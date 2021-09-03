Newest TD Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: September 2021

Established in 1852, TD Bank is a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank of Toronto, Canada, and boasts U.S. locations up and down the East Coast. TD Bank offers a comprehensive selection of banking products, ranging from checking and savings accounts to loans, credit cards and investment services .

If you’re on a quest for some cash during the current economic recovery, you’re in luck. Banks regularly offer promotions and are willing to pay you hundreds just for opening an account. This month, TD Bank is part of that lineup. Here are the TD Bank offers and promotions to take advantage of for September 2021 to help you get started.

TD Beyond Checking: $300 Bonus

TD Beyond Checking is an interest-bearing checking account that carries a $25 monthly maintenance fee you can avoid. The current promotion for this account offers a $300 bonus if you meet the requirements. Here’s more:

Cash value : $300

$300 Minimum deposit to qualify : $2,500

$2,500 Expiration date : Nov. 30

Nov. 30 How to get it : Open an account and receive $2,500 in direct deposits within the first 60 days. No TD Bank coupon code is needed for this promotion.

Open an account and receive $2,500 in direct deposits within the first 60 days. No TD Bank coupon code is needed for this promotion. When you’ll get it : No more than 60 days after account opening

No more than 60 days after account opening Terms and conditions : Existing customers are not eligible for this TD Bank checking account bonus. You must open the account online to receive the bonus.

Existing customers are not eligible for this TD Bank checking account bonus. You must open the account online to receive the bonus. Monthly fees : $25, but can be waived if you meet the requirements of monthly direct deposits of $5,000 or more or maintain a minimum daily balance of $2,500

$25, but can be waived if you meet the requirements of monthly direct deposits of $5,000 or more or maintain a minimum daily balance of $2,500 Promotion page : TD Beyond Checking bonus offer

TD Convenience Checking: $150 Bonus

Unlike the Beyond Checking account, the TD Convenience Checking account doesn’t earn interest. It carries a $15 monthly fee that can be waived as long as you maintain a $100 minimum daily balance. If you are 17 to 23 years old, the monthly account fee is waived no matter your daily balance. Here’s how to earn the bonus:

Cash value : $150

$150 Minimum deposit to qualify : $500

$500 Expiration date : Nov. 30

Nov. 30 How to get it : Receive direct deposits of $500 or more within the first 60 days.

Receive direct deposits of $500 or more within the first 60 days. When you’ll get it : No more than 60 days after account opening

No more than 60 days after account opening Terms and conditions : This bonus is open to new account holders only, and you have to open the account online.

This bonus is open to new account holders only, and you have to open the account online. Monthly fees : $15, which can be avoided if you maintain a minimum daily balance

$15, which can be avoided if you maintain a minimum daily balance Promotion page : TD Convenience Checking bonus offer

TD Beyond Savings or TD Simple Savings: $200 Bonus

Stacking a savings account on top of your new checking account could boost your bonus up to $500. Or, if you don’t need a new checking account, you can open just the savings portion to reap a tidy $200, provided you have $20,000 available to fund.

Cash value : $200

$200 Minimum deposit to qualify: $20,000

$20,000 Expiration date: Nov. 30

Nov. 30 How to get it: Open a new TD Beyond or Simple Savings account and deposit at least $20,000 in new-to-the-bank funds within 20 days of opening. Then, maintain at least $20,000 as your daily average balance for 90 days after the deposit date.

Open a new TD Beyond or Simple Savings account and deposit at least $20,000 in new-to-the-bank funds within 20 days of opening. Then, maintain at least $20,000 as your daily average balance for 90 days after the deposit date. When you’ll get it: Within 140 days of the account opening date once the deposit and balance requirements are met

Within 140 days of the account opening date once the deposit and balance requirements are met Terms and conditions: You must not have held a TD Bank savings or money market account within the past 12 months or claimed a past savings account bonus. Your account must remain open and in good standing for six months or the bonus may be deducted during account closing.

You must not have held a TD Bank savings or money market account within the past 12 months or claimed a past savings account bonus. Your account must remain open and in good standing for six months or the bonus may be deducted during account closing. Monthly fees: TD Beyond Savings has a monthly fee of $15, which can be waived by linking a checking account or maintaining a daily minimum balance of $20,000. TD Simple Savings has a monthly fee of $5, which can be avoided in several ways, including maintaining a $300 minimum daily balance, linking a checking account or being age 18 and under or 62 and over.

TD Beyond Savings has a monthly fee of $15, which can be waived by linking a checking account or maintaining a daily minimum balance of $20,000. TD Simple Savings has a monthly fee of $5, which can be avoided in several ways, including maintaining a $300 minimum daily balance, linking a checking account or being age 18 and under or 62 and over. Promotion page: TD savings account bonus offers

TD Cash Credit Card: 15,000 Bonus Points ($150 Value)

The TD Cash credit card is a rewards card that features attractive incentives like a 0% annual percentage rate for the first 15 billing cycles. You can earn 3% cash back on dining, 2% back on grocery store purchases and 1% back on everything else. Plus, there are no caps or limits to the number of rewards you can earn as long as your account is in good standing. Here’s more on the bonus:

Cash value : $150

$150 Minimum spend to qualify : $500 within the first 90 days

$500 within the first 90 days Expiration date : May expire at any time

May expire at any time How to get it : Apply and get approved for the card, then make $500 in purchases within the first 90 days after opening the account. No TD Bank coupon code is necessary.

Apply and get approved for the card, then make $500 in purchases within the first 90 days after opening the account. No TD Bank coupon code is necessary. When you’ll get it : The bonus will be reflected in the points summary section of your statement six to eight weeks after you meet the qualifying requirements.

The bonus will be reflected in the points summary section of your statement six to eight weeks after you meet the qualifying requirements. Terms and conditions : The bonus is not available if you opened an account previously or open another account in response to a bonus offer from TD Bank.

The bonus is not available if you opened an account previously or open another account in response to a bonus offer from TD Bank. Annual fee : None

None Promotion page : TD Cash credit card bonus offer

TD Business Solutions Credit Card: 25,000 Bonus Points ($250 Value)

The TD Business Solutions credit card is a rewards card with 2% cash back: 1% on purchases and another 1% when you redeem into an eligible TD Bank deposit account. There are no caps or limits on the number of rewards you can earn as long as your account is in good standing. You’ll get an extra $250 by meeting the following requirements:

Cash value : $250

$250 Minimum spend to qualify : $1,500 within the first 90 days

$1,500 within the first 90 days Expiration date : May expire at any time

May expire at any time How to get it : Apply and get approved for the card, then make $1,500 in total purchases within the first 90 days.

Apply and get approved for the card, then make $1,500 in total purchases within the first 90 days. When you’ll get it : The bonus will be reflected on your account within six to eight weeks of completing the qualifying activities.

The bonus will be reflected on your account within six to eight weeks of completing the qualifying activities. Terms and conditions : This bonus is not available if you’ve received another bonus from TD Bank or if you open another account in response to any bonus offer from TD Bank.

This bonus is not available if you’ve received another bonus from TD Bank or if you open another account in response to any bonus offer from TD Bank. Annual fee : None

None Promotion page : TD Business Solutions credit card bonus offer

TD Bank Referrals: Up To $500 Bonus

If you like what TD Bank has to offer, let other people know. You can earn $50 by referring a friend to the bank — and your friend can earn $50, too. You’re allowed up to 10 referral bonuses per year, which adds up to $500. Here’s more:

Cash value : $500

$500 Minimum deposit to qualify : $250

$250 Expiration date : May expire at any time

May expire at any time How to get it : Print and fill out the referral form, then give it to your friend to complete the requirements.

Print and fill out the referral form, then give it to your friend to complete the requirements. When you’ll get it : You’ll get the bonus 60 days after your friend meets the requirements.

You’ll get the bonus 60 days after your friend meets the requirements. Terms and conditions : Your friend must take the referral form to a TD Bank branch, open a checking account and either receive a direct deposit of $250 or more or make 15 debit card purchases within 60 days after opening the account.

Your friend must take the referral form to a TD Bank branch, open a checking account and either receive a direct deposit of $250 or more or make 15 debit card purchases within 60 days after opening the account. Monthly fees : N/A

N/A Promotion page : TD Bank referral bonus offer

How To Open a TD Bank Account

For most TD Bank bonuses, you need to open an account . You can open one in person, by phone or online. Here’s what you need to know.

Online

Opening a TD Bank account online is simple — just visit the bank’s account opening page and follow the prompts. You’ll need basic identifying information about yourself as well as a way to fund the account.

In Person

To open a TD Bank account in person, use this TD branch locator to find the branch closest to you. You’ll need to provide personal ID information and a way to fund your initial deposit, if applicable.

By Phone

To open a TD Bank account by phone, call the bank at 888-751-9000 to reach a live customer service representative who can help you. The phone lines are available 24/7 throughout the year.

Are TD Bank Promotions Right for You?

If you’re looking for a full-service bank that offers a host of promotional offers and accounts with special perks, one of these TD Bank promotions might be the incentive you need to switch banks. You can earn hundreds of dollars in bonus cash by opening certain accounts and meeting the requirements, though you’ll need good credit to qualify for the credit card bonuses.

Keep in mind, however, that TD Bank’s branch locations are primarily located along the East Coast. If you don’t live in the service area and prefer in-branch service rather than online banking, the bonuses might not be enough to get you to switch. Overall, it’s important to choose a bank according to how well its products and services can help you meet your financial needs.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of Aug. 27, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by TD Bank. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by TD Bank.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

