Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

10 best gym bags for men that are durable and spacious

By Adam Turner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajPQ8_0OLelxoG00

Back in the day, a mention of men’s gym bags conjured up images of stocky, menacing-looking blokes lugging around massive, unsightly holdalls. Now, however, modern workout bags are more practical and easier on the eye.

As the much-anticipated grand reopening of gyms draws near, now is an excellent time to retire that battered backpack you got free from your first health club donkey’s years ago and start looking for something fresh.

“You’ll want something spacious and durable that has plenty of compartments for all your gym stuff, like your water bottle, toiletries, towel, snacks and clean clothes. Separate compartments for gym shoes and wet stuff are handy too, but it really depends on your needs” Charlie Summers , personal trainer and founder of CVS Fitness , explains.

“If you’re someone who spends hours pumping iron, you’ll probably need something bigger for your protein shakes, snacks and sweat towels. Whereas if you’re a casual gym-goer that does half an hour on a treadmill after work, something compact and subtle might be more suitable.”

Still, whether you’re a yogi, spin-king or cardio fanatic, you’ll likely be stuffing your bag into a locker that’s never quite big enough. For that reason, you’ll probably want something that squashes down and can take a battering.

Read more:

Don’t worry too much, though. In our round-up of the best gym bags for men, we’ve selected various options, from designer weekend bags and commuter-style backpacks to no-nonsense duffels. All picks were packed with gym gear, lugged around and stuffed into small spaces to ensure they were hardy and functional, as well as easy on the eye.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Columbia street elite convertible duffel pack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Dqci_0OLelxoG00

This grey, minimalist unisex gym bag by Columbia is quality. Not only is it lovely to look at, it’s also multi-functional (it transforms from a backpack to a duffel). With a water-resistant outer shell that’s easy to wipe down, it comes with heaps of different storage areas. From internal mesh toiletries pouches to a separate shoe pocket, which can be used to store your wet stuff too. The clever design also means that when using it as a backpack, your bag’s contents are concealed by your back, making it a quality option for before/after work gym-goers.

Buy now £69.95, Secretspot.co.uk

Thule chasm 40l

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRpG4_0OLelxoG00

This Swedish brand, founded in 1942, is a good choice for men looking for a cool, functional and robust bag to carry their gear. You’ve probably seen someone pulling, pushing or lugging a Thule bag through the airport – and we now know why they’re so popular.

The Chasm, with its tough tarpaulin outer shell and various mesh dividers, is top class. We particularly like the sneaky semi-hidden pocket for your expensive stuff. You’re not short of grab handles either (we lost count at ten). It doesn’t quite fit a yoga mat inside, but if you use it as a duffel, you can slide one nicely on top. The best bit? It comes with a dinky bag, which doubles as a handy toilet bag.

Buy now £100.00, Thule.com

PS Paul Smith men’s zebra logo canvas weekend bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0seaGW_0OLelxoG00

In the market for a stylish, lightweight, designer gym bag you’d be happy to take to the office? You’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than this. Alright, it’s technically a men’s weekend bag, but it works well as a gym bag too. We’re into the subtle, slightly military aesthetic, which comes complete with Paul Smith’s synonymous multi-coloured zebra logo.

The main compartment comfortably fits a towel, running shoes, a couple of drinks bottles and toiletries. There’s also a smaller zipped inner pocket for your valuables and if you’re prone to snacking, the two outer pockets are ready-made for protein bars. One slight downside is that it lacks an individual compartment for wet clothes and the synthetic material isn’t waterproof, but that’s only an issue if you’re going for a dip or heading out when it’s wet.

Buy now £195.00, Thehut.com

Eastpak stand CNNCT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xtp4X_0OLelxoG00

Eastpak is the bees’ knees when it comes to luggage, from its understated backpacks and gym bags to its effortlessly-cool suitcases and bumbags. Although the U.S. company hasn’t always been a go-to for urbanites, professionals and roving hipsters – Eastpak originally started out making gear for military purposes back in 1952.

Part of the Eastpak’s “connect to the city collection”, this model works well as a gym bag thanks to its good-size main compartment, tough, textured outer shell, and its’ ability to convert into a backpack. Ready-made for folk who workout straight after work, it comes with a padded laptop sleeve (big enough for a 15” Mac) and a well-hidden zipped pocket for your treasures. Our only niggle is when used as a backpack, it has a slightly odd-looking step above the straps near your neck. Redeeming features? It’s 100 per cent vegan and cabin-sized, so you can use it for that cheeky city trip you’ve got planned when lockdown lifts.

Buy now £105.00, Eastpak.com

Decathlon fitness bag 20l

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmvbS_0OLelxoG00

This barrel bag will do the job just fine for men who want a no-frills vessel to transport their foisty workout gear. It costs less than a pint of beer in some London pubs, so don’t expect it to come with loads of innovative features. There’s next to no padding, and the carry strap has a seatbelt texture to it, but it fits a pair of running shoes, towel and drinks bottle easily.

You’ll also find a couple of small, elasticated pockets for goggles, wallets or other small stuff. Plus, at 20l, it’s little enough to stuff into smaller lockers. It comes with a zipped, mesh inner pocket, which will just about fit a sweat towel (and a pair of speedos if you’re lucky). We also quite like the old-school burgundy aesthetic, which has an American College feel to it. A budget gym bag that’ll do the trick if you pack lightly and don’t have loads to carry.

Buy now £5.99, Decathlon.co.uk

Ellesse™ pelba barrel bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faP9e_0OLelxoG00

What does the Great Wall of China, The Grand Canyon and the logo on this Ellesse gym bag all have in common? They’re all visible from space. Jokes aside, we’re a fan of the sporty, bold, retro branding on this mini holdall by the formidable sports company. And although there aren’t loads of features – aside from a kid’s wallet-sized valuables pocket, an extendable strap and two non-zip internal pouches – it’s a decent, cost-effective option for a traditionalist. The outer polyester material isn’t the most weather-friendly, but it’s a super lightweight bag that shrinks down well and the main compartment is roomy enough to fit all your gym gear.

Buy now £25.00, Next.co.uk

The North Face gilman duffel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQWhM_0OLelxoG00

The North Face is probably best known for its adventure sports stuff, and rightly so. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t suited to indoor pursuits, too. Modelled on the outerwear brands iconic base camp duffel, this bag is spot on for serious gym-goers. Not only does it look the part, but it’s spacious, efficient and tough as old boots.

We like the separate wet compartment, big zipped mesh inner pocket (big enough for a sweat towel) and a well-placed watertight I.D slot – ideal for a gym card or workout plan. It comes with loads of grab handles, which makes pulling it from a locker that much easier. A solid pick for someone who has loads of gear to stow away.

Buy now £105.00, Blacks.co.uk

Riut bag X35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txdB2_0OLelxoG00

Versatility is the name of the game for Riut – an independent British brand specialising in high-quality bags that’ll last for yonks. We can attest to the longevity, as we’ve had ours for years, and it’s still going strong. This pick is on the money for those who go to the gym before or after work, as it’s a classic-looking commuter bag with loads of ingenious extras.

It comes with two drink holders (one for your water, the other for your protein shake, perhaps?), a 15.6” laptop pouch and a thick base that’s water-resistant and hard to scuff. The main compartment is large enough to fit your trainers, towel and change of clothes. Plus, there are two zipped mesh compartments ready-made for toiletries.

It’s one of the pricier picks, but if you have a bit of cash in your pocket, it’s a worthy investment. Founder Sarah Giblin has also designed a hygiene-friendly backpack for the Covid era, which is due to be released this spring.

Buy now £149.00, Riut.co.uk

Patagonia black hole pack 25l

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVi8Z_0OLelxoG00

Are you a planet-conscious gym lover? Don’t worry, we’ve got something up our sleeve for you. Outerwear legends Patagonia has designed this men’s backpack and, thanks to an array of places to stash stuff away, it works a treat as a gym bag.

You’ve got an easy-to-reach zipped pocket on the top for your wallet, keys, fob or gym card. And inside the main compartment, there’s a 15” laptop slot, small mesh pouch and plenty of room for your workout clobber. There’s also two quick-grab drinks slots, a super-comfy strap, and a cushioned air-mesh back panel – a dream for when you’ve worked up a sweat. The camouflage outer might not be to everyone’s taste, but we love it.

Buy now £100.00, Patagonia.com

RAINS weekend bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jBONl_0OLelxoG00

If you’re looking for an elegant men’s gym bag that’s more fashion than fitness, you could do a lot worse than this pick by Rains. We must confess, it isn’t a typical gym bag per se, but it’ll do the job, and you’ll be able to use it on weekends away too.

The design is simple and efficient in true Scandinavian style, focusing on the aesthetic details, like the lovely webbing handles and matted lock slider buckles. Other features are limited – there aren’t loads of extra pouches for your stuff, but there’s still plenty of storage space in the main compartment. Not to mention, the outer material is made from the same stuff Rains makes its iconic anoraks from, so it’ll keep your gear dry. Though it does scuff up a little if you don’t take care of it. A smart, mid-range gym bag for folk who aren’t fussed about all the extras.

Buy now £59.00, Rains.com

The verdict: Gym bags for men

Our favourite bag is Columbia’s street elite convertible duffel pack based on functionality, looks, and price. It’s good-looking, roomy and resilient too. Patagonia’s black hole backpack comes in a close second for its compactness and eco-credentials.

If you can’t be bothered to venture to the gym we have put together a list of all the other exercise equipment you could need to make the most of your home workouts

The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
81K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Exercise Equipment#Gym Shoes#Lightweight Shoes#Running Shoes#Street Clothes#Extra Space#Designer Clothes#Cvs Fitness#Columbia#Swedish#Thule Com Ps#Thehut Com Eastpak#Cnnct Eastpak#American College#Eastpak Com Decathlon#Gym Bags#Modern Workout Bags#Designer Gym Bag#Gym Gear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
CVS
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Workouts
Related
Workoutsmensjournal.com

This Pull Down Machine May Be The Best Addition To Your Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].Sponsored content. There’s nothing like having a home gym....
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

The best diaper bag backpacks

Choosing the right diaper bag backpack is a bit like choosing the right jeans. You want something that looks good, is comfortable and will last for quite a while, as you will be taking it everywhere you and your baby go. Thanks to demand, a diaper bag is no longer...
Lifestylehiconsumption.com

The 30 Best Bug-Out Bag Essentials

Everyone likes to think that disasters happen to other people, not themselves. But that kind of thinking isn’t going to do you much good, should the odds be defied and you find yourself smack-dab in the middle of an emergency. While you could take the risk and bet against the house, you’ll be far better off if you have some kind of plan in place — as the house does have a tendency to win. And one of the best ways to be ready for anything is by putting together a bug-out bag.
IndustryWiscnews.com

The Best Soft-Side Rooftop Cargo Bags For 2021

Even SUV owners may run out of room for that fifth or sixth suitcase. Folding rear seats to expand cargo space isn’t always an option with a full load of passengers. Lightweight cargo carriers strap to the top of your vehicle, store bulky items, and easily fold away when not in use, unlike hard-shell rooftop cargo carriers. A good cargo bag adds storage options without adding unnecessary weight—many vehicles cap rooftop load at 150 pounds—but remains sturdy enough to handle whatever wet or snowy weather. Look for a cargo bag that will be lightweight, waterproof, and sit securely on the roof. The last thing a driver wants is to see their cargo bag in the rearview mirror.
BicyclesOrlando Sentinel

The best men's Schwinn bike

Schwinn has been making bicycles for over a century, so it's an obvious top choice when you want to purchase a quality men's bike. However, the company makes such a wide variety of models that even an experienced rider may need some help finding the best option. The right Schwinn...
LifestyleOrlando Sentinel

Best leather duffel bags of 2021

When you need to pack a lot of stuff and don’t necessarily like hardside or clamshell suitcases, duffel bags can be a smart pick. They traditionally have a large capacity, soft body and an easy-access top closure consisting of a zipper or a drawstring so you can grab your belongings in a pinch.
Apparelgearjunkie.com

The Best Men’s Travel Pants of 2021

We’ve tested the best wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying, and comfortable men’s travel pants of the year. Pack your bags and get ready for adventure. We’re all chomping at the bit to get back out there and travel. With planes starting to line up on the tarmac, we’ve got your backside covered with the best travel pants on the market.
Beauty & Fashionwagmag.com

In the bag

Elizabeth Hlotyak – a former reporter with Westfair Communications, WAG’s parent company, and Geraldine Signer, another White Plains resident, have started Mustkies, a handmade accessories business. We’re always delighted to hear about alums of Westfair Communications, WAG’s parent company, doing well. Recently, we heard from former reporter Elizabeth Hlotyak, who...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

10 best men’s wash bags for packing all your grooming essentials

Chances you are you probably already have a toiletry bag. But here comes the major question, is it the best men’s toiletry bag? No. We thought not.While the pandemic basically screwed up our 2020 travel plans, you were probably doing what the majority of the world’s blokes were doing – scrolling through your Instagram news feed and scouting the coolest hotels and locations to check your luggage into this (or next) year.Wash bags aren’t just for globe-trotting though. If, like us, organisation plays a major role in your daily routine, something to store your essential grooming bits in an orderly...
Beauty & Fashionthemanual.com

The 10 Best Ponchos for Men to Buy Now

Getting caught in the rain is no fun, and that’s an understatement. You surely remember the mad dash to snag a cheap poncho on, say, a summer trip to the amusement park, but we’re here to tell you that the best ponchos for men are a major upgrade from the poncho you wore as a kid.
ShoppingNBC News

18 best beach bags and totes for summer 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With half of all...
Podcastsurvivallife.com

Best or Top Sleeping Bags for Hiking, Camping, Backpacking

Every prepper knows how indispensable a good sleeping bag is. Check out this compilation of the best sleeping bags in the market that are a worthy investment for outdoorsmen. 7 Best Sleeping Bags Every Survivalist Needs to Invest In. 1. Western Mountaineering Ultralite. This mummy sleeping bag comes with a...
WorkoutsAllentown Morning Call

The best big and tall workout shirt for men of 2021

Your average T-shirt just won’t cut it when it comes to working out. If the shirt isn’t specifically designed for training, you’ll end up with sweat-soaked material that clings to your body. It’s also likely to produce an odor that could make post-workout activities awkward. At the same time, not...
Apparelgoodhousekeeping.com

The best basket bags to buy for summer

The easiest way to slip into warm weather mode is the addition of a few key items to make your wardrobe feel a bit more summery. A new pair of sandals, a floaty print midi dress, those cool colour-pop sunglasses and, of course, a must-have basket bag. Basket bags have...
Gardeninghomedit.com

Get the Best Grow Bags for Your Garden This Year

For those of you that don’t have any gardens, growing plants in a container seems like the only way to go. Wanting to plant your own produce is perfectly understandable, especially since it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to control what we eat if we keep buying everything from the supermarket. Some form of grow bags have been here for centuries, except that, back in the day, plants were grown in woven baskets.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Marathon Running Shoes For Men

From 100-meter sprints to 100-mile ultramarathons, running is a sport in which races can come in all shapes and sizes. That being said, few other distances carry the same sense of accomplishment as does the marathon. Trained for by everyone from up-and-coming hobby joggers to seasoned professional athletes, it’s an event in which both body and mind are pushed to their very limit. For as much as it is an impressive display of physical endurance, the marathon is, at its core, an incredible test of personal willpower — just ask anyone who’s daft enough to run over 26 miles.
ApparelOrlando Sentinel

Best men's athletic shorts

Whether you’re hitting the gym or hanging out at home, a quality pair of athletic shorts is a great addition to your wardrobe. Choosing the right pair of athletic shorts can involve more than simply finding a good fit; wearers should also examine the construction to ensure quality. If you’re in search of performance styles, you can look out for features like wick-away or compression design, but there are also great choices for casual wear as well. From size to style, there are enough options for men’s athletic shorts for everybody.
Shoppingone37pm.com

The 8 Best Trifold Wallets For Men

In need of a new wallet? If so we have you covered. At some point in all of our lives we will have to implement structure and organization into our daily routines. Sure disorganized chaos can be fun when we are younger, but adulting means we now have to operate differently. Wallets have long been an easy way for us to keep track of smaller items such as our driver licenses/state IDs, credit cards, and business cards. Just like with everything, wallets age over time, and eventually you will have to search for a replacement. If you are in need of a new wallet, we have you covered. We have selected eight different wallet trifolds that you can choose from based on quality, space, price, and durability.
Beauty & Fashionbetteryoumag.com

The Best Wash Bags to Get in a Lather About

We’ve all had the hell of finally making it into our hotel late at night after a full day of travel only to find our conditioner has mysteriously exploded in transit. Cue spending the next half an hour wiping all that gooey mess off our best outfits with festoons of toilet paper and wondering what we’re going to wear the next day.
PetsHartford Courant

Best biodegradable dog poop bags

Picking up your dog’s poop is not just a good idea, in many places, it’s the law. Owners can be fined for not scooping up their pet’s “gifts” and disposing of them properly. While it may seem like leaving the solid waste on the ground would be an organic and environmentally-friendly option, in reality, it becomes a biohazard, as well as a nuisance for others.