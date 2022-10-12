Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range.

COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus.

The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people ages 12 and older. The Moderna bivalent booster shot is recommended for people ages 18 and older.

“If you are eligible for the new bivalent booster shot, I strongly encourage you to make an appointment to get it,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen, in a Sept. 13 press release.

Resources

Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics

Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites

Housing and mental health supports amid COVID in Allegheny County

(For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234 .)

Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 vaccination page

This reporting has been made possible through the Staunton Farm Mental Health Reporting Fellowship and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation.

