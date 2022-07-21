ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Life-Changing Facial Stretches Experts Swear By To Tighten Sagging Skin On The Chin and Jaw

By Robyn Turk
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 1, 2020.

Signs of aging can appear on skin in different ways, and unfortunately there is no single cure-all treatment to lessen the appearance of all of these flaws at once. While dark spots can be handled with brightening serums and moisturizers or fine lines and wrinkles can be tackled by night creams, there is one common sign of aging that is very tricky to reduce: sagging skin.

Skin starts to sag as we age because our skin loses elasticity as collagen production drops. Replenishing collagen to the skin through creams or supplements can prevent skin from sagging before it happens. However, tightening the skin after it has started to sag can be a bit more of a challenge. We spoke to Dr. Rachel Nazarian of Schweiger Dermatology to find out the best ways to stretch your skin to get rid of sagging.

Facial Stretches

The most simple way to stretch your skin is to practice facial stretches regularly, without the use of any tools. There are many different ways to do this. One of the most popular stretches is a jaw stretch that involves turning your head to each side at a 45-degree angle, or sucking your cheeks in and holding the stretch for at least ten seconds.

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller

According to Dr. Nazarian, facial rollers improve lymphatic flow and can decrease facial puffiness to offer temporary improvement. This type of facial skin stretching requires long term use to maintain results. She recommends the Skin Gym Rose Quarts Crystal Facial Roller, which is made from natural crystals and offers two sizes of roller to promote radiant skin through facial massage.

StackedSkincare Ice Roller

An ice roller can prevent sagging skin by helping with lymphatic drainage. This type of tool promotes a youthful appearance by shrinking the size of the pores and reducing redness. Dr. Nazarian recommends the StackedSkincare Ice Roller, which was developed by an expert aesthetician to calm and soothe skin.

Dermarollers

"Dermarollers are great for enhancing penetration of topical products, but should be used carefully to avoid tearing of delicate skin tissue," Dr. Nazarian explained. This type of tool is designed to combat pores, fine lines and wrinkles, while restoring firmness to the skin. It works by gently pricking the face with hundreds of tiny needles to stimulate collagen production and make the skin more susceptible to the benefits of skincare products. Dr. Nazarian suggests trying the ZGTS Titanium Dermaroller.

IN THIS ARTICLE
