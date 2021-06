The importance of a great small fan in the dog days of summer cannot be overstated. For example, you’ll want one on your desk to keep your cool while feeling the pressure from your job, or maybe you’re a hot sleeper and need a little extra breeze at night to maintain a restful slumber. Air conditioning is a modern wonder, but sometimes it just isn’t enough on its own. We looked at some of the most affordable, top-rated, and beautifully designed fans available so you don’t have to search high and low to find a little relief from the swelter....