Get your boat ready, because the ice is out for many Maine lakes and ponds. Our friends at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry have a list of Ice Out Dates for Maine. Technically, Ice Out, according to the State of Maine, is when you can "navigate unimpeded from one end of the water body to the other. There may still be ice in coves or along the shoreline in some areas, but when a person can traverse the entire waterbody without being stopped by ice floes we will consider the ice to be out."

