Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

By Amelia Winger
PublicSource
PublicSource
 6 days ago
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium , as of Aug. 26.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11 , citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection.

The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in social distancing and the guideline for unvaccinated people without symptoms or a positive test to quarantine after a known exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Resources

Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics

Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites

Housing and mental health supports amid COVID in Allegheny County

(For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234 .)

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination page

This reporting has been made possible through the Staunton Farm Mental Health Reporting Fellowship and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.

The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource .

PublicSource

PublicSource

Pittsburgh, PA
