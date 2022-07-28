Best front and rear dash cams in 2022: two-way protection for you and your vehicle

The best front and rear dash cams are something you'll wish you had if an incident takes place on the road. By capturing what happens both in front of and behind your vehicle, you'll have a full record of events. And if there's a dispute over what happened, either from another driver, the police or the insurance company, that means you can prove your side of the story.

More guides like this

• The best action cams

• Best dash cams

• Best budget dash cams

• Best Uber dash cam

• Best backup camera

• Best 360 cameras

• Best body cameras

• Best helmet cameras

• Best indoor security cameras

• Best outdoor security cameras

If you want to only cover the front of your vehicle, we also have a guide to the best dash cams for single-direction recording. But in general, we'd recommend you front and rear dash cams, to cover all bases in the case of an accident. Not to mention that rear cams can also be used as back-up cameras for reversing and parking.

In this article, we've gathered together the very best front and rear dash cams available today, plus the information you need to choose between them. If you need guidance on what to look for, first read What to look for in the best front and rear dash cams .

Best front and rear dash cams in 2022

(Image credit: Garmin)

Use up to four cameras at once

Video quality: 1440p with HDR at 60fps | Viewing angle: 180 degree | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: 2.0-inch LCD, 320 x 240

Compact size High resolution and HDR You need to buy two or more units Need plugging in (battery 30 mins)

Two dash cams not enough? Then here's the most flexible option to kit out your car or larger vehicle.

The Garmin Dash Cam 67W replaces the 66W, which was already one of our favorite dash cams . It can be used as regular front facing dash came, but it can be used as a dual dashcam, too. That's thanks to Garmin’s smart Dash Cam Auto Sync feature, where up to four compatible cameras can be set to record at the same time.

That way, you could fit dash cams to the front and rear of your car, but also facing out of the sides, which could be particularly useful for larger vehicles like vans and motorhomes. Obviously, this means you do need to buy two or more cameras (as these are not sold in kits) – so factor that into your comparisons

This Auto Sync feature is not exclusive to the 67W; it also works with Garmin’s 46, 56, Mini and Tandem dash cams. The latter has two lenses of its own, to record the interior of the car as well as the exterior.

As for the Dash Cam 67W itself, it records in 1440p (so a little higher than Full HD) at 60 frames per second and with HDR. It also has a 180-degree wide angle lens. Unusually for a dash cam, the 67W has a battery. But it only lasts for 30 minutes, so you’ll really want to plug in for most journeys, or permanently hardwire the camera to your car. For more details, see our Garmin Dash Cam 67W review .

(Image credit: Thinkware)

The best front and rear dash cams overall

Video quality: 4K front, 2560x1440 rear | Viewing angle: 150 degrees front, 156 degrees rear | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: No

Excellent 4K video quality at front Speed camera and red light warnings Front camera is quite big No LCD screen

We'll start with the best of the best: a hugely impressive piece of kit that gets our top-spot recommendation. It can record footage in UHD 4K at 30fps, or 2K 1440p at silky-smooth 60fps. Both are great, although opting for the lower resolution and higher frame rate might make it easier to see detail in paused frames of the footage, and also keeps the file sizes lower.

This is a setup with an optional rear camera; it shoots 2K 1440p at 30fps, and does so through a lens with a generous 156-degree field of view, giving you a wide latitude for seeing what's going on behind your vehicle. It's also a pleasingly compact and unobtrusive unit, so won't be distracting or get in the way. Just stick it to your rear screen and forget about it.

A suite of handy features like GPS, speed-camera detection and average speed warnings make the Thinkware U1000 a tempting proposition for the vast majority of users. It's a fairly large unit, and there are definitely smaller options available on this list, but if this doesn't bother you then it's highly recommended. For more details, see our Thinkware U1000 dash cam review .

(Image credit: Nextbase/Amazon)

The best front and rear dash cams with Alexa

Video quality: 4K | Viewing angle: 140 | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: Yes

Alexa voice control 3-inch screen Wi-Fi connectivity Clunky smartphone app

Want to talk to your front and rear dash cam? Then check out the Nextbase 622GW Dash Cam Front and Rear Camera, which comes in-built with Amazon Alexa assistance. This means you can tell the dash cams to start recording, as well as asking Alexa on other devices for directions, to play music, to give you news and weather updates, to make a call and so on. And given that you don’t want to be doing anything distracting with your hands or eyes while driving, this is one situation when voice control really is handy.

The Nextbase 622GW is a fully-fledged 4K dash cam with powerful features like image stabilisation, Alexa, What3Words and SOS emergency response. Video quality is superb and the camera is easy to set up thanks to a smart magnetic windscreen mount with integrated GPS. Only the clunky smartphone app lets it down, but using this isn’t compulsory.

The (optional) rear view camera connects to the front camera, comes with a long cable for routing through the vehicle, and attaches to the rear screen with an adhesive pad on a magnetic mount. It records in 1080p HD and has a 140-degree lens. For more details, see our Nextbase 622GW dash cam review .

(Image credit: Alistair Charlton/Digital Camera World)

Record to the front, rear and inside your car

Video quality: 1080p front, 720p Interior and rear 30fps | Viewing angle: 70 degrees (front), 155 degrees (interior), 165 degrees (rear) | Integrated GPS: no | Screen: 3in LCD

Low price Three cameras in one Simple setup Feels cheap Interior and rear cameras only 720p Rear camera installation could be tricky

The Orskey S960 is a three-channel dash cam that simultaneously captures footage to the front and rear of your car, plus a view of the interior too. It lacks the high resolution, smartphone connectivity, GPS and driver assistance systems of more expensive rivals. But for just $90/£70 the S960 still has plenty going for it, and will appeal greatly to taxi drivers and other professionals who need to record the interior of their car. We like the inherent simplicity that comes from not having Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or a smartphone app to contend with, and we like the large, three-inch display. Most drivers won’t need the interior cameras, but for taxis drivers we think this Orskey is a compelling dash cam package.

Read more: Orskey S960 review

(Image credit: Vantrue)

Triple-camera system with 4K

Video quality: 4K front, 1080p rear/cabin | Viewing angle: 150 degrees front, 165 degrees cabin, 160 degrees rear | Integrated GPS: No | Screen: Yes

Three-camera coverage 4K front video option No GPS No smartphone app

The Vantrue N4 is a triple-camera system that allows you to capture impressive images at very high resolution. If you're just using the front camera, you can shoot in 4K, while if you choose to record from all front, rear and cabin, the maximum resolution is 1440P, 1080P, and 1080P respectively (all at 30fps).

Given the price, though, it is a little low on features. There's no phone app, so you have to back-up recordings via the microSD card. And there's no GPS, so you don't get location data. Setting it up is nice and straightforward, though. For more details, see our Vantrue N4 dashcam review .

(Image credit: Kenwood)

The best front and rear dash cams for reliability

Video quality: 4K (front), 1440p QHD (rear) | Viewing angle: 161 | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: Yes

Solid performer Good picture quality GPS and Wi-Fi included Lacks extra features Hard to get in UK

If you rely on driving for your livelihood, you may prize reliability above all else. In which case, we'd recommend these dash cams from Kenwood.

This bundle offers 4K resolution at the front and QHD (1440p) from the rear. The use of HDR (high dynamic range) tech helps alleviate the problem of harsh shadows obscuring details like license plates. A detachable polarizing filter helps guard against glare and reflections. And the viewing angle of 161 is wide indeed.

Set up is nice and easy. Built in GPS receiver helps you to pinpoint the exact location of incidents when making an insurance claim. A LCD display screen lets you use video playback to review your footage. And it comes with a 64SD card too. There’s nothing particularly special or unique about this front and rear dash cam bundle, and it lacks some high-end features like Alexa or speed camera recognition. But overall it does a solid and reliable job, time after time.

While this front and rear dashcam is still plentifully available in the US, its supply is becoming a little spotty in some other territories, especially the UK. Our non-American readers may want to consider one of the other options on our list.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

The best front and rear dash cams for driver assistance features

Video quality: 1440p front / 1080p rear | Viewing angle: 140 degrees font and rear | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: No

High resolution front camera Speed camera alerts Cloud storage Expensive Can take up windscreen space

Q800 Pro is a high-end dash cam from Thinkware, which features high-quality 2K video (with a slightly higher resolution of 1440p rather than the standard 1080p), lane departure warning, and a speed camera alert system. The camera also offers advanced night vision capabilities, shoots through a 140-degree lens, and has integrated GPS.

By understanding the movements and distance of the vehicle ahead, the camera can also warn you if it thinks you are going to crash into the car in front. It can also be set to sound an alert when the car ahead moves away and you haven’t noticed.

Thinkware’s dash cams are shaped differently to most others, and despite being expensive the Q800 Pro does not have a display. This is a deliberate move to limit driver distraction, so instead there are a few buttons to adjust settings, and you can take more control via the Thinkware smartphone app.

The rear camera is much smaller and shoots at Full HD at 30fps through a 140-degree lens. It plugs into the front camera using a long cable and both record to the same SD card held in the front camera. For more details, see our full Thinkware Q800 Pro review .

(Image credit: Viofo)

8. Viofo A129 Pro Duo

The best front and rear dash cams for value

Video quality: 4K front, Full HD rear | Viewing angle: 130 degrees front, 140 degrees rear | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: Yes

4K UHD looks great Good overall user experience Quite bulky Big files and no card included

If you're seeking something a little cheaper than our first choices, check out the the Viofo A129 Pro Duo. In terms of quality of footage, its front camera is one of the best around, capable of capturing 4K UHD, utilising its 8.29MP Sony Exmor R sensor. You also get multiple bit-rate options and H.265 high-efficiency video coding.

The rear camera isn't quite as high quality as that of the Thinkware U1000, being only Full HD rather than the U1000's slightly higher 2560x1440 resolution. This may well be more than enough for your needs however, and it still looks pretty darn good. You also get some useful extra modes such as Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) and Super Night Vision, meaning you're always prepared no matter the weather and lighting conditions.

The camera units themselves are rather bulky, and can't be removed from their mounts. The front unit especially is sizeable, which is partly due to the LCD screen. If you're not bothered about an LCD screen and want a smaller dash cam, it may be worth considering one of the others on this list. Otherwise, this is a really solid buy.

(Image credit: Blackvue)

9. Blackvue DR750S-2CH

The best quality front and rear dash cams for discreet mounting

Video quality: 1080p Full HD 60fps front, 1080p Full HD 30fps rear | Viewing angle: 139 degrees front and rear | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: No

Compact design Front camera shoots at 60fps No display Fairly narrow lens

Front and rear dash cams are very useful, but to some drivers they can be distracting. If that's you, there's lots to like about Blackview’s DR750S. While it lacks a display, it's small enough to be all but hidden behind your rear view mirror.

Both cameras of the two-channel version shoot at Full HD, although the rear has to make do with 30fps, compared to the front camera’s superior 60fps. Both cameras have a 139-degree lens, which is a little narrower than others, but there is an argument that a wider lens can distort images to the extent that the details (like exactly where another vehicle is in relation to your own) can be tricky to determine accurately. (We think 139 degrees is fine, but we wouldn’t want to use a dashcam with a lens narrower than that.)

As there is no display, videos are managed on the Blackvue app, which is available for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac. Videos are saved to an SD card, but can be transferred from the camera to the app over a direct Wi-Fi connection. As well as Wi-Fi, there’s also integrated GPS to add speed and locational data to your videos.

(Image credit: Blackvue)

10. Blackvue DR750-2CH LTE

The best front and rear dash cams with cellular connection

Video quality: 1080p Full HD 60fps front, 1080p Full HD 30fps rear | Viewing angle: 139 degrees front and rear | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: No

4G LTE cellular connection Backs up imagery without need for mobile phone No display Extra cost of cellular service

A step-up model from the Blackvue DR750S-2CH (number 7 on our list), the Blackvue DR750-2CH LTE adds its own 4G LTE cellular connection. That means you can use backup and cloud services even without your smartphone, giving you another level of reassurance when you and your loved ones are out on the road.

(Image credit: Zenfox)

11. Zenfox T3 3CH

The best front and rear dash cams for keeping an eye on passengers

Video quality: 2560 x 1440P 60fps front, 1080p Full HD 30fps rear, 1080p Full HD 30fps interior | Viewing angle: 160 degrees front, 140 degrees rear, 140 degrees interior, | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: Yes, 2 inch

Best dash cam for taxicab drivers Budget price Built-in screen Screen is small

This front and rear dash cam goes one better by offering a third camera that monitors the inside of the vehicle as well as the outside. This is great bonus for those who carry paid passengers (for more, see our guide to the best Uber dash cams ). Plus it could also help settle family arguments!

The interior camera benefits from infrared too, so can help keep an eye on things when your car or truck is parked up overnight. With a 1440p 5-megapixel camera up front, and 10802 2 megapixel cameras middle and rear, the Zenfox offers a great set of features for the price. What's more, this is one of the few multi-camera models that has a built-in screen, albeit a small 2-inch LCD.

(Image credit: Thinkware)

12. Thinkware M1 Sportscam

The best front and rear dash cams for motorcycles

Video quality: 1080p Full HD at 30fps front and rear | Viewing angle: 140 degrees front, 140 degrees rear | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: No

Good for motorcycles/all-terrain vehicles Water- and dust-proofed Needs to be hard wired No built-in screen

Looking for a dual dash cam system for a motorcycle? Then we recommend this hard-wired system. It's a serious step up from a helmet camera , giving you two-way coverage of the road in ahead, and what is coming up behind.

There are four components to the system. The two cameras are identical, with 1080p full HD capability and a wide 140° view. There's also a remote control console, and the central hub that includes a microSD card slot. There is no screen, but this Wi-Fi and GPS enabled system connects to your smartphone to check, download or delete recorded imagery.

The M1 Sportscam is not just for bikers. This weatherproof dash cam is also a great fit for snowmobiles, dune buggies, tractors and other all-terrain utility vehicles.

(Image credit: Redtiger)

13. Redtiger Dash Cam

Another great front and rear dash cam for high-res recording

Video quality: 4K front, 1080p rear | Viewing angle: 170 degrees front, 140 degrees rear | Integrated GPS: Yes | Screen: No

4K recording at front Good night-time images Lots of features "Only" HD on rear

Here's another front and rear dash cam that captures excellent image quality. The Redtiger Dash Cam offers 4K picture (3840 x 2160P) on the front camera, and Full HD (1920 x 1080P) on the rear. You also get a wide angle view (170° front and 140° rear) making it less likely you'll miss anything important. It's particularly capable at night time, thanks to its f/1.5, six-glass lens, wide dynamic range and use of HDR technology. Plus you get shock detection, loop recording, 24-hour parking monitor, WiFi for easy connection to your smartphone app, and built-in GPS for recording your driving route, speed and other information.

What to look for in the best front and rear dash cams

• Resolution is one of the basic considerations of any camera, stills or video. The more resolution you have, the more detail you can capture. This is useful, and aesthetically much nicer, but bear in mind that it makes the files the camera creates much larger.

• Wireless connectivity is a useful way to offload and quickly back up your footage to your phone. Some models offer it, some don't, so make sure you check before buying.

• LCD screens are useful for being able to instantly review your footage, as well as allowing you to use the camera for reversing or other maneuvering if that's useful. It makes the camera larger and bulkier, though, so if you're looking for a smaller camera it might be best to opt for a non-screen model.

• microSD cards are the storage media normally employed by front and rear dash cameras, and if you're going to be capturing a lot of footage at high resolutions like 4K UHD, you'll want to get a card with enough speed to write it and enough capacity to store it.

• Professional installation can take care of tricky twin-camera setups and can provide a much neater appearance.

Read more guides:

Best camera phones

The best dashcam

Best backup camera

Best wifi camera: for home security and surveillance

The 10 best action cameras

The best helmet cameras

The best baby camera monitors

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.