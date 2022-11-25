Which ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1 Couples Are Together? See Whose Relationship Lasted After Filming

We fell hard for Love Is Blind pretty much the moment season 1 of the Netflix show hit our screens in 2020. In the roughly five minutes it took for stars Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed to exchange, "I love yous," we, too, knew we were ready to commit — to a binge-watch.

The final episode premiered at the end of February 2020, revealing which couples made it down the aisle and actually said, "I do." While not everyone got married on the big day, many of the couples are still going strong today — almost four years after the show was filmed in 2018.

In the first episode, viewers watched as 30 romantics headed into the pods. The experiment challenged them to find someone they wanted to spend the rest of their lives with without ever laying eyes on them. And, for 16 men and women, the experiment worked! It actually may have been even more effective than the showrunners expected. The series found itself with eight engagements on its hands — two more than they actually had the capacity to film.

But getting engaged was just the first hurdle. Soon enough, six of the couples were shipped off to what was supposed to be a romantic getaway in Cancún, Mexico. It didn't take long for at least one of the would-be brides and grooms to split, however. Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton 's romance went up in flames after just a few days together in what should have been paradise. Jessica Batten 's relationship with fiancé Mark Cuevas also met some resistance after she found herself face-to-face with Matt Barnett , one of the other guys she'd had a connection with in the pods.

After Diamond and Carlton left, the rest of the couples made it all the way to the weddings. Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers surprisingly broke up during the wedding but revealed they were still dating during the reunion episode. However, that didn't turn out to be their happily ever after.

We have more answers to whether or not the reality TV show's experiment helped hopeful singles find real, lasting relationships. Things may not have worked out for every couple, but others found real love.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which couples from Love Is Blind Season 1 are still together today.