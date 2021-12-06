Newest Regions Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: December 2021

Regions Bank, which boasts operations throughout the South and Midwest, might not have the name recognition of some of the country’s leading national banks, but its parent corporation is big enough to earn a spot on the S&P 500. Like many banks, Regions Bank offers promotions from time to time to lure new business. Banks want you to be a customer and are willing to pay — sometimes hundreds — when you open an account.

GOBankingRates selected these Regions Bank bonuses because they’re easy to earn and can add up to a decent payout. If you’re ready to earn some extra cash, take a closer look at what Regions Bank has to offer.

Checking and Savings Account Promotions

The bank is currently offering promotions for both new checking and savings accounts. If that’s music to your ears, keep reading.

Regions LifeGreen Checking: $200 Bonus

Benefits of LifeGreen checking vary between accounts, but all come with online and mobile banking, online bill pay and access to the chain’s 1,900 ATMs. Monthly fees can often be reduced by signing up for online statements or waived entirely if you meet certain requirements.

Cash value: $200

$200 Minimum deposit to qualify: $500

$500 Expiration date: Dec. 31

Dec. 31 How to get it: Open a new LifeGreen checking account online or in person with the promo code WINTER2021. Then, set up direct deposit and receive direct deposits of $500 or more and make 10 qualifying transactions with your new Regions Visa CheckCard within 60 days of account opening.

Open a new LifeGreen checking account online or in person with the promo code WINTER2021. Then, set up direct deposit and receive direct deposits of $500 or more and make 10 qualifying transactions with your new Regions Visa CheckCard within 60 days of account opening. When you’ll get it: Within 90 days of completing the requirements

Within 90 days of completing the requirements Terms and conditions: The offer is valid in the states where Regions operates (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas). It can’t be combined with any other offers, and the new account holder must not have had a Regions checking account since September 1, 2020. The account and debit card must be currently open to receive the bonus.

The offer is valid in the states where Regions operates (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas). It can’t be combined with any other offers, and the new account holder must not have had a Regions checking account since September 1, 2020. The account and debit card must be currently open to receive the bonus. Monthly fees: Varies depending on the checking account, but between $0-$18

Varies depending on the checking account, but between $0-$18 Promotion page: Regions LifeGreen Checking bonus offer

Regions LifeGreen Savings: Up To $100 Bonus

The Regions LifeGreen Savings account complements a Regions checking account. Open an account at a local branch or online. No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements apply, and the available annual savings bonus can provide a nice boost to your balance. Here’s how:

Cash value: Up to $100

Up to $100 Minimum deposit to qualify : $100

$100 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Set up an automatic funds transfer of at least $10 per month from your Regions checking account to your LifeGreen Savings account for at least 10 out of 12 months to qualify for the 1% annual savings bonus.

Set up an automatic funds transfer of at least $10 per month from your Regions checking account to your LifeGreen Savings account for at least 10 out of 12 months to qualify for the 1% annual savings bonus. When you’ll get it: By the second business day of the month following the account anniversary month

By the second business day of the month following the account anniversary month Terms and conditions: You must schedule recurring transfers of at least $10 monthly from your Regions checking account. The savings account must be open on the date the bonus is paid.

You must schedule recurring transfers of at least $10 monthly from your Regions checking account. The savings account must be open on the date the bonus is paid. Monthly fees: $0

$0 Promotion page: Regions LifeGreen Savings bonus offer

Credit Card Promotions

Two of the bank’s credit card offers are worth exploring due to the value of the bonuses.

Regions Cash Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card: Up To $200 Bonus

With the Regions Cash Rewards Visa Signature credit card, you can earn 1.5% cash rewards on all purchases. The card also comes with an introductory 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, you can earn a bonus worth up to $200 just by using the card. Here are the details:

Cash value: Up to $200

Up to $200 Minimum spend to qualify: $500

$500 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Use the Cash Rewards Visa Signature credit card to make $500 or more in qualifying purchases within 90 days of account opening to earn a $100 bonus. Spend $1,000 to earn a $200 bonus.

Use the Cash Rewards Visa Signature credit card to make $500 or more in qualifying purchases within 90 days of account opening to earn a $100 bonus. Spend $1,000 to earn a $200 bonus. When you’ll get it: Cash rewards are available in $25 increments, up to $500 per redemption, and are credited to your account within 10 business days after you make a qualifying purchase.

Cash rewards are available in $25 increments, up to $500 per redemption, and are credited to your account within 10 business days after you make a qualifying purchase. Terms and conditions: Balance transfers, cash advances and returned purchases do not count as qualifying purchases for the rewards bonus.

Balance transfers, cash advances and returned purchases do not count as qualifying purchases for the rewards bonus. Annual fee: $0

$0 Promotion page: Regions Cash Rewards Visa Signature bonus offer

Regions Premium Visa Signature Credit Card: 30,000 Bonus Points ($300 Value)

Regions Bank’s Premium Visa Signature credit card does more than earn rewards points. It also comes with features like Tap to Pay, Visa Signature Concierge service and Visa Signature perks. The card features a 0% introductory APR and offers the opportunity to earn 30,000 bonus points, redeemable for cash, travel or merchandise. Here’s how:

Cash value: $300

$300 Minimum spend to qualify: $2,000

$2,000 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Use the Premium Visa Signature credit card to make at least $2,000 in purchases within 90 days of account opening.

Use the Premium Visa Signature credit card to make at least $2,000 in purchases within 90 days of account opening. When you’ll get it: At the end of the initial 90-day period

At the end of the initial 90-day period Terms and conditions: Qualifying purchases do not include wire transfers, money orders, lottery tickets, fees or interest charges.

Qualifying purchases do not include wire transfers, money orders, lottery tickets, fees or interest charges. Annual fee: $125

$125 Promotion page: Regions Premium Visa Signature bonus offer

Referral Bonuses

Regions Bank has a referral program for both personal and business checking accounts.

Regions Personal Checking Refer-a-Friend Offer: Up To $500 in Visa Reward Cards

The best part of this Regions Bank promotion is that you can take advantage of it numerous times. To get started, all you have to do is be a current Regions customer and refer friends to Regions Bank. Get $50 per qualified referral — up to a maximum of $500 per calendar year.

Cash value: Up to $500 per year, $50 per qualified referral

Up to $500 per year, $50 per qualified referral Minimum deposit to qualify: $300

$300 Expiration date: None

None How to get it: Register for the Refer a Friend program and share the email addresses of friends you want to refer via the Regions Bank referral link. The person you refer must accept the offer, open a qualifying checking account and meet the program requirements.

Register for the Refer a Friend program and share the email addresses of friends you want to refer via the Regions Bank referral link. The person you refer must accept the offer, open a qualifying checking account and meet the program requirements. How people you refer can get their bonus: Open a LifeGreen Checking account, complete at least 10 purchases with the Regions Visa CheckCard, receive at least one ACH direct deposit of $300 or more and sign up for online statements.

Open a LifeGreen Checking account, complete at least 10 purchases with the Regions Visa CheckCard, receive at least one ACH direct deposit of $300 or more and sign up for online statements. When you’ll get it: Within 120 days after requirements are met

Within 120 days after requirements are met Terms and conditions: The offer is open to new customers 18 and older. New accounts must be open and in good standing. The email used to open the account must match the referral email and must remain valid until fulfillment.

The offer is open to new customers 18 and older. New accounts must be open and in good standing. The email used to open the account must match the referral email and must remain valid until fulfillment. Monthly fees: $8-$11, depending on whether you choose online or paper statements, but waived if you meet certain requirements

$8-$11, depending on whether you choose online or paper statements, but waived if you meet certain requirements Promotion page: Regions Refer a Friend bonus offer

Regions Business Checking Refer-a-Friend Offer: Up To $500 in Visa Reward Cards

A successful business checking referral to Regions Bank comes with a $50 bonus for you and a $150 bonus for the referred business. Read on for the details:

Cash value: Up to $500 per year for the referrer, $50 per qualified referral; $150 for the referred business

Up to $500 per year for the referrer, $50 per qualified referral; $150 for the referred business Minimum deposit to qualify: None for the referral itself, but the new client must deposit $500 on the day the account is opened

None for the referral itself, but the new client must deposit $500 on the day the account is opened Expiration date: May expire at any time

May expire at any time How to get it: After you register from the offer page, the referred business has 90 days to sign up for a new business checking account. The business must deposit $500 on the day of opening. Within 60 days of opening the account, the business must make a purchase with the Visa Business CheckCard and sign up for e-statements. The account must remain open and enrolled in online statements for 60 days.

After you register from the offer page, the referred business has 90 days to sign up for a new business checking account. The business must deposit $500 on the day of opening. Within 60 days of opening the account, the business must make a purchase with the Visa Business CheckCard and sign up for e-statements. The account must remain open and enrolled in online statements for 60 days. When you’ll get it: Within 120 days of requirements being met

Within 120 days of requirements being met Terms and conditions: To make the referral, you must be a current customer and the business being referred must not have a deposit account with Regions or have had one in the last 12 months.

To make the referral, you must be a current customer and the business being referred must not have a deposit account with Regions or have had one in the last 12 months. Monthly fees: None for the referral, but the business checking account may have fees, depending on the type of account

None for the referral, but the business checking account may have fees, depending on the type of account Promotion page: Regions Refer a Friend bonus offer

How To Open a Regions Bank Account

You can open a Regions Bank account online or at a local branch. Here’s how:

Gather the necessary documents . You need the following information: Valid email address

Social Security number

Driver’s license, state-issued identification card, passport or military ID Click “Open an Account” on the bank’s website. Choose the account you want to open and click “Open Now.” Follow the prompts to complete the application and open the account.

Are Regions Bank Promotions Right for You?

Whether you’re a current customer or thinking about opening a new account, it might be worth your time to check out Regions Bank promotions. With access to your account through online banking, it’s unnecessary to live in the bank’s service area. Plus, Regions Bank gives its customers a variety of competitive products and services to choose from, including deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, credit cards and investment options. With all that Regions has to offer, it deserves to be a serious contender on the list of banks you’re considering.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of Dec. 6, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Regions. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Regions.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Regions Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: December 2021