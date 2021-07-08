Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Newest KeyBank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 14 days ago
Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, KeyBank offers a host of community banking services in 15 states throughout the country. Like many banks, KeyBank regularly runs promotions to attract new customers. Banks are willing to pay you for your business, and you can potentially earn hundreds just by opening an account.

It’s worth the time to check out the latest KeyBank bonuses. Having some money in savings is important in the current economy. These promotions were chosen because they highlight some of the best KeyBank promotions available for new customers.

KeyBank Checking Account Promotions

If you’re in the market for a new checking account and are in KeyBank’s service area, the KeySmart Checking account may be a good choice.

Key Smart Checking: $200 Bonus

KeySmart Checking gives you what you want and skips what you don’t want in a checking account . No minimum balance requirements or monthly service fees apply. Open an account for as little as $10, and use the code ONAS0521 to earn a $200 bonus. Here’s how:

  • Cash value: $200
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: $500
  • Expiration date: July 9, 2021
  • How to get it: Open a qualifying checking account with code ONAS0521 before the promotion expiration date. Then receive at least one direct deposit . The deposit should total $500 or more within 60 days of opening the account.
  • When you’ll get it: The bonus is deposited within 90 days after you meet the requirements.
  • Terms and conditions: Qualifying direct deposits include deposits from payroll, Social Security, pension and government benefits. Customers can earn a maximum of one bonus; offer redeemable online only.
  • Monthly fees: $0 to $50, depending on the selected checking account, but can be waived by maintaining a combined minimum balance or receiving a minimum amount of monthly deposits.
  • Promotion page: Key Smart Checking bonus offer

    KeyBank Referral Bonuses

    Referral bonuses can be an easy way to make some extra cash, and KeyBank has a potentially lucrative program at $50 per successful referral, up to 10 per year. Plus, they also offer a business referral bonus. Read on for the details:

    KeyBank Refer a Friend: Up to $500 Bonus

    Getting a friend to sign up for a new KeyBank account is worth a cool $50 for both of you, and you can repeat the experience up to 10 times per year. So, if you’re the persuasive type or just a serious KeyBank evangelist, you could be in line for $500 in 2021.

    • Cash value: Up to $500
    • Minimum deposit to qualify: $0 for the referral, but the new account holder must make a direct deposit of at least $500 within the first 60 days of opening the account for you to both receive the $50 bonus
    • Expiration date: Dec. 31, 2021
    • How to get it: Enter the email associated with your account via the offer page to refer someone. Once they open their new checking account and make a minimum $500 direct deposit within the first 60 days, you’ll both get $50.
    • When you’ll get it: Within 60 days of the referred person making the qualifying deposit, both you and the new account holder will receive $50.
    • Terms and conditions: Both you and the referred person must be the primary account holder on the account. You must be a current KeyBank customer and the new client must not have held a KeyBank checking account in the past 12 months.
    • Monthly fees: Nothing for the referral, but fees for the new account holder will vary depending on the type of checking account they open.
      Promotion page: KeyBank Referral Program bonus offer

    Key Merchant Services Refer a Friend: $100 Bonus

    KeyBank’s current business customers can earn a bonus when they refer another business to Key Merchant Services. These services include payment processing, integrated payment solutions and industry insights. If you like the services you’re using, tell other business owners and get some free cash. Here’s how:

    • Cash value: $100
    • Minimum deposit to qualify: $0
    • Expiration date: None
    • How to get it: Complete the online form to refer a business to the bank. If the business you referred opens and starts using a merchant account, you earn a bonus. No KeyBank coupons or deposit requirements are necessary.
    • When you’ll get it: Within two statement cycles after meeting the criteria
    • Terms and conditions: The referred business must apply and be approved for an account within 90 days after the referral. To receive the bonus, both the referring business and referred business must have active merchant accounts at reward time.
    • Monthly fees: None
    • Promotion page: Key Merchant Services Refer a Friend bonus offer

    Are KeyBank Promotions Right for You?

    There’s plenty to like about KeyBank. It offers a full suite of banking products for personal and business customers.

    Getting a bonus is a great incentive, but it shouldn’t be the only deciding factor when you’re choosing a new bank. You need a bank that offers the products and services you need to reach your financial goals. To learn more about what KeyBank offers, check out a review of the bank .

    Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

    Information on promotions is accurate as of June 28, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

    This content is not provided by KeyBank. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by KeyBank.

    This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

    This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest KeyBank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: July 2021

