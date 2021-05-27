Cancel
Memorial Day cycling deals: Top savings in the Memorial Day bike sales

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 11 days ago
In a typical year, when it comes to Memorial Day bike sales, almost all USA-based cycling retailers get involved by huge cycling deals on everything from bikes to clothing, components, accessories and more. But when the pandemic hit, cycling boomed in popularity at the same time as factory production slowed....

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

Cyclingnews

Unbound Gravel preparations with Rebecca Fahringer - Video

Preparing for a gravel race is a difficult task in itself with riders needing to weigh up and consider a number of issues from equipment to nutrition, pacing to clothing and when it comes to racing Unbound Gravel – a 200-mile race with limited support options – riders are effectively racing solo.
Cyclingnews

Le Col Sport Logo jersey review

Timelessly classy looking jersey with some nice detailing and premium packaging/presentation but expensive for the performance. We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Le Col certainly does its packaging and marketing very well and even its entry-level Sport jersey gives a premium vibe right from...
Bikes of Unbound Gravel: Whitney Allison’s Ibis Hakka MX

Whitney Allison is among an ever-growing crop of professional road racers who have found a second home in the gravel world. Allison entered the 2021 edition of Unbound Gravel as one of the favourites and came away with fourth place. Her bike of choice was an Ibis Hakka MX. For...
Cyclingnews

Lizzie Deignan wins the Tour de Suisse Women

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the Tour de Suisse Women, overhauling Elise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) on the second and final stage of the race in Frauenfeld. Going into stage 2 with a four-second deficit on Swiss rider Chabbey, the 32-year-old targeted the intermediate sprints where she picked up five bonus seconds, finishing the race one second ahead of Chabbey.
Church of MO: Top 10 Hottest Bikes Of 2011

Wretched excess meets diminished expectations as the world crawls from an economic crater, deals with Fukushima fallout, watches Obama hunt down Osama, and swoons over BMW’s new 6-cylinder. These were the Top 10 Motorcycles of 2011. Shirley it’s all downhill from here?. Now that Germany’s Intermot show and Italy’s EICMA...
USA Cycling Customer Success/Marketing Coordinator

USA Cycling is the national governing body for the sport of cycling and oversees the disciplines of road, track, mountain bike, cyclocross and BMX. With a mission to develop the sport of cycling in the United States and to achieve sustained international racing success, USA Cycling supports cyclists at all levels, from those just beginning in the sport and participating in fun rides to seasoned professionals. The organization not only identifies, develops, and selects cyclists to represent the United States in international competition, but also supports amateur bike racing through grassroots development programs and the provision of critical infrastructure to run organized racing. We Champion every aspect of the sport as advocates for the best of American cycling. USA Cycling is actively engaged in the ongoing work of growing the cycling community-internally and externally-to better reflect the diversity of the country. Our staff is now geographically spread well beyond our Colorado Springs headquarters. By joining USA Cycling, you will be able to apply your individual talent and passion towards shaping the future of our organization.
New lightweight Merida road bike spotted at Critérium du Dauphiné

Mark Padun and Jack Haig of Team Bahrain Victorious were spotted riding an unreleased Merida road bike at the Critérium du Dauphiné this past weekend. With its slim, presumably lightweight, tube profiles, could this be a new Merida Scultura? A frameset called the Scultura 5 was added to the UCI’s list of approved frames and forks in September 2020, so it seems likely this is that bike.
Video: Greg Minnaar’s Unfinished Business

Being consistently at the top of your game is no easy feat, especially when you’ve been doing it for such a long time. Greg Minnaar is one hell of a rider and he’s not ready to stop, not yet at least. He’s got unfinished business. My last win was in...
Review: Giro Regime road cycling shoes bring top performance to mid-range comfort

Giro’s shoe range runs from about $100 up to $400, so the Regime’s $225 MSRP puts them squarely in the middle of the price spectrum. Fortunately, they perform like a high-end road shoe to justify the price. The carbon-injected composite sole isn’t their stiffest, but it’s solid, and the dual BOA L6 dial closures keep things simple.
Zero Motorcycles announces 2021 Cash for Carbon motorcycle trade-in program

Zero Motorcycles has announced the brief return of its most successful incentive program, Cash for Carbon. The recent surge in powersports participation has created a flood of new and returning motorcyclists in search of adventure, while the recent gasoline shortages have exacerbated the shortage of motorcycles as riders flock to more fuel-efficient modes of transportation. As a result, Zero Motorcycles is proud to make the transformational riding experience of an electric motorcycle more attainable than ever with its trade-in promotion.
Cyclingnews

Ian Boswell: My longest ever ride is still hours shorter than Unbound Gravel

Ian Boswell heads into the unknown this weekend as he prepares for Unbound Gravel. The 200-miler is just the second gravel race of the former WorldTour pro's career and easily the longest day in the saddle he's ever experienced but the one-time Team Sky and Katusha rider is excited about the prospect of locking horns with the likes of Laurens ten Dam, Colin Strickland and Ted King.