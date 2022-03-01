ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

AmericaninPico Robertson

By Brett Keating
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paper Or Plastik is a true all-day spot, open from 7am-10pm, which makes it the ideal spot to work or catch up...

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Infatuation

Terakawa Ramen

Terakawa, a small, casual spot in Chinatown, happens to have some of the best ramen in the city. The broths are all made in-house, and come filled with things like roast pork belly, mushrooms, and soy egg. There are also bigger dishes like curry platters and donburi rice bowls, as well as a long list of appetizers if for some reason you went to a ramen place but aren’t in the mood for soup.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Bakery/CafeinHollywood

Chocolada is an Eastern European bakery and cafe that leans heavily towards Romanian pastries and baked goods. It’s located right on the main drag of downtown Hollywood and is open until 11pm on weekends, making it a great place to grab a post-dinner dessert. On those weekend nights, you can expect to be serenaded on Chocolada’s patio by a middle-aged crooner dressed in bedazzled shirts and bootcut jeans who loves to ham it up like a Vegas Elvis impersonator. We recommend the dobos cake, which features nearly a dozen slices of impossibly thin sponge cake cemented together with chocolate buttercream and topped with caramel. The penguin cake here is as adorable as it is delicious–a penguin-shaped chocolate complete with a little tuxedo concealing rich chocolate mousse.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Infatuation

L&E Oyster Bar

You’ll find L&E on a particularly charming stretch in Silver Lake, on a crowded block that looks ripped from a Thomas Kinkade painting. The low-key seafood bistro is a neighborhood hang in every sense of the word: a reliable place to chill, a cafe right on the sidewalk, perfect for slurping oysters and sipping champagne. It’s a restaurant for Silver Lake people, where you’ll see couples on dates, groups of friends gossiping over oyster towers, and mysterious solo diners reading something Sally Rooney.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Whadda Jerk

Whadda Jerk is a Caribbean spot in Wicker Park that started out as a roaming food truck, but now has a permanent location in the neighborhood. The menu is full of tasty fried things like jerk egg rolls, jerk wings, and an absurdly good jerk chimichanga, all of which go very well with one of their rum cocktails. The restaurant has a large front patio, and DJs playing dancehall and reggae. And letting the music wash over you while you relax with a drink and some sweet and spicy jerk chicken is a great way to unwind after a hard day of, well, pretty much anything.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Live Music#Pasta#Food Drink#Plastik
The Infatuation

Chengdu Impression

The original Chengdu Impression is in Lincoln Park, and the one in Wicker Park is the second (and much newer) location. But the menu is almost identical, which is great news because this casual Chinese spot is great. Their specialty is Sichuan cuisine, and dishes like cold noodle salad, shrimp with crispy rice, mapo tofu, and mala fish filet are all incredible. The bright, airy dining room works well for a relaxed weeknight dinner, and it's also worth noting is that they do a fantastic job with carryout: Our scallion pancakes always manage to stay crispy despite the 15+ minute car ride to our house.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Joe's Steaks & Soda Shop

Like Larry’s and Pat’s, there are lots of places in Philly named after some guy serving up packed cheesesteaks. But at Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop, you can get one of those stuffed sandwiches along with burgers, a cheesy hot sausage, milkshakes, and a pineapple sundae topped with chunks of the refreshing fruit and fudge. The throwback-styled shop is like walking into the set of Happy Days, and it’s one of the few cheesesteak spots we seek out on a casual weeknight.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Independent Pizzeria

Whenever we want to eat a personal pizza chased with a tallboy, The Indie always hits the spot. Their incredible pies are thin, blistery, and have flawless cheese-to-sauce ratios. It’s also important to note that they make something that very few places (if any) do in Seattle: the clam pie. Their version is salty and creamy, and comes with a lemon wedge that brings it all together. Sure, every pizza here is wonderful, but make you sure you order the clam pie. You can go ahead and cancel that New England vacation afterwards. Note that there are only about two dozen seats, so get there at 5pm when they open, or return the next day at 5pm when they open.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

pom pom

For one of the best grab-and-go lunch spots in the area, stop by Pom Pom. They have things like salads mixed with charred cauliflower, salty capers, and tahini sauce, along with their version of the cheesesteak’s distant cousin: the chopped cheese. It’s a great place to go when the wait for Suraya and Cheu nearby is too long and you just want to get a burger and some za’atar fries and head home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

AmericaninEast Village

Whenever someone mentions biscuits, we immediately think of Post in Alphabet City. (And that's when you know a restaurant has made it.) Most of the brunch menu revolves around the somewhat dense and intensely buttery biscuits—which are sort of like if the Popeyes version got into Harvard. You can get them with things like peppery BBQ pulled pork and avocado, and there are multiple vegan options as well. If you order the chicken sausage white gravy, we suggest getting it on the side, so you can taste what the biscuits are like on their own. Two unexpected highlights are the arugula, avocado, and fennel salad with rice wine vinegar-marinated white beans and the creamy and foamy matcha with ginger. If we lived nearby, that matcha could easily replace our daily cup of coffee.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

SushiinLower East Side

Do we need any more sushi omakase counters in NYC? Don’t answer that. It doesn’t matter. They’ll just keep on opening anyway. Matsunori on the Lower East Side stands out because of its reasonable pricing and casual feel. For $68, you’ll get 12 pieces of high-quality and decently-varied fish, plus an appetizer, a handroll, and homemade mochi for dessert. Fish highlights include soft-then-crunchy needlefish and a crispy piece of eel with a tiny square of melted foie gras on top. Matsunori uses their blowtorches more than we’ve seen at other similar places—but slightly charred yellowtail tastes delicious, so we have no problem with that. Book a date at one of their five nightly seatings, and make sure to stop at September Wine & Spirits nearby for wine or sake. This place is currently BYOB.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

Electric Burrito

When fries wind up in burritos, it can go one of two ways. Either the fries are drastically soggy and weigh the whole operation down, or they're the perfect golden, crispy additions to your handheld meal. At Electric Burrito on St. Marks, expect the latter. This counter-service spot's California burritos—like what you’d find at a stand in San Diego—use french fries in place of rice, but you can also order their Conga burritos which are just as noteworthy and come with beans, rice, crema, and your choice of protein.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Michelina Artisan Boulanger

Suggesting a catch-up meal at The Original Farmers Market at The Grove might induce some serious side-eye from your friends. Here’s how to do it right - go before 11am for breakfast when the market is just waking up and the throngs of tourists haven’t left their Santa Monica hotels yet. While there are several good breakfast options here, Michelina Artisan Boulanger stands out. This French bakery/counter is located in the heart of the market, but when you're here it still feels like you’re hanging out at a quiet sidewalk cafe. Order anything that catches your eye from the baked good case (the perfectly moist chocolate almond croissant is a favorite), a few tartines, and the silky Parisienne omelette.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Top Round Roast Beef

You know Top Round as "that place on Wilshire you always drive by." From the outside, it's a kitschy '50s-style roast beef stand that looks as if it's been untouched since Truman was president. But on the inside, it's, well... exactly that. We love how unabashedly average their roast beef sandwiches are (even smothered in cheese), and the way their frozen custard always seems to hit the spot. You order at the window, then find a seat at one of the large red tables where the paint's peeling off.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

The Sylvester

The Sylvester is a fun bar with a Florida-inspired design in Midtown. There’s flamingo wallpaper, plenty of comfortable seating, a pool table, and some really nice cocktails - which makes sense since this bar comes from the team behind Beaker and Gray. You can certainly come here just to drink, but they also have a decent menu of bar snacks and sandwiches like a grilled cheese and pastrami medianoche.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

AmericaninWest Hollywood

Ardor is one of the wildest nights you can have at an LA restaurant right now. It’s technically the ground-floor restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition hotel, but walking into its sprawling dining room feels like you’ve stepped on to some Miami mega-yacht that’s been completely suspended from all time and space. Staff greets you in floor-length white satin sheath gowns, accent lights jut out from tropical plants like you’re walking a knock-off Fenty runway, and everyone else will either be watching TikTok or recording something for TikTok. Ardor takes people-watching to Olympic levels, but in the event you tire from witnessing international gazillionaires be monsters to anyone refilling their water glass, the good news is there’s solid food. Standouts include pillowy milk bread topped with dried tomatoes, shrimp plancha in a creamy scampi sauce, and some of the best onion rings we’ve ever eaten. Ardor isn’t for everyone—or every day— but if you’re in the market for an over-the-top meal where money isn’t a problem, this hotel restaurant is one of the best shows in town.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Micklethwait Craft Meats

When you want BBQ but the line at Franklin’s makes you want to become a vegetarian, keep driving. Down the street in a little field off the side of the road are a couple trailers that make up Micklethwait. The guys running it know what they’re doing. In addition to every smoked meat you’d hope for, they also do solid sides like jalapeño cheese grits and potato salad. You want your meal packed with it all, so get there on the earlier side before they start running out. And be sure finish off the trip with a slice of buttermilk pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Krakatoa Indonesian Cuisine

Like many favorites in Hollywood, this cozy Indonesian restaurant got its start at the Yellow Green Farmers Market just a few minutes away. The restaurant makes its own tempeh and Indonesian sauces, which you can (and should) take home with you. The menu features an excellent Indonesian fried rice called nasi goreng, which is tinted yellow with turmeric. Our favorite thing to order here, though, is the sate. While many may associate these skewers of grilled meat with Thailand, the dish actually originated in Indonesia, and Kratatoa has our favorite version in South Florida. The meat (we recommend the lamb) is super tender, assertively spiced, and lightly charred from grilling.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Infatuation

SandwichesinEast Austin

The East Side got a much-needed Italian sandwich shop with La Matta, located at Fifth and Comal. You can expect excellent sandwiches topped with things like prosciutto, mortadella, and sopressata, but they also serve charcuterie boards, salads, and homemade burrata and mozzarella. It’s a great option for quick weekday takeout or for enjoying some wine, meat, and cheese on the patio, and if you’re in need of a quick cup of coffee, they do that too.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Detroit Pizza London

This Detroit-style pizza spot started out as a delivery and takeaway-only situation in Battersea during the pandemic. Since then, they've opened this permanent restaurant on Commercial Street, where they're serving cheese-covered, marinara-heavy, deep-dish pizzas that taste as good as they look. A single £4 slice of their 'Red Stripe' is enough to fill you up. But the dough is so chewy and so fluffy, with a layer of cheese and a river of rich marinara on top, that we're willing to bet you'll want a whole pie.
DETROIT, MI
The Infatuation

Patrizi's

Located at The Vortex on Manor, Patrizi’s is an outdoor Italian spot serving way better pasta than you’d ever expect from a food truck. All of the pasta - from the cacio e pepe to the pomodoro - is made on-site and everything on the menu is under $13, which means you can eat really well here and still have money leftover for a shaved ice from the trailer in the parking lot on your way out.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy