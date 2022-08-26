Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium , as of Aug. 26.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11 , citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection.

The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in social distancing and the guideline for unvaccinated people without symptoms or a positive test to quarantine after a known exposure to someone with COVID-19.

