We all have days when we’ve got a speed session on the program but for whatever reason, we’re just not feeling it. Maybe you didn’t get much sleep last night or maybe you’ve had a long and exhausting day at work — regardless of the reason, your motivation is at an all-time low. One way to handle times like this, when you don’t want to bail on the workout but you’re having trouble mustering the drive to do it, is to scale down the workout to help you over whatever mental or physical barrier is standing in your way.