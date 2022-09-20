ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most daring outfits Zendaya has ever worn, from sheer dresses to crop tops

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 10, 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • Zendaya is a certified style icon everywhere she goes.
  • She's especially bold on red carpets, wearing sheer dresses, daring crop tops, and giant ruffles.
  • The Emmy-winning actor has also donned bold prints, oversized clothes, and unique fabrics.
Zendaya made her first Met Gala appearance in May 2015.
Zendaya attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2015.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Zendaya 's standout dress was designed by Fausto Puglisi . It had a sleeveless black bodice, and a red miniskirt with embroidered suns. The latter piece was especially unique, as it extended into a train behind her.

To complete the look, she wore a gold sun headband and matching bracelet.

In December of that year, she wore a pair of very wide-legged pants to Rihanna's Diamond Ball.
Zendaya attends the Diamond Ball in Santa Monica, California, on December 10, 2015.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Her striped pants, as well as her single-sleeved crop top, were designed by Rosie Assoulin . Though both pieces are now sold out, they previously retailed for a combined total of $3,490.

The actress paired a black dress with a wild pair of shoes for a Grammys after-party in February 2016.
Zendaya at Universal Music Group's Grammys after-party on February 15, 2016.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Zendaya's long-sleeved gown had a plunging neckline that extended to her metal belt. The slit in her skirt, on the other hand, helped her show off black sandals that had 14 buckle straps each.

The actress's blonde cropped hairstyle also helped her stand out on the red carpet.

She completely changed her look for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April 2016.
Zendaya attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards in California on April 3, 2016.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Not only did she ditch her blonde bob for a brunette lob, but she also swapped a black dress for a red pantsuit made from velvet. She paired the outfit with a gray crop top and pointed black boots.

Zendaya later wore one of her most confusing looks to date in October 2016.
Zendaya attends WE Day in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 19, 2016.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

On the blue carpet, she was photographed wearing a white shirtdress underneath an oversized, ripped-up sweater. She completed the look by wearing over-the-knee boots with red laces.

Zendaya wore a white dress with a bubble skirt at the 2016 Glamour Women Of The Year event.
Zendaya at the Glamour Women Of The Year event in California on November 14, 2016.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She was an honoree that night, and looked stunning in the Reem Acra design , which also had sheer pink sleeves covered in ruffles.

She looked glamorous in a semi-sheer gown at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Zendaya attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on May 7, 2017.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/GettyImages

Not only was the green Zuhair Murad dress made from transparent fabric, but it also had a plunging neckline and open back.

In June 2017, Zendaya donned a two-piece outfit that called back to her "Shake It Up" days.
Zendaya attends a "Spider-Man: Homecoming" photo call on June 15, 2017.

KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

For a " Spider-Man: Homecoming " photo call, she paired a black-and-yellow striped cardigan with a blue tutu and white belt. The actress also wore white pumps and an updo hairstyle.

Zendaya was pretty in pink at the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiere in June 2017.
Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" premiere in Hollywood on June 28, 2017.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Her custom Ralph & Russo gown was bright pink, with a high neckline and rows of fabric that cascaded from her shoulders down to the red carpet. The dress also had a plunging cutout across the chest, as well as a thigh-high slit, which revealed her pink pumps.

For Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in August 2017, Zendaya wore a bold outfit covered in sparkles.
Zendaya attends the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event on August 8, 2017.

Phil Mccarten/Invision/AP

Her high-neck top had long sleeves, and was held together by pink buttons. Zendaya's pants, on the other hand, were wide-legged and reached her ankles.

Zendaya wore a Vivetta gown to the annual Fashion Awards in December 2017.
Zendaya attends the Fashion Awards in London, England, on December 4, 2017.

Matt Crossick/PA Images/Getty Images

Zendaya's dress had a floor-length skirt made from velvet, and long sleeves covered with silver stars. Its bodice was almost entirely sheer, aside from two black horses that covered her chest.

The actress opted for an oversized minidress at the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers event in May 2018.
Zendaya attends a Tiffany & Co. event in New York City on May 3, 2018.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her billowing dress had balloon-style sleeves, a high neckline, and giant bow on the side of her neck. To complete the bold look, Zendaya wore a black headband and polka-dot print shoes.

The actress resembled Joan of Arc at the 2018 Met Gala.
Zendaya attends the Met Gala in New York City on May 7, 2018.

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Zendaya was one of three celebrities to wear an armor-inspired outfit that night . Still, her Versace gown stood out thanks to its sparkling skirt, scoop-style neckline, and metal padding.

At the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September of that year, Zendaya wore a colorful gown with a daring skirt.
Zendaya attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on September 5, 2018.

Stuart C. Wilson/GettyImages

Her gown had a sparkling yellow bodice, which was wrapped with purple silk that extended into a single sleeve draped down her back. Additionally, Zendaya's skirt had a daring thigh-high slit.

She opted for a standout tiered gown at an Áme Jewelry event in December 2018.
Zendaya attends an Áme Jewelry event in Los Angeles on December 13, 2018.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Designed by Marc Jacobs , Zendaya's sleeveless dress was made partially from pink-and-orange feathers. She paired it with pink pumps, and also wore her hair in an updo style.

Zendaya experimented with ruffles once again in February 2019.
Zendaya attends a Lancôme event in Los Angeles on February 21, 2019.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

At a Lancôme event, during which Zendaya was named the brand's Global Ambassadress, the actress wore a red, long-sleeved jumpsuit. Each sleeve had red ruffles attached, and her outfit perfectly matched her bright heels.

The actress visited New York City in June 2019 while wearing an unbuttoned top.
Zendaya poses on the Empire State Building observation deck on June 24, 2019.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Her two-piece outfit was navy blue, and seemingly made from silk. Her top was left mostly unbuttoned, and her mid-rise pants reached the floor.

That same day, Zendaya changed into a two-piece outfit with a unique print.
Zendaya leaves "Good Morning America" in New York City on June 24, 2019.

James Devaney/Getty Images

While visiting "Good Morning America," Zendaya was photographed wearing a sleeveless shirtdress covered in car blueprints. Her pants were also covered in the daring design.

The actress showed her affinity for bold prints the following day.
Zendaya leaves MTV in New York City on June 25, 2019.

Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Zendaya's three-piece ensemble was comprised of a suit-style jacket, loose shorts, and tall boots — all of which had the same red-and-white print.

Zendaya put her own twist on a superhero suit while at the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" premiere.
Zendaya attends the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" premiere on June 26.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Her Armani Privé gown had a red sleeveless top, which connected to her black high-low skirt. The daring gown was also backless, and paired perfectly with her pointed pumps.

Zendaya then put a feminine spin on a menswear-inspired look during Paris Fashion Week.
Zendaya attends a Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture show in Paris on July 2, 2019.

Jacopo Raul/Getty Images

Her tuxedo-style crop top and sleek black trousers were custom made for her by Armani . She paired the outfit with sheer black tights and Christian Louboutin pumps, which retailed for $845 at the time.

She wore one of her most sultry looks to date at the Emmys in September 2019.
Zendaya attends the Emmys in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Her green Vera Wang gown had a sheer, strapless bodice, and a silk, floor-length skirt with a slit. She also wore matching green heels and a cuff-style bracelet.

By October of that year, Zendaya was mixing men's and women's wear.
Zendaya at the Elle Women In Hollywood event on October 14, 2019.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Designed by Peter Do, her daring outfit included a button-up shirt, pleated pants, a skirt, and a cropped jacket with shoulders pads.

The actress kicked off 2020 with a hot-pink outfit.
Zendaya at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica on January 12, 2020.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

She walked the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in January while wearing a bright two-piece designed by Tom Ford. It included a metallic breastplate and a mid-rise skirt.

She also wore a dress with daring cutouts, giant pockets, and a split sleeve that same month.
Zendaya attends the the AAA Art Awards in New York City on January 30, 2020.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Her edgy look cost $1,035 and was designed by Christopher Esber . Zendaya also wore Vhernier jewelry and $695 Christian Louboutin pumps that night.

In February of that year, Zendaya donned a sheer shirtdress that made her look like she was draped in leaves.
Zendaya attends a Bvlgari event in New York City on February 6, 2020.

Steven Ferdman/Stringer/Getty Images

Her outfit was designed by Rahul Mishra Couture , and her jewels were from Bvlgari.

In June 2021, she attended the BET Awards in a semi-sheer gown with a plunging neckline.
Zendaya wears a Beyoncé inspired Versace look to the 2021 BET Awards 2021.

Bennett Raglin/via Getty Images

The purple-and-green dress was a vintage design from Versace. Stylist Law Roach coordinated the look, and Zendaya revealed on Instagram that the outfit was inspired by Beyoncé wearing the same dress during her first performance of "Crazy in Love."

Zendaya then brought back the "naked" fashion trend at the 2021 Venice Film Festival in September.
John Phillips/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore a sleeveless, tan dress at the event for the premiere of her upcoming film "Dune."

The custom Balmain design had a scoop neckline and ruched bodice, as well as a floor-length skirt with a small train and a bold slit that extended almost to her hip. On Instagram, Balmain revealed that the gown was created from leather "using an exact model of the star's bust."

The actress completed the look with pointed Louboutin heels in the same color as her dress, diamond studs, an emerald ring, and a statement snake necklace.

A few days later, she paired a tiny crop top with a standout skirt.
Zendaya attends a "Dune" event at the Venice Film Festival on September 6, 2021.

Kristy Sparow/Stringer/Getty Images

Designed by Alaïa, the two-piece set had a purple long-sleeved top that fit almost like a bralette. Its long sleeves also had tiny holes in them, as did its high-waisted skirt.

The latter part of the outfit was form-fitting up to her knees, where it was covered in a thick, fur-like material.

While promoting "Dune" in November 2021, Zendaya wore a top made entirely from chains.
Zendaya at a "Dune" event in London on October 17, 2021.

Tim P. Whitby/Stringer/Getty Images

She wore the backless Vivienne Westwood top with a high-waisted, checker-print skirt and cream-colored pumps.

She then showed off her bold style at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Zendaya at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on November 10, 2021.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She wore a red Vera Wang ensemble that included a strapless bra and a floor-length skirt. The latter stuck out as it had a round ruffle of fabric around her hips.

Zendaya also accessorized with diamond jewelry and rosy makeup.

Later that month, the actor was photographed wearing a black gown with a creepy detail.
Zendaya at an event in Paris, France, on November 29, 2021.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Her Roberto Cavalli dress was backless, but with a piece of gold jewelry attached to the open space. It was shaped like a scorpion and extended from her shoulders to her backside.

After stunning on the 2022 Emmys red carpet, Zendaya attended HBO's after-party in a red dress with a plunging neckline.
Zendaya attends HBO's Emmys Party on September 12, 2022.

Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Valentino designed the long-sleeved dress she wore , which had a form-fitting bodice, mermaid skirt, and thin train. She wore it with a messy bun and diamond jewelry.

Similarly, the black ball gown she wore to the actual ceremony was also created by the Italian fashion house.

Read the original article on Insider

