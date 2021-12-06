ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Newest Regions Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: December 2021

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4ZpJ_0OJ0gGUj00

Regions Bank, which boasts operations throughout the South and Midwest, might not have the name recognition of some of the country’s leading national banks, but its parent corporation is big enough to earn a spot on the S&P 500. Like many banks, Regions Bank offers promotions from time to time to lure new business. Banks want you to be a customer and are willing to pay — sometimes hundreds — when you open an account.

GOBankingRates selected these Regions Bank bonuses because they’re easy to earn and can add up to a decent payout. If you’re ready to earn some extra cash, take a closer look at what Regions Bank has to offer.

Checking and Savings Account Promotions

The bank is currently offering promotions for both new checking and savings accounts. If that’s music to your ears, keep reading.

Regions LifeGreen Checking: $200 Bonus

Benefits of LifeGreen checking vary between accounts, but all come with online and mobile banking, online bill pay and access to the chain’s 1,900 ATMs. Monthly fees can often be reduced by signing up for online statements or waived entirely if you meet certain requirements.

  • Cash value: $200
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: $500
  • Expiration date: Dec. 31
  • How to get it: Open a new LifeGreen checking account online or in person with the promo code WINTER2021. Then, set up direct deposit and receive direct deposits of $500 or more and make 10 qualifying transactions with your new Regions Visa CheckCard within 60 days of account opening.
  • When you’ll get it: Within 90 days of completing the requirements
  • Terms and conditions: The offer is valid in the states where Regions operates (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas). It can’t be combined with any other offers, and the new account holder must not have had a Regions checking account since September 1, 2020. The account and debit card must be currently open to receive the bonus.
  • Monthly fees: Varies depending on the checking account, but between $0-$18
  • Promotion page: Regions LifeGreen Checking bonus offer

Regions LifeGreen Savings: Up To $100 Bonus

The Regions LifeGreen Savings account complements a Regions checking account. Open an account at a local branch or online. No monthly fees or minimum balance requirements apply, and the available annual savings bonus can provide a nice boost to your balance. Here’s how:

  • Cash value: Up to $100
  • Minimum deposit to qualify : $100
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Set up an automatic funds transfer of at least $10 per month from your Regions checking account to your LifeGreen Savings account for at least 10 out of 12 months to qualify for the 1% annual savings bonus.
  • When you’ll get it: By the second business day of the month following the account anniversary month
  • Terms and conditions: You must schedule recurring transfers of at least $10 monthly from your Regions checking account. The savings account must be open on the date the bonus is paid.
  • Monthly fees: $0
  • Promotion page: Regions LifeGreen Savings bonus offer

Credit Card Promotions

Two of the bank’s credit card offers are worth exploring due to the value of the bonuses.

Regions Cash Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card: Up To $200 Bonus

With the Regions Cash Rewards Visa Signature credit card, you can earn 1.5% cash rewards on all purchases. The card also comes with an introductory 0% APR for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, you can earn a bonus worth up to $200 just by using the card. Here are the details:

  • Cash value: Up to $200
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $500
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Use the Cash Rewards Visa Signature credit card to make $500 or more in qualifying purchases within 90 days of account opening to earn a $100 bonus. Spend $1,000 to earn a $200 bonus.
  • When you’ll get it: Cash rewards are available in $25 increments, up to $500 per redemption, and are credited to your account within 10 business days after you make a qualifying purchase.
  • Terms and conditions: Balance transfers, cash advances and returned purchases do not count as qualifying purchases for the rewards bonus.
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Promotion page: Regions Cash Rewards Visa Signature bonus offer

Regions Premium Visa Signature Credit Card: 30,000 Bonus Points ($300 Value)

Regions Bank’s Premium Visa Signature credit card does more than earn rewards points. It also comes with features like Tap to Pay, Visa Signature Concierge service and Visa Signature perks. The card features a 0% introductory APR and offers the opportunity to earn 30,000 bonus points, redeemable for cash, travel or merchandise. Here’s how:

  • Cash value: $300
  • Minimum spend to qualify: $2,000
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Use the Premium Visa Signature credit card to make at least $2,000 in purchases within 90 days of account opening.
  • When you’ll get it: At the end of the initial 90-day period
  • Terms and conditions: Qualifying purchases do not include wire transfers, money orders, lottery tickets, fees or interest charges.
  • Annual fee: $125
  • Promotion page: Regions Premium Visa Signature bonus offer

Referral Bonuses

Regions Bank has a referral program for both personal and business checking accounts.

Regions Personal Checking Refer-a-Friend Offer: Up To $500 in Visa Reward Cards

The best part of this Regions Bank promotion is that you can take advantage of it numerous times. To get started, all you have to do is be a current Regions customer and refer friends to Regions Bank. Get $50 per qualified referral — up to a maximum of $500 per calendar year.

  • Cash value: Up to $500 per year, $50 per qualified referral
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: $300
  • Expiration date: None
  • How to get it: Register for the Refer a Friend program and share the email addresses of friends you want to refer via the Regions Bank referral link. The person you refer must accept the offer, open a qualifying checking account and meet the program requirements.
  • How people you refer can get their bonus: Open a LifeGreen Checking account, complete at least 10 purchases with the Regions Visa CheckCard, receive at least one ACH direct deposit of $300 or more and sign up for online statements.
  • When you’ll get it: Within 120 days after requirements are met
  • Terms and conditions: The offer is open to new customers 18 and older. New accounts must be open and in good standing. The email used to open the account must match the referral email and must remain valid until fulfillment.
  • Monthly fees: $8-$11, depending on whether you choose online or paper statements, but waived if you meet certain requirements
  • Promotion page: Regions Refer a Friend bonus offer

Regions Business Checking Refer-a-Friend Offer: Up To $500 in Visa Reward Cards

A successful business checking referral to Regions Bank comes with a $50 bonus for you and a $150 bonus for the referred business. Read on for the details:

  • Cash value: Up to $500 per year for the referrer, $50 per qualified referral; $150 for the referred business
  • Minimum deposit to qualify: None for the referral itself, but the new client must deposit $500 on the day the account is opened
  • Expiration date: May expire at any time
  • How to get it: After you register from the offer page, the referred business has 90 days to sign up for a new business checking account. The business must deposit $500 on the day of opening. Within 60 days of opening the account, the business must make a purchase with the Visa Business CheckCard and sign up for e-statements. The account must remain open and enrolled in online statements for 60 days.
  • When you’ll get it: Within 120 days of requirements being met
  • Terms and conditions: To make the referral, you must be a current customer and the business being referred must not have a deposit account with Regions or have had one in the last 12 months.
  • Monthly fees: None for the referral, but the business checking account may have fees, depending on the type of account
  • Promotion page: Regions Refer a Friend bonus offer

How To Open a Regions Bank Account

You can open a Regions Bank account online or at a local branch. Here’s how:

  1. Gather the necessary documents . You need the following information:
    • Valid email address
    • Social Security number
    • Driver’s license, state-issued identification card, passport or military ID
  2. Click “Open an Account” on the bank’s website.
  3. Choose the account you want to open and click “Open Now.”
  4. Follow the prompts to complete the application and open the account.

Are Regions Bank Promotions Right for You?

Whether you’re a current customer or thinking about opening a new account, it might be worth your time to check out Regions Bank promotions. With access to your account through online banking, it’s unnecessary to live in the bank’s service area. Plus, Regions Bank gives its customers a variety of competitive products and services to choose from, including deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, credit cards and investment options. With all that Regions has to offer, it deserves to be a serious contender on the list of banks you’re considering.

Julia Gordon contributed to the reporting for this article.

Information on promotions is accurate as of Dec. 6, 2021. Additional requirements may apply. Offers and terms are subject to change.

Editorial Note: This content is not provided by Regions. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author alone and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by Regions.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Newest Regions Bank Promotions, Bonuses, Offers and Coupons: December 2021

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Arkansas named newest Code.org regional training partner

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the 2021 National Computer Science Education Week kickoff event hosted by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Governors for Computer Science Coalition Friday, it was announced the Arkansas Computer Science and Computing Initiative has been selected as the newest regional training partner associated with Code.org.Under this partnership, Arkansas’ team of computer science specialists will provide Arkansas teachers with training on Code.org’s platform and Code.org’s Advanced Placement Computer Science curriculum endorsed by College Board.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Inside Indiana Business

Old National Bank Makes Promotion

Old National Bank has promoted Leo Lopez to commmunity lending market executive/senior vice president in Indianapolis. He has served 25 years in banking and most recently held the role of government & nonprofit relationship manager in Minneapolis. Lopez is board chair of the Latino Chamber of Commerce.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Caledonian Record-News

Community National Bank Promotes Nikole Brainard

DERBY — Community National Bank (CNB) President and CEO Kathryn Austin recently announced the promotion of Nikole Brainard to financial reporting officer and asset liability manager. Brainard started her banking career in 1995 as a teller in the Derby office. She joined the finance team in 2012. During her banking...
DERBY, VT
Inside Indiana Business

The Farmers Bank Promotes Dunn

The Farmers Bank has promoted Brandi Dunn to talent acquisition manager. She joined the bank in 2018 and most recently held the role of retail credit manager. Dunn serves as vice president of the Clinton Central Education Foundation and sits on the Clinton County 4H Council.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Banking#Checking Account#Coupons#Online Banking#These Regions Bank#Lifegreen#Regions Visa Checkcard
boardingarea.com

World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys – 2022 Q1 Promotion

This page may contain affiliate links from our advertising partners for which we many receive compensation. This may impact how and where products appear on this site. This site does not review or include all companies or all available products. We are thankful when you support this site by using our links.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
75K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy