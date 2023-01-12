CDC places Allegheny County in low level of COVID-19 transmission

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now consider Allegheny County to be in the “low” level of COVID-19 transmission.

For the weeks of Dec. 29 through Jan. 10, the county Health Department reported 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths from the virus.

Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites

For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234 .

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination page

This reporting has been made possible through the Staunton Farm Mental Health Reporting Fellowship and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.

