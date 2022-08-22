ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designer Be Damned: I’m Obsessed With This Exact Pair of Skechers & They’re on Sale For Under $60

By Bella Gerard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0FGH_0OHlJ7Mi00

The time has come for me to write my very first love letter and of course, I’m writing it to shoes. To all the sneakers I’ve loved before: Sorry, but y’all have nothing on my Skechers. If you’re one of those people who only associates Skechers with the light-up, velcro-closure styles of your youth or the Shape-Ups in the back of your mom’s closet, I’m going to need you to put all prior opinions aside. My Skechers D’Lites are my most complimented footwear—cue the Kanye voice— of all time, and I’m bringing you this Skechers review to call your attention to a variety of cute kicks you might’ve never before considered shopping.

My collection started with one animal-printed pair, and I’ve now amassed a whopping five pairs of Skechers , with hundreds of wear and absolutely zero regrets. It all began when Skechers dropped a pair of now-sold-out cow-printed kicks exclusively for Urban Outfitters back in 2019. I snatched them up immediately thinking they’d be the perfect off-duty kicks, to be worn on weekends spent running errands.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

As a ~fashion editor in New York City~, I’m constantly running around in itty-bitty heels or sky-high boots—I’ve always seen sneakers as a practical last resort, never a style opportunity. That said, celebs like Hailey Bieber have made athleisure one of fashion’s biggest trends, and after five (five!) strangers complimented my Skechers when paired with my workout gear, I decided to start pairing them with some kick-flare jeans for work.

Then, I paired them with a black body con midi-dress for happy hour. Pretty soon, I couldn’t get dressed without working my Skechers into the mix. It was at this point I realized I’d become a Skechers stan without even noticing.

In search of the perfect chunky white dad trainers and determined not to buy the same Air Force Ones as every other girl in my friend group, this year I’ll be taking a chance on the D’lites . Not only are these the perfect basic sneakers, but the chunky sole isn’t just for style! It’s comfy AF!

Last but not least, I had to get another pair of D’Lites , as they’re the style that first ignited this passionate footwear love affair. While my cow-printed pair are statement-making, and my Energy picks are great for styling, I wanted a more classic, low-key pair of sneakers exclusively for workouts and errands.

Personally, I find the D’Lites to be the most comfortable Skechers of all, no doubt thanks to the cushy Air Cooled Memory Foam insoles, so I got the Biggest Fan D’Lites in a neutral black-and-white design. These are my new throw-on-with-leggings go-tos, so I can keep my cow-printed OGs lasting longer and my white pairs crisp and clean.

If you’ve been sleeping on Skechers, consider this your wake-up call. The athleisure trend isn’t going anywhere—and TBH, I’d be lying if I told you I won’t be adding a few new pairs of Skechers to my collection over the next few months. Read on for some of the ones currently sitting in my cart.

Skechers D’Lites Mesh Lace Up Sneakers in Black

If you prefer a more understated sneaker, the black and gray tones in these D’Lites will go well with your everyday wardrobe.



Skechers D’Lites Mesh Lace Up Sneakers $55 (was $83)

Buy Now

Skechers D’Lites Mesh Lace Up Sneakers in Gray

The subtle pop of color on the gray style makes for a seriously chic addition to any outfit.



Skechers D’Lites Mesh Lace Up Sneakers $55 (was $83)

Buy Now

Skechers D’Lites Mesh Lace Up Sneakers in Blue

Last but never least, something for my all-navy-everything fans: these kicks with subtle quilting and studded details.



Skechers D’Lites Mesh Lace Up Sneakers… $55 (was $83)

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458tLL_0OHlJ7Mi00

Comments / 0

 

StyleCaster

