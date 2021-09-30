Léa Seydoux and the Last Temptation of James Bond
After more than a year of delays, No Time to Die—the 25th James Bond film—is finally hitting theaters. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek, the film had its world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on September 28, just a week before it will land on movie screens around the world. Back in March 2020, when the film was originally set to release, Town & Country featured Seydoux, the French star who plays Dr. Madeleine Swann in a stunning cover story. In celebration of the film’s release, we’re revisiting it now.www.townandcountrymag.com
