Allegheny County, PA

Tracking COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County

By PublicSource
PublicSource
PublicSource
 2 days ago
Resources

Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics

Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites

Housing and mental health supports amid COVID in Allegheny County

(For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234 .)

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination page

The post Tracking COVID-19 cases in Allegheny County appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

PublicSource

PublicSource

