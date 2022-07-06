The cheapest Nintendo Switch online membership prices in July 2022

We don't see cheap Nintendo Switch Online deals hitting the shelves too often, which is why any discounts on the console's online subscription are well worth a look. The service is already well priced compared to other offerings for PlayStation and Xbox, but does strip down the benefits considerably. Still, if you want to play Mario Kart with faraway mates, you'll need to find the best Nintendo Switch Online price for you.

The 12 month Nintendo Switch Online price sits at $19.99 / £17.99 , but you'll find a three month subscription available for $7.99 / £6.99 or pay monthly at a rate of $3.99 / £3.49 . The annual Nintendo Switch membership is by far the most cost-effective, though, especially if you pick one up as part of a Nintendo Switch bundle or included in the Nintendo Switch Lite price .

For your cash, you're getting online services for games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, and Splatoon, but you're also getting access to a massive range of NES and SNES titles as well. That makes Nintendo Switch Online of the best Nintendo Switch accessories for retro fans and multi-players alike.

We only really see cheap Nintendo Switch Online deals in the form on bundles, either as part of a console offer or included with controllers and games. That's why any savings you find on the Nintendo Switch Online price down below will be gold dust.

Still, we've got our fingers crossed for some discounts as a part of this year's Prime Day gaming deals . Plenty of cool gear is on offer right now for Amazon's sales extravaganza, and we're seeing some good reductions on Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals as well. Keep an eye on our guides for all the latest updates.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Online membership - 3 months

If you just want to dip a toe in the water and see how a Nintendo Switch membership feels. You can grab 3 months for the price of a pizza, which is a reasonably good deal. No, it's not as cheap overall as the 12 month sub but... hey, you need to buy according to what you actually want and need.

Cheap Nintendo Switch Online membership - 12 months

If you're looking to get some decent use from your Nintendo Switch Online subscription, it's cheaper to sign up for 12 months. It's about $20 / £18, which works out at just over $1.50 per month. That's damn good, considering what you actually get. Overall, that's far better than buying four codes at 3 months each (and it's way less hassle than remembering to keep renewing).

Want some games to use with your Nintendo Switch Online membership? No problem. We've got you covered there as well - make sure you check out these Nintendo Switch game sales on everything from Super Smash Bros. to The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo Switch Online price: FAQs

If you're buying for a friend or family member, or simply just want to see what all the fuss is about, you'll find answers to some frequently asked questions about the Nintendo Switch Online price just below.

Is a Nintendo Switch membership worth it?

The baseline Nintendo Switch Online price is relatively low, which means the free NES and SNES games and online play is absolutely worth the cost. You're only spending around $20 a year to keep yourself topped up with retro titles and storming through those online Mario Kart competitions, after all. However, if you don't tend to play online and you don't have an interest in the older titles on offer, then Nintendo Switch Online likely won't be worth it for you. For reference, the games that currently support online play include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2, Mario Tennis Aces, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Super Mario Maker 2.

If you're after exclusive Nintendo Switch controllers , you'll also need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to claim them.

What is the Nintendo Switch Online price?

A 12 month Nintendo Switch Online membership is $19.99 / £17.99, with a three month subscription costing just $7.99 / £6.99. If you'd prefer to pay monthly, the Nintendo Switch Online price is $3.99 / £3.49.

What is the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack?

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack adds a roster of N64 and Sega Genesis games to the console's retro lineup (as well as extra content for games like Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe). It's not a cheap affair, though - you'll be paying $49.99 / £34.99 a year for this extra selection on top of your existing Nintendo Switch membership.

