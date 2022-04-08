ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello’s Drama Through the Years

Miss movin’ on, indeed. Camila Cabello ’s drama with her former girl group, Fifth Harmony, started long before she quit in December 2016 to become a solo artist.

Camila, Normani , Lauren Jauregui , Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane met in 2012 on season 2 of the U.S. edition of The X Factor . They auditioned as soloists, but judges Simon Cowell , L.A. Reid , Britney Spears and Demi Lovato decided to group them together. Their harmonies (no pun intended) were top-notch, but they struggled to find their identity from the beginning, going through multiple name changes before ultimately settling on Fifth Harmony, which viewers at home suggested.

The girls finished in third place on the Fox competition in December 2012 and signed a deal with Cowell and Reid’s labels, Syco Music and Epic Records, respectively. They released their debut EP, Better Together , in October 2013, followed by two albums, 2015’s Reflection and 2016’s 7/27 .

But by the end of 2016, cracks in the group started to show. Normani, Lauren, Ally and Dinah were spotted hanging out together on numerous occasions with Camila nowhere in sight. Then, that December, Fifth Harmony released a statement claiming they were “informed via [Camila’s] representatives” that she had quit, which she later said was “simply not true.” A much-publicized back-and-forth ensued, indicating that the girls had been on rocky waters for some time.

Fifth Harmony went on to release one more album, 2017’s self-titled, before announcing in March 2018 that they were going on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects.

To date, Camila has released two solo albums, while Normani, Lauren, Ally and Dinah’s debuts are still in the works.

Scroll down to see a timeline of the girl group’s drama through the years.

