAL double-eyed smiley bracelet. This colorful men’s bracelet is just what you need to bring your monochrome wardrobe up a notch or seven. Because it’s so wackily designed, it’s going to be hard to match, but that’s the point. Wear it with a suit at your next formal event or to work the next time you’re in the office for a bit of a conversation starter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465WMd_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: KAPITAL Silver-Tone and Elastic Bracelet $50.00

Konstantino Heonos Men’s Bracelet

BEST BAROQUE BRACELET

A style of this magnitude deserves the $800 price point because, damn, just take a peek at this beauty. This bracelet from Konstantino is a new age staple that effortlessly combines pre-modern fashion with our current way of dressing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lhzjg_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Konstantino Heonos Men’s Bracelet $880.00

Miansai Hook Bracelet

BEST NAUTICAL BRACELET

Miansai is one of our favorite men’s jewelry brands, and this bracelet is one of their best. Nautical bracelets can be tricky to pull off, but the Miansai Hook Bracelet will surely, well, hook you. The maritime cord provides a seagoing look, but the band isn’t going to leave you with rope burn. A silver fishhook with the Miansai name engraved fastens the adjustable rope to achieve a perfect fit. Whether you’re spending a day on a yacht, hitting up the beach or just dreaming of summer, the nautical style will set the perfect vibe. The bracelet is available in a variety of hook finishes and cord colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2movCz_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Miansai Hook Bracelet $55.00

Tom Wood Gold Boa Bracelet

MOST SIMPLE

It does not get more simple than a plain unadorned gold chain, especially one as thin and unobtrusive as the Tom Wood Gold Boa Bracelet. It’s gold plated over sterling silver, and the thinness and simple clasp make it a subtle and cool addition to whatever you’re wearing. Grab it now before the current 61% discount goes away.

ALMOST SOLD OUT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaGEE_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: Tom Wood Gold Boa Bracelet $66.00 (orig. $170.00) 61% OFF

LOLIAS 24 Pcs Woven Leather Bracelet

HONORABLE MENTION

These bad boys pack a one-two punch. Or maybe a three or four or five punch, who knows. Not only are these our favorite stacked bracelets at the moment, but they’re also one of the best men’s bracelets under $100. For real, you can snag this entire pack for just $17. On top of the price point, the set includes 24 bracelets total — allowing you the freedom to mix and match as you choose. Wear them one at a time or go crazy and slap on as many as you want.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BExnl_0OO4pMbv00


Buy: LOLIAS 24 Pcs Woven Leather Bracelet $16.99 (orig. $23.99) 29% OFF

Updates: This article was updated on July 18, 2022, at which time we updated the pricing on several of the bracelets. We replaced the Tod’s Woven Leather and Silver-Tone Bracelet, which is no longer available, with the Esquire Men’s Jewelry Link Chain Bracelet in Stainless Steel and Blue Ion-Plating as “Best Overall.” We replaced the NY Yankees Braided Bracelet from Rastaclat, which is no longer available, with a Rastaclat Miami Heat Braided Bracelet as “Best for Sports Fans.” We removed the “Best Barbed Wire” Urban Outfitters Barbed Wire Bracelet, which is no longer available, with the “Best With Diamonds” Men’s Black Diamond Bracelet in Nylon and Strainless Steel from Macy’s. We removed the HUGO BOSS Woven Leather and Stainless Steel Bracelet (“Best Woven Bracelet”) because it is no longer available, and replaced the “Most Simple” Good Fishing Summer Bracelet for Men with the Tom Wood Gold Boa Bracelet . More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
SPY

These Hard-to-Kill Plants Can Survive Even the Worst Gardeners

Click here to read the full article. We all know there are plenty of benefits to adding plants to your indoor space. Plants can help reduce stress, sharpen attention skills and boost productivity and mood. Plants can be therapeutic and help people recover from illnesses faster. Plus, there’s that whole improved air quality aspect that is pretty important. Still, many of us refrain from adding plants to our space because of guilt: plant killer guilt. We too have struggled with how to take care of plants. We’ve moved them in and out of the light, overwatered, underwatered, pruned and left the...
GARDENING
SPY

The Best Blackhead Masks Offer a Simple Way to Clear Your Skin

Click here to read the full article. In this shopping guide, we’ll share the best blackhead masks for men and women. To earn our Editor’s Choice badge, skincare products have to meet our strictest selection criteria. In addition to testing products, we also consulted experts in our search for the best face masks for blackheads. SPY’s grooming editors and writers have tested dozens of popular face masks in 2022, and we selected only the very best for this review. If you’re looking for a quick way to clear your skin of excess sebum, grime and blackheads, the best blackhead masks can...
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Beene
SheKnows

Target Shoppers Love This $15 Lululemon Bag Dupe That Carries All Your Essentials ‘Hands-Free’

Click here to read the full article. Belt bags are back in style, and we swear they’re anything but embarrassing nowadays. Whether you call it a fanny pack, crossbody or waist bag, you can’t say “no” to a good 90s trend that makes life incredibly easy. Today, there are many more chic options that even designer brands are taking advantage of, and people other than tourists love to wear them. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian to Sarah Jessica Parker have been spotted wearing this new streetwear fashion must-have. But sometimes luxury goods aren’t always in the budget, so we’ve found a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Best Travel Essentials on Amazon: Deals on Apple AirTags, Holders and Accessories

If you're traveling this summer, Apple's AirTags make keeping track of everything so much easier. The Apple AirTag is a bluetooth tracker that you can attach to keychains, purses, backpacks and more. And those who tend to forget where their keys might be around the house or want to keep a close eye on their wallets, luggage, or other items will love having these sleek discs in their arsenal.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Design#2022 Caputo Co#Nordstrom
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPY

Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Its #1 Best-Selling Gun Safe For the Second Day in a Row

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everyone around you is on edge, that’s because they are. Recent surveys of Americans have found that we’re feeling way more stressed out than usual. And there are a lot of good reasons to feel stressed — record heat waves, rising violent crime, inflation, and plagues. As a result, we’ve seen rising interest among SPY readers in products like self-defense weapons and home security products. Today, we have a great deal for Americans who exercise their second amendment right to bear arms and are looking for a secure way...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
SPY

Prime Day Is Over, But Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Gildan White T-Shirts Today — $2.64 Per Shirt

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note on Thursday, July 14: This story was originally published as part of SPY’s coverage of Prime Day 2022. Even though Prime Day has ended, some of the best discounts from the sales event are still live, like this sale on Gildan t-shirts. We don’t know how much longer the reduced price will be available, so head to Amazon to shop this deal before it ends. You can read our original story on this Gildan t-shirt sale below. Can we interest you in white t-shirts for under $3? Well, then you’ll want to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

I’m An Underwear Expert, and the World’s Best Underwear Is 30% Off Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: This article was originally published during Prime Day. Even though the Amazon sales event has ended, Saxx underwear is still on sale.  Didn’t know someone could be an underwear expert? Neither did I. Until I tested over 100 pairs of underwear from over 30 different brands in order to find the world’s very best. And, no, I’m not exaggerating. I spent the last year testing underwear brand after underwear brand. Style after style. I’m talking boxer briefs, briefs, trunks, hell, even jockstraps. During my research, I found a lot of comfortable underwear styles...
RETAIL
SPY

Wrist Readiness: The Best Paracord Bracelets for Stylish Survivalists

Click here to read the full article. If you’re doing some outdoor adventuring (or just looking to cop some of that outdoor adventurer style), you’re going to want one of the best paracord bracelets to go with your hiking pack, socks and boots. Made from military-grade nylon, a paracord bracelet offers hikers, adventurers and travelers an easy way to keep a compact survival emergency kit right on their wrists. We love a good bracelet for men here at SPY, but a paracord bracelet makes for especially great fashion accessories. Urban trendsetters have made these everyday carry (EDC) accessories something of a...
APPAREL
SPY

The 26 Best Outdoor Rugs Are Weather-Resistant and Easy To Clean — Starting at $21

Click here to read the full article. Outdoor rugs are just as necessary for home furnishing as indoor ones. Does your patio get hot with all that extra sunshine in the summer? Does your outdoor furniture slip and slide around? Or does your backyard need a splash of color and a bold pattern to anchor its decor? If so, your outdoor space will greatly benefit from one of the best outdoor rugs. Like indoor rugs, there are many benefits to using outdoor rugs including: Temperature: While many outdoor surfaces absorb heat, an outdoor rug provides a temperature-controlled zone that even your bare...
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

When and How to Use Fabric Softener in Your Laundry

When most of us think about fabric softener, we picture a big bottle of liquid that adds fragrance to our laundry, softens clothes, and reduces static. The lubricating chemicals in fabric softeners coat fabrics to make them feel softer. Static electricity that forms in an automatic dryer from too many loose electrons gives clothing atoms a negative charge. Fabric softeners contain cationic, or positively charged ions, and equalize the electrons and ions to prevent static.
APPAREL
SPY

The Best Bar Soap for Men Will Leave You With Softer, Cleaner Skin

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Natural vs. Synthetic (Syndet) Bar Soap What to Look for in a Bar Soap Best Bar Soap Ingredients for Acne-Prone and Dry Skin Best Exfoliation Ingredients in Bar Soaps The Best Bar Soap for Men The Best Bar Soaps for Oily Skin  The Best Bar Soaps for Acne-Prone Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Dry Skin The Best Bar Soaps for Sensitive Skin The Best Body Exfoliation Bar Soaps For a long time, a debate has raged over which in-bath cleaning option is best. The most popular choices include shower gel, body wash and old faithful, the bar of soap. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
894K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy