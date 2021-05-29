Clostridium difficile Infection Treatment Market : Quantitative Clostridium difficile Infection Treatment Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025

According to our new research study on "Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component," the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increase in need for organ transplantation, and rise in cell-based research activities play a vital role in the growth of the medical perfusion technology market. However, the challenges such as expensive organ transplant surgeries and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, technological developments in the emerging nations are likely to provide a significant opportunity for the market growth in the coming years.