In 1967, Loretta Lynn made waves in country music with her unapologetic single, "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)." Released from her studio album of the same name on Decca Records, the tune finds Lynn singing about a man who comes home after a night out on the town with only "lovin'" on the mind. The song was written by Lynn and her sister, Peggy Sue, and some of the inspiration is said to have come from Lynn's own husband, Doolittle, who was known to drink heavily. Overall, Lynn says she wrote what she felt.