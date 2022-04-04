ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Everything You Need to Know About Undereye Filler, According to a Pro

By Aviel Kanter
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Within the last 10 years, cosmetic procedures like injectables have become much more of the norm, with people openly sharing their experiences with Botox and dermal fillers. With the latter, however, there's a lot to know beforehand depending on the area you want to plump up. For example, if...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fillers#Botox#Skin Types#Md
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

Derms Agree: This Is The One Drink You Should Be Having Daily For Healthier, Younger Looking Skin

In any great anti-aging skincare routine, one must not only include the daily usage of skincare products that work for their skin type, but also eat and drink a well-balanced diet to promote collagen production. Collagen is the protein responsible for supple skin and its elasticity, and can be taken in supplement form daily while also found in many foods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
marthastewart.com

Vaseline or Aquaphor: Which One Is Actually Better for Dry Skin?

A quick fix for chapped lips or a patch of dry skin often involves a dab of Aquaphor ($4.99, target.com) here or Vaseline ($4.49, target.com) there. Both topical ointments have a long list of advantages, but when it comes to a flaking, irritated complexion, which one is best? We chatted with two dermatologists to determine, once and for all, which product better addresses dry skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

5 Ways to Get Your Hair Growing Faster

Trying to grow your hair out and not having much success? While there aren't any miracle products that'll make your hair grow faster overnight, there are a few things you can do to optimize your hair health. However, if you're looking to add length to your hair quickly, your best option would be to try out hair extensions. How fast your hair grows depends on a variety of factors, such as your hair type, your age, and the condition of your health.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Users Say Their Fine Lines Have "Almost Vanished" Thanks to This Collagen-Boosting Eye Cream

If you haven't heard of FaceTheory, it's time to get acquainted with the affordable, cruelty-free skincare brand. The company carries an extensive line-up of unique formulations that target specific concerns shoppers may be struggling with — and its Ocuwake Eye Cream is a champion at rectifying fine lines and brightening dark circles, according to reviewers. What's more, the best-seller is currently on sale for $17 for a limited time.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Collagen-Boosting Supplements That Will Change Your Skin Forever

As we age, our body naturally produces less collagen— the protein linked to skin elasticity and healthy joints. In order to help the body improve the skin’s stretchiness (and reduce wrinkles and other signs of aging), many people refer to a collagen-boosting supplement and eat skin-firming foods that further promote production of the protein. We checked in with skin and health expert Lance Herrington, founder and CEO of Unico Nutrition Inc., a modern health & wellness supplement brand. Read on for supplement tips and advice on finding the right type for you.
SKIN CARE
GQMagazine

Dark Spots and Acne Marks: How to Prevent and Treat Hyperpigmentation

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While most of us deal with some degree of hyperpigmentation, most guys would also draw a blank in defining the common skincare condition. That’s because we don’t classify a months-old acne mark alongside a summer freckling. Melasma is far different from a newly sprouted mole. And yet, all of these things are, by definition, hyperpigmentation.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

One Common Diet Mistake That Is Absolutely Ruining Your Skin

Your skin is a window into your internal health —if something is going wrong on the inside, it will definitely show on the outside. That’s why skin issues can be so frustrating—while there are some topical things that can help, sometimes acne requires making a deep dive into your internal health to get to the root cause and heal. One thing that is commonly connected to skin issues like acne is diet. If you have an intolerance to a certain food that you eat regularly, it can lead to things like acne, eczema, and redness. We asked Saime Demirovic, founder of GloSpa, what one big mistake you may be making with your diet that could be making your skin worse.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream Delivers "Unbelievable Results, Almost Instantaneously"

I'll be honest, I'm a fiend for Credo's clean beauty selection. I describe it as an all-clean version of Sephora or Ulta, where all the products have been vetted to not include hormone-disrupting ingredients, asbestos, PFAS, and more problematic ingredients — and with that peace of mind, it's even more exciting to come across skincare that actually works. Take Maya Chia's newest release, the Advanced Response Complex: Shoppers call it the "best anti-aging, youth-restoring, wrinkle-reversing, skin-plumping cream ever."
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Refreshing Hyaluronic Acid Eye Cream Faded Shoppers' Dark Circles "Within 2 Weeks"

If you're looking to subdue your dark circles, slapping on just any eye cream won't cut it. Not all formulas are created equal; you'll want to look for one that specifically treats shadowy, puffy eyes, like the Beaueli Awaken Eye Cream. Though it caters to improving the appearance of under-eye bags and darkness, the popular seller also comes highly recommended by Amazon shoppers for its ability to lift sagging skin and soften dryness without ensuing irritation or burning effects.
SKIN CARE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy