Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission

As demand for COVID-19 testing subsides, Allegheny County’s 11 Curative testing sites will close throughout December.

The sites have recently administered a combined average of less than 500 tests per week. Some of the individual sites administered less than a test per day on average.

On Dec. 2, Curative will close its sites at the Homestead Waterfront, Mr. Smalls kiosk, the Parkway Center Mall and the Human Services Building in downtown Pittsburgh. The testing sites in Bridgeville, McKeesport and at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History will close on Dec. 30.

On Dec. 30, Curative will also stop operating its four fleet vans for COVID-19 testing.

“For the past two and a half years, Curative Inc. provided Allegheny County residents with a much-needed flexible and expansive COVID-19 testing service,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen. “With the increasing availability and use of at-home tests and the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the county, the need for this expansive testing option is not the necessity it once was.”

Testing is still available at most of the county’s clinics, urgent care centers, emergency departments and some pharmacies.

Resources

Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics

Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites

Housing and mental health supports amid COVID in Allegheny County

(For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234 .)

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination page

This reporting has been made possible through the Staunton Farm Mental Health Reporting Fellowship and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.

