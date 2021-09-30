CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Léa Seydoux and the Last Temptation of James Bond

By Chloe Malle
townandcountrymag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of delays, No Time to Die—the 25th James Bond film—is finally hitting theaters. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek, the film had its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 28, just a week before it will land on movie screens around the world. Back in March 2020, when the film was originally set to release, Town & Country featured Seydoux, the French star who plays Dr. Madeleine Swann in a stunning cover story. In celebration of the film’s release, we’re revisiting it now.

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Every Man Who Has Been Rumored to Take Over as the Next James Bond: Regé-Jean Page, Sam Heughan, Idris Elba and More

Who will it be? Daniel Craig will say goodbye to James Bond after the premiere of No Time to Die in September 2021 — and fans have questions about the next actor in line. Craig originally suited up for the character in 2006, appearing in five films since then as the British secret agent. The Knives Out star followed in the footsteps of Barry Nelson, Sean Connery, Bob Simmons, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan to portray Ian Fleming’s character.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Ghesquière
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Adèle Exarchopoulos
Person
Telly Savalas
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Steven Spielberg
CinemaBlend

One Of Daniel Craig’s Most Memorable Skyfall Lines Was Almost Cut, Until The Producers Fought To Keep It

For many reasons, the modern run of James Bond films starring Daniel Craig have broken all sorts of boundaries set in the classic era. We’ve seen 007 get his heart broken, only to fall in love again, throughout the course of Casino Royale to Spectre; and even in the case of that second film mentioned, Bond found himself to be an adopted brother to his arch-nemesis. But one line that almost wasn’t crossed was that moment in Skyfall, when James Bond and Raoul Silva found themselves flirting during an interrogation. But thanks to series producer Barbara Broccoli, the moment stayed, thus landing one of Daniel Craig’s most memorable lines.
MOVIES
The Independent

James Bond – No Time To Die: Final trailer for Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 released

The final trailer for No Time To Die has been unveiled.Daniel Craig features prominently as 007 in the clip, which was published on Tuesday.Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann also takes centre stage, alongside Rami Malek’s villain Safin.“James Bond,” Safin narrates pensively at one point. “Licensed to kill. In love with Madeleine Swann. I could be speaking to my own reflection, only your skills die with your body, and life is all about leaving something behind, isn’t it?”The trailer also includes plenty of action shots, including a car chase and a vertiginous plane sequence.No Time To Die, which is expected to be...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Lea Seydoux on tipsy auditions, Bond girls and Daniel Craig’s legacy

Lea Seydoux is back as Madeleine Swann for No Time To Die and, as we find out, a lot of things have changed for both Seydoux and Swann in the (now) six-year stretch between Spectre and the latest Bond outing. Seydoux, born in Paris, France, made the switch to English-speaking...
MOVIES
New York Post

Daniel Craig believes James Bond should not be a woman

Daniel Craig would rather see the sky fall than watch James Bond be played by a woman. The former on-screen James Bond told Radio Times that he thinks there are “better” parts for women to play than James Bond. “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Temptation#Town Country#French#Parisian#The French Dispatch#American#Hungarian
BBC

James Bond ranked: Who is the greatest 007 of all time?

As Daniel Craig prepares to take his final bow as James Bond in No Time To Die, the age old question will be asked once more - which actor gave the best performance as the super spy? 007 aficionados Mark Gatiss and Matthew Sweet don their dinner jackets and sip on a well-shaken cocktail to debate exactly this cinematic conundrum for BBC Four's Premium Bond.
CELEBRITIES
republic-online.com

Daniel Craig: James Bond role was 'everything' to me

Daniel Craig says his role as James Bond is "everything" to him. The actor is stepping down from his role as the suave spy after the release of the hotly-anticipated film 'No Time To Die' after a number of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Daniel admits it is "very emotional" for him to call time on the iconic role.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Why James Bond still matters

As cinematic juggernauts go, James Bond has hit some hair-raising bumps over the years, but for a while it looked like Covid might be the thing to finally capsize it. Back in March 2020, the 25th Bond film, No Time to Die, was the first blockbuster to retreat from the schedules when lockdown loomed – then it retreated twice more, waiting for the moment at which the global audience would be ready to return in financially favourable numbers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
uticaphoenix.net

James Bond is a naval officer

“I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy,” First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, the head of the Royal Navy, said in a news statement. “Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years — a naval officer who...
CELEBRITIES
Financial Times

How to dress like James Bond

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. The various incarnations of James Bond are some of the most referenced and celebrated in men’s style – from Sean Connery’s classically British looks to Roger Moore’s 1970s Italian flair. As the long-awaited No Time to Die arrives on the big screen, we dissect the outfits and collaborations in Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Sanford Herald

Lea Seydoux praises 'feminist' Daniel Craig for changing James Bond franchise

Lea Seydoux has hailed Daniel Craig as a "feminist" who helped grow the James Bond franchise. The 36-year-old actress - who reprises her role as Madeleine Swann in 'No Time To Die' after first taking on the role in 2015's 'Spectre' - heaped praise on the 007 actor for the way he changed both his own spy alter ego and the characters around him.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Octopus develops James Bond fixation

Gamora the octopus has been nicknamed 'Octopussy' at the SEA LIFE centre in Weymouth after developing an obsession with 'James Bond' during lockdown. An octopus has developed an obsession with 'James Bond'. The animal, named Gamora, has been given the nickname 'Octopussy' after becoming 007's biggest fan during lockdown, as...
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Eyes Record $113M Overseas Opening

The wait was worth it for James Bond. No Time To Die — whose release was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic — grossed $27.2 million on Friday from a raft of foreign markets for an impressive three-day international total of $51.4 million. The movie is opening in 54 markets a week ahead of its launch in North America on Oct. 8. That puts the 25th installment in the storied 007 franchise on course to come in ahead of expectations and clear $113 million in its foreign debut — the best launch of the pandemic era at the international box...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'No Time to Die' review: Daniel Craig's last James Bond movie prefers it serious, not silly

We all have our own relationship with James Bond. Mine goes back to being high school age, giggling over popcorn as Roger Moore said wisecracky things and drank martinis and drove too fast and … well, I was never quite sure what exactly Bond was doing over there in the British Secret Service, whatever that was, but it all felt terribly grown-up and fun. And though now I’m older and presumably a tad wiser, my Bond-meter seems to have been permanently set long ago. Bond movies are supposed to be fun, and while I’ve found a lot to admire in the Daniel Craig era (my favorite: “Skyfall,” for the Roger Deakins cinematography and for the great Judi Dench), I do miss the silliness.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy