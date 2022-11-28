ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission

By Amelia Winger
PublicSource
PublicSource
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Um8gG_0OIyn7Mm00

As demand for COVID-19 testing subsides, Allegheny County’s 11 Curative testing sites will close throughout December.

The sites have recently administered a combined average of less than 500 tests per week. Some of the individual sites administered less than a test per day on average.

On Dec. 2, Curative will close its sites at the Homestead Waterfront, Mr. Smalls kiosk, the Parkway Center Mall and the Human Services Building in downtown Pittsburgh. The testing sites in Bridgeville, McKeesport and at the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History will close on Dec. 30.

On Dec. 30, Curative will also stop operating its four fleet vans for COVID-19 testing.

“For the past two and a half years, Curative Inc. provided Allegheny County residents with a much-needed flexible and expansive COVID-19 testing service,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen. “With the increasing availability and use of at-home tests and the reduction in COVID-19 cases in the county, the need for this expansive testing option is not the necessity it once was.”

Testing is still available at most of the county’s clinics, urgent care centers, emergency departments and some pharmacies.

Resources

Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics

Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites

Housing and mental health supports amid COVID in Allegheny County

(For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234 .)

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination page

This reporting has been made possible through the Staunton Farm Mental Health Reporting Fellowship and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.

The post Allegheny County phasing out COVID-19 testing sites amid low transmission appeared first on PublicSource . PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.

Comments / 12

Reaperfrompa
2020-06-04

stick your contact tracing. its bad enough we are tracked all the time dont need more

Reply
5
mrsredbeard
08-24

no one cares. we are living our lives, if your still scared at this point stay at home. you have been lied to..

Reply
3
Related
PublicSource

Replacement plan for Shakespeare Giant Eagle survives commission’s slings and arrows

Plans for a new Shadyside Giant Eagle, plus apartments and other retail, cleared the City Planning Commission process, suggesting that years of public process are coming to a close. Commission approval followed a briefing earlier this month and came after little public testimony, and despite concerns on the planning panel about the extent of housing […] The post Replacement plan for Shakespeare Giant Eagle survives commission’s slings and arrows appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use

Update (11/22/22): After several weeks of delays, the Second Avenue Commons low-barrier shelter has opened, with 95 beds and space for an additional 30 overflow beds. The Commons began moving people into its single-resident occupancy units last week, and plans to open its day program and primary care clinic on Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. The post Allegheny County’s new shelter to take ‘low-barrier’ approach to couples, pets and substance use appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor

For Doris Harvin-Taylor, navigating the options for schools in Pittsburgh is “exhausting.” Her 12-year-old son Joshua attends The Neighborhood Academy, a private college preparatory school. She and her husband, Kwame Taylor, like the student diversity and values of the school, and it’s where they would like to send their 10-year-old daughter, Abigail next fall. Abigail […] The post For some Black families in Pittsburgh, finding the right school means choosing between diversity and academic rigor appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

‘The easy out?’ Data suggest police retain deep role in behavioral health crises, even as some push for alternatives

For years, police have maintained a prominent presence within Allegheny County’s behavioral health crisis response system. That’s increasingly evident in “302” petitions for involuntary psychiatric commitment, a tool used when responding to some of the most severe behavioral health crises. The post ‘The easy out?’ Data suggest police retain deep role in behavioral health crises, even as some push for alternatives appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election

The next election facing Allegheny County voters: choosing a new county executive for the first time since 2011. The post Executive Decision: These issues, questions and people may define Allegheny County’s next big election appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

How Pittsburgh universities are quietly protecting abortion access

While no local colleges or universities say they’re considering certification as an abortion provider, there is renewed focus on reproductive autonomy at many higher education institutions. The post How Pittsburgh universities are quietly protecting abortion access appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years

The Pittsburgh Land Bank has $10 million allocated to it … and one property listed in its inventory. Neighborhood advocates and officials await the plan. The post Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Turnout data show marginalized communities often have quietest voice in Allegheny County elections

2018 voter turnout data show that in Allegheny County, non-white and low-income communities tended to vote less than average. The post Turnout data show marginalized communities often have quietest voice in Allegheny County elections appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

‘Energy at the polls’ as Pittsburgh-area turnout mounts in pivotal midterm election

PublicSource reporters are fanning out to polling places throughout Allegheny County. We'll post the intel here. Times are approximate. The post ‘Energy at the polls’ as Pittsburgh-area turnout mounts in pivotal midterm election appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

The citizen scientists of crackerland: Armed with buckets and hunting plastic pellets, neighbors prepare for the petro plant next door

With Shell’s giant ethane-cracking plant ramping up, residents are training to collect emissions data and watch out for “nurdles.” The post The citizen scientists of crackerland: Armed with buckets and hunting plastic pellets, neighbors prepare for the petro plant next door appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Strip District boom to roll on as two new projects win approval

The steady march of construction continues in the Strip District, with the City Planning Commission approving two new mixed-use residential projects on Tuesday. The approvals under Mayor Ed Gainey’s 10-month-old administration suggest that a building boom nurtured under predecessor Bill Peduto will continue. The two sites, one on Smallman Street and the other on 26th […] The post Strip District boom to roll on as two new projects win approval appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

PublicSource

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
954
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

PublicSource is the only nonprofit digital-first news organization that lives up to its mission of delivering public-service reporting and analysis in the Pittsburgh region. We are local. We believe in journalism as a public service. We tell stories for a better Pittsburgh.

 https://www.publicsource.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy