The British government has ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. He is likely to appeal. Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order Friday, her department said. It follows a British court ruling in April that Assange could be sent to the U.S. The Home Office said in...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO