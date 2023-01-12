ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

CDC places Allegheny County in low level of COVID-19 transmission

By Amelia Winger
PublicSource
PublicSource
 5 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now consider Allegheny County to be in the “low” level of COVID-19 transmission.

For the weeks of Dec. 29 through Jan. 10, the county Health Department reported 2,021 new COVID-19 infections, 158 hospitalizations and 25 deaths from the virus.

Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites

For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234 .

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination page

