Get a Full Body Workout Using These Versatile Exercise Straps

The easiest part of working out is coming up with an excuse for why you shouldn’t work out. Not enough time. Gym memberships are too expensive. You’re traveling and don’t want to lug around workout gear. If you’re ready to ditch the excuses and find a workout that only takes a few minutes, and can be done just about anywhere, it’s time to invest in an affordable set of exercise straps.

What to Consider Before Buying Exercise Straps

From yoga to pilates, weight lifting to calisthenics, the exercise straps and bands included in these sets provide a wide variety of workout options and can increase the resistance in the workouts you’re already doing, helping to push you through the often frustrating plateau. The sets include resistance bands that can be used on their own, as well as resistance straps that can be attached to door frames, beams and more to give users a full-body workout.

Exercise straps are also a great investment because you can use them anywhere, even when traveling. They’re not heavy and fold up into compact traveling cases making them ideal for business trips or longer excursions where you’re just bringing a small carry-on or duffel suitcase.

Before buying exercise straps, consider where you’ll use them, and where in your home they can be employed most effectively. Do you already have a power rack or gym setup they can easily be hung from? Will you use them in a door frame? These are important considerations to make before taking the plunge and buying a set.

How We Chose the Best Exercise Straps

The exercise strap sets on our list are lightweight, portable and easy to use in your bedroom, office, living room, and even when traveling. Convenient and versatile, these straps cut down on exercise excuses and provide users of all abilities with fast and useful options.

We chose straps made of premium materials that are designed to last, from brands that have been working in the fitness space for years. These straps are easy to set up for beginners and durable enough to be used by advanced athletes looking for a great workout.

Here are the best exercise straps for versatile, effective workouts in 2021.

1. Kootek 18 Pack Resistance Bands Set

Get a full-body workout at an affordable price with the versatile Kootek 18 Pack Resistance Bands Set. The set comes with a wide variety of workout accessories that are designed to target biceps, triceps, calves, the back and more. Five color-coded resistance bands ranging in weight from 10 to 50 pounds are included, along with five loop bands that go from extra light to extra heavy. Two heavy-duty ankle straps and handles are included as well as a door safe anchor, helping to turn any room into a gym. The set comes with a travel bag and e-guide.

Pros: The Kootek is the only set on our list that includes double-sided gliding discs, which are designed with a fabric side for hard surfaces and a smooth side that can be used on carpets for at-home workouts.

Cons: The tubes and bands in the Kootex set are made with 100% pure natural latex and are not appropriate for users with a latex allergy.

2. Lifeline Jungle Gym Suspension Trainer

Take your workout just about anywhere thanks to these versatile training straps. The set includes two resistance straps and a wall chart to walk you through all the moves. Comfortable for use as handles or adjustable ankle rings, the straps can be used in a wide variety of workouts, which users can learn thanks to the training poster.

Pros: The set utilizes a patented design to allow for workout variability and customization.

Cons: Set comes with only the straps, a poster and an anchor.

3. TRX GO Suspension Training

New from TRX is the TRX GO Suspension Training set, which takes the high-end gym straps and provides a portable option for users. Premium webbing and barrel lock adjusters give users options for handles and ankle cradles. Two anchoring solutions make it possible to work out just about anywhere and a patented single anchor and locking loop design keeps the straps secure even throughout the most vigorous workouts. The entire set comes with a mesh bag and weighs only one pound, making it ideal for use while traveling. The set includes two online workouts that teach users how to burn calories and see noticeable results through workouts that are only 20 minutes long.

Pros: The TRX GO comes with a complimentary six-month pass to the company’s premium TRX app, which includes access to workout demonstrations and tips on achieving fitness goals.

Cons: The TRX GO comes with a big price tag. The straps feel significantly thinner than the TRX straps often found in professional gyms.