10 best linen bedding sets that are low maintenance and chic

By Ali Howard
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Pure linen bedding has never been so popular. With a focus on self-care, more and more of us are coming round to the idea of investing in top quality materials in the sack. It’s where we spend a good third of our lives, after all.

Linen is made from the long fibres of the flax plant – one of the oldest continuously cultivated plants in the world, and a renewable source that’s fully biodegradable. Not only does the fabric score high on sustainability, allowing us to sleep soundly in our eco-friendly sheets, it offers a wealth of other benefits, too.

Pure linen is naturally breathable, durable, hypoallergenic, and cool in the summer months yet toasty warm in the winter, making it the perfect choice for relaxed year-round style.

If that’s not convincing enough, linen bedding is also pleasingly low maintenance. It boasts an attractive crumpled texture that only looks better wash after wash. You’ll find your linen sheets get increasingly suppler, too, so you can lock up your ironing board and dive straight in.

We tested a range of linen bedding sets from the relatively affordable to the super high-end, with a few exciting new brands thrown into the mix, too.

Read more:

The best linen bedding sets for 2021 are:

  • Best overall – Secret Linen Store violet white 100% linen bedding: £28.80 , Secretlinenstore.com
  • Best for a bundle – Bedfolk linen bedding bundle: £179, Bedfolk.com
  • Best for fuss free – Soak & Sleep French linen bedding: £30, Soakandsleep.com
  • Best for a cosy feel – Chalk Pink Linen Co. stone blue ticking linen duvet cover set: £159, Chalkpinklinencompany.co.uk
  • Best for non iron bedding – Scooms linen bedding, soft pink: £45, Scooms.com
  • Best luxury bed linen The Linen Works Picardie ecru linen bedding: £37.50, Thelinenworks.co.uk
  • Best for bedding that won’t shrink, fade or lose shape – Piglet midnight stripe bedding: £36, Pigletinbed.com
  • Best for something a bit different Loom & Last Aegean blue French linen bundle: £274, Loomandlast.com
  • Best for lightweight bedding – Resident washed linen bundle bedding set: £152.75, Residenthome.co.uk
  • Best for an affordable option – Dunelm Rowan 100% linen duvet cover and pillowcase set: £56, Dunelm.com

Secret Linen Store violet white 100% linen bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pFRDm_0OLemTUN00

Best: Overall

  • Sizes: Double, king, super king, emperor
  • Set: Sold separately
  • Machine wash: 40C

This is a beautiful, vintage-inspired bedding set, evocative of a French chateau of yesteryear. In pure snowy white, it’s as soft on the eye as it is to the touch. We loved its understated elegance. The duvet cover and pillowcases are finished with an intricately embroidered border, which we found, holds the bedding in shape nicely with a little bit of stretch – and this really comes into its own with the Oxford pillowcases and their pretty, frilly frames. Impressively, the bedding goes up to an emperor size, which is apt, given its grand design roots. It also washes well but you’ll want to avoid any coffee stains. Prices start from £28.80 for pillow cases and up to £202.50 for an Emperor duvet cover.

Buy now £28.80, Secretlinenstore.com

Bedfolk linen bedding bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MVzf_0OLemTUN00

Best: For a bundle

  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Set: Includes duvet cover, fitted sheet, pair pillowcases
  • Machine wash: 40C

If you’re looking to kit out your whole bed with pure linen, including a sheet, then a bundle is the way forward. Not only can it save some pennies, but it offers an all-in, fuss-free purchase. Bedfolk’s linen bundle comes in a small range of muted earthy tones, as well as a pure snowy white – the brand’s “back to nature” colourways reflecting the organic nature of the material itself. Our set, in Ink, proved super soft. It has a charming pre-loved look and feel, while the colour is an attractive, faded, utilitarian blue.

Buy now £179.00, Bedfolk.com

Soak & Sleep French linen bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMosC_0OLemTUN00

Best: For fuss free

  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Set: Sold separately
  • Machine wash: 30C

This is a brand that offers a no-frills approach to linen bedding – from its simple packaging to its contemporary, fuss-free product design. Instead, it allows the beauty of the material, and the quality of craftsmanship, to speak for itself. With six shades to choose from, and each piece sold separately, it’s ideal for mixing and matching colours – but we plumped for the modern mono look in a matching duvet cover, fitted sheet and pair of pillowcases. Our set, a dark and masculine navy, proved itself to be beautifully soft and lightweight, and its deep pigment stayed that way even after washing. Prices range from £30 to £237.

Buy now £30.00, Soakandsleep.com

Chalk Pink Linen Co. stone blue ticking linen duvet cover set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkdI5_0OLemTUN00

Best: For a cosy feel

  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Set: Includes duvet cover, two pillowcases
  • Machine wash: 40C

The first thing that hits you about this pre-washed set is its wonderfully homely, spring-fresh scent. Breathe it in and you’re immediately transported to a boutique hotel, or the guest bedroom of a country pile. The gentle blue and white stripe recalls charmingly old fashioned pyjamas, while its supple, bumpy texture is just as alluring. The bedding arrived feeling lived in and loved, complete with its matching draw-string bag. But, as in all the best linen bedding sets, this one came up even softer after a few machine washes. We teamed our stripy set with the brand’s still white fitted sheet – similarly scented, textured and incredibly cosy.

Buy now £159.00, Chalkpinklinencompany.co.uk

Scooms linen bedding, soft pink

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zysAb_0OLemTUN00

Best: For non iron bedding

  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Set: Sold separately
  • Machine wash: 40C

Simple and stylish, Scooms’s offering boasts the prettiest baby pink hue – and it had us sleeping like a baby. The double duvet cover can be matched with a pair of standard (housewife) pillowcases and a fitted sheet in a contrasting pure white linen. True to form, the material boasts a beautifully crumpled texture that really comes into its own after a wash – no ironing needed. This one proved a great mid-season buy, although it promises year-round comfort. It is light in look but super cosy and warm once you’re cocooned in it. Finished with large mother of pearl buttons, we loved this little hint of glamour. Prices start from £45 for pillowcases and up to £294 for a super king duvet cover.

Buy now £45.00, Scooms.com

The Linen Works Picardie ecru linen bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EfGGW_0OLemTUN00

Best: Luxury

  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Set: Sold separately
  • Machine wash: 40C

If, like us, you’re a sucker for packaging, The Linen Works won’t disappoint. Scoring top marks for presentation, this luxury bedding arrived beautifully boxed with ribbon and bows – a sure indication there’s something very special inside. The bedding is made from the finest Belgian flax weave and proved lovely and lightweight. In ecru, linen’s natural pre-dyed hue, these ethereally soft sheets are a calming neutral. Beautifully crafted, high quality and offering timeless style. Pillowcases start at £37.50 and duvet covers are £150.

Buy now £37.50, Thelinenworks.co.uk

Piglet midnight stripe bedding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37d5rD_0OLemTUN00

Best: For bedding that won’t shrink, fade or lose shape

  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Set: Sold separately or in “basic” or “bedtime” bundles
  • Machine wash: 40C

Another brand with bundle-buying options is Piglet, whose linen bedding collection continues to impress. This is one of Piglet’s best sellers, and it’s not difficult to see why. The midnight stripe linen offers a fresh, nautical look in the bedroom – perfect for spring but it’ll see you year-round. Made from 100 per cent natural French flax, it is wonderfully soft to the touch. The linen comes pre-stonewashed to ensure it won’t shrink, fade, or lose its shape and is finished with little wooden buttons. And we loved that we could team our bedding with a matching pyjama set in the same midnight stripe. The height of cosy.

Buy now £36.00, Pigletinbed.com

Loom & Last Aegean blue French linen bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pLxn_0OLemTUN00

Best: For something a bit different

  • Sizes: Double, king, super king
  • Set: Includes duvet cover, fitted sheet, pair pillowcases
  • Machine wash: 40C

While pure white linen is positively cloud like, Loom & Last’s latest addition to their linen offering recalls the calming sea. It is an attractive mid-blue hue – bold but not dark – and it makes the perfect springtime update. This is a brand that knows its stuff when it comes to fine French linen. The bedding is woven from flax plants found in the rolling hills of Normandy, which, Loom & Last says, gives us the best of the best. Indeed, the bedding proved super soft and supple, delicate but durable, and it gave us that inviting crumpled texture when washed – not unlike the ripples in sea water.

Buy now £274.00, Loomandlast.com

Resident washed linen bundle bedding set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZKqm_0OLemTUN00

Best: For lightweight bedding

  • Sizes: Double, king, super king
  • Set: Includes duvet cover, fitted sheet, pair pillowcases
  • Machine wash: 40C

The first thing that grabbed us about this linen bedding was its wonderfully lightweight feel – even from within its fully recyclable and compostable packaging. Suffice to say, the double duvet set we put to the test proved a dream to dive into. In “driftwood” – a warm mid-beige – it offers a homely look in the bedroom, yet the aesthetic is cool and contemporary. It washed beautifully, becoming more soft and supple with subsequent washes. Resident promises linen bedding that restores health and wellbeing and we’ll certainly atest to that.

Buy now £152.75, Residenthome.co.uk

Dunelm Rowan 100% linen duvet cover and pillowcase set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21fSoj_0OLemTUN00

Best: For affordable option

  • Sizes: Single, double, king, super king
  • Set: Includes duvet cover, pair pillowcases
  • Machine wash: 40C

Pure linen bedding isn’t cheap, so we were excited to discover Dunelm’s new and affordable offering. Even in size super king the duvet cover set comes in at a relatively purse-friendly £100. Effortlessly chic, the Rowan bedding boasts a homely, biscuity beige-grey hue, celebrating the material in its natural form. And while this one isn’t the finest, or softest we’ve tested, it certainly behaves the way pure linen should: breathable, durable, and with an inviting texture. We recommend giving it a machine wash before use to bring out its best qualities.

Buy now £56.00, Dunelm.com

The verdict: Linen bedding sets

Secret Linen Store’s violet white bedding won us over for its timeless, vintage look. Its embroidered borders elevate the otherwise plain white set to something really special. It also proved itself to be beautifully soft and supple – and it looked and felt even more lived in and loved after a few washes.

We were also impressed with our stripey sets from Chalk Pink Linen Co. and Piglet , each with a slightly different take on the traditional pyjamas look and both offering a wonderfully homely appeal.

For more bedroom inspiration, we’ve found the best bedsheets

