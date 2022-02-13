ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm 5'2" and These Are the Spring Trends On My Shopping List

By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
 1 day ago
As someone who hates being told what to wear and is generally uninterested in anyone’s opinions other than my own when it comes to my fashion choices, the last thing I would venture to do is try to...

Golf.com

Editor’s picks: 5 fresh pieces I’m loving for spring

Spring is in the air! Well, at least here in Arizona, you can definitely feel it. At this week’s WM Phoenix Open, players and fans have been enjoying the clear blue-sky vistas and temperatures that reached the 80s for the first time since last fall. It’s glorious, and it puts me in the mood to start shopping for warm-weather clothes.
ARIZONA STATE
whowhatwear

I Did a Ton of Amazon Clothing Research—These Styles Will Get the Most Wear

I've stashed more than a few tips and tricks up my sleeve as a fashion editor, but I always come back to one, in particular, that has yet to fail me: Shopping for clothes on Amazon is a game-changer. As someone who loves an elevated basic—think knit pants (always), chunky sweaters (yes, please), and silky midi skirts (forever), I can't think of many places to go that offer all of the aforementioned at prices that don't leave me afraid to check my bank account after.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm in My 50s, and These Are the 2022 Fashion Trends I'm Adopting

I must admit something: I don’t have a TikTok. I know as editors, we’re always staying on top of the next It thing—be it shoe trends or the newest social media platform. But as someone who already spends an excessive amount of time live-tweeting about Euphoria episodes and creating mood boards on Instagram, I knew I could not commit to another social media platform. That, of course, did not stop me from stumbling upon TikTok influencer Carla Rockmore. You see, for her one million followers and me, Rockmore is the embodiment of rich-auntie energy meets real-life Carrie Bradshaw—something that was confirmed in a profile by Vogue last year. While some of us spent the initial stages of the pandemic making bread and cleaning out our closets, Rockmore began producing TikToks. This move has served her, as she’s amassed a following for herself by creating quirky styling videos in her downright dreamy digs. (Her walk-in closet alone will make you drool.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Spring Is 38 Days Away, and I'm Getting My Wardrobe Ready With These 16 Items

As soon as the temperature in NYC dropped below 50°, I started counting down the days until spring. These days, the sun sets earlier, I spend much of my time indoors, and when I do venture out, coats cover up all of my cute outfits. It's safe to say that I'm officially over winter. The only thing getting me through the cold and gloomy days is my main source of serotonin: shopping. And more specifically, spring shopping. Winter clothes just aren't giving me that fuzzy feeling anymore. Veronica Beard's new collection instantly made me forget about all things winter with its soft prints, eyelet textures, and bright colors. I would love to be prancing around the city in these pieces at this very moment, but for now, I'm adding these 16 pieces to my cart.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping List#The Six S S 22
whowhatwear

Fun Fact: Everyone Will Wear These Jean Trends This Spring

There are denim silhouettes that could be considered classics in that they’re around season after season. Yes, we’re looking at you, straight-leg blue jeans. While said styles are always a strong choice to keep in the rotation, it’s also fun to sometimes inject fresh trends to mix it up. And trust there are a few chic spring 2022 jeans trends that are worth your attention.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Found 11 On-Trend Spring Outfits That Look Expensive But Aren't

Hello, spring. Is that you? Physically, I may be bundled up on the couch under a blanket, but mentally, I'm outside sipping an iced beverage with no coat in sight. I'm convinced that any day now, I'll wake up to that reality, so I'm preparing my wardrobe accordingly. In with the printed dresses, colorful tops, and light layers and out with the cable-knits, puffer jackets, and turtlenecks. (Sooner rather than later would be preferred.)
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Just Found My 6 Favorite 2022 Trends at H&M, Mango, and Zara for Under $100

Let's be honest. H&M, Mango, and Zara dominate trends. I feel like as soon as I spot something new on the horizon, they're already in the process of spinning their wheels and making the magic happen. But have you ever walked into those stores hoping to find something exciting and end up walking away with nothing? I have. The wide variety of product assortment can be quite overwhelming. Sifting through racks and scrolling through pages can start to feel like a chore.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm a Stylist—My Spring Capsule Wardrobe Starts With These Easy Pieces

Capsule wardrobes typically vary based on someone’s taste and personal style. That said, we’re always intrigued by the key essentials that make up the capsule wardrobes of different fashion creatives—you know, to inspire our own curations each season. As we start thinking about spring, we thought Jennifer Sattler’s spring capsule wardrobe could be interesting to learn more about given that she has over 20 years of styling experience under her belt (yes, including work as a Nordstrom stylist). Her blog, Closet Choreography, is also a great resource.
APPAREL
Lifestyle
Beauty & Fashion
Shopping
Fashion
Apparel
whowhatwear

11 Trendy Brands Fashion Insiders Shop Instead of Zara

First of all, no hate to Zara. At the height of my Zara addiction, I was placing orders on the site at least once per week, and while I've certainly slowed my roll, I still have an itch for cool, trendy, and wallet-friendly shopping finds that are always from the Spanish mega-brand. What can I say? I guess I'm having a bit of Zara fatigue. Based on my conversations with friends and co-workers, I get the sense that I'm not alone here. Do we all go through a bit of Zara burnout every once in a while?
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm Convinced This Is the Perfect Boot Trend for 2022

My personal belief when it comes to boots is that one can never have too many. Needless to say, as soon I get wind of a new style suddenly showing up everywhere, I want to be the first to know everything about it. This conveniently leads into the trend we're discussing today: slouchy boots.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Just Did a Ton of Basics Research—These Items Will Work Best for My Wardrobe

I love a good basic. No, really—I'd take the perfect white tee over a trend-induced purchase any day (or a cashmere pullover, or a pair of classic blue, mid-rise jeans—the list could go on and on). We describe these items as "basic," but in all honesty, they're anything but. More often than not, these pieces are the most versatile items in your closet. They're the clothes you end up wearing over and over, and if they're really special, they'll become the picks that you end up treasuring.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

We're Taking Fashion Risks in 2022—These 16 Styles Are Giving Me Life

In the past year, I've started my career in fashion and moved to NYC, and if these two major life changes have taught me anything, it's that risks are not only fun but also necessary. It only took me a few months to start wearing styles that I never used to reach for in a store or online. And now that we're in a new year, I'm keeping that same energy and committing myself to even more fashion risks in 2022. After all, I owe it to myself (and my Instagram followers) to experiment with my personal style. With the help of Net-a-Porter's new arrivals, my closet can get the spunk that it's been lacking. The site's selection of statement sweaters, bold accessories, and textured outerwear is currently giving me life. Are you also interested in taking your wardrobe to the next level this year? Keep scrolling for some fresh finds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Hit Refresh: 5 Items I'm Ditching for Spring (and 5 I'm Adding)

Ahh, spring cleaning. It's a phrase that is often used outside of its literal context. I just did a quick google search and it appears to be that this age-old saying has historic roots within multiple cultures. Well, hundreds of years ago they knew what was up. The concept of doing a deep cleanout come springtime just so happens to be one of my personal favorite personal traditions. Sending off boxes of coats to my parent's basement knowing that the temperatures won't drop low enough where we'll be needing them for many months is the greatest feeling. And so is introducing the cute spring pieces I've been wanting to wear for so long.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

The Reviews Are In: These Are the Best Shapewear Bras

When it comes to our lingerie drawers, there are a few styles we’ll always be reaching for, such as shapewear. Albeit not the most exciting type when compared to its lacy and strappy counterparts, its functionality and smoothing abilities make it a dependable standby. This brings us to the shapewear bra, a nifty invention that provides all the support we need while shaping, lifting, and appearing virtually invisible underneath our clothing. Not to mention they tend to be much more comfortable compared to other shapewear pieces.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

It's Meant to Be: Cupid's Arrow Led Me to These 30 Last-Minute V-Day Picks

Valentine's Day is officially five days away, and if you're anything like me, you've procrastinated on getting gifts for yourself, your friends, or your significant other. It's taken me a while to process that we're almost two months into 2022, so excuse my procrastination for this love-filled holiday. I've finally been struck by Cupid's arrow, and now I'm googly-eyed over these finds. When it comes to two-day shipping and a chic find, Amazon is always my first (and only) option, so I scoured the site for all things Valentine's Day and found everything you need in order to spend the holiday in pieces you love. I picked 30 pieces that work as gifts and treat-yourself items to match your V-Day plans. Fuzzy slippers, leather pants, sparkly jewelry, and so much more could be arriving at your doorstep before Valentine's Day. Ready to fall in love? Just keep scrolling.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

A Gen Zer Walks Into Nordstrom—Here Are the 57 Trendy and Cool Buys They Find

As someone who falls into the category of Gen Z, I've always found it tricky to find pieces I really love when taking a quick look at the Nordstrom site. I always see other editors' great finds, so I decided to take a deep dive and ended up proving myself wrong. It's already been established that Nordstrom is a great shopping destination for basics, but if you scan the site on an editor level, there are plenty of fun and trendy pieces waiting for you to find them. Don't be fooled by the word trendy because any of the items below will get a ton of wear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Here Are 31 Anti-Neutral Finds at Nordstrom I'm Losing It Over

The time to wear more color is here, everyone! On the spring/summer 2022 runways, brands such as Versace, Saint Laurent, and Valentino made a strong case for electric shades ranging from hot pink to orange to Kermit green, and it's clear that feel-good colors are going to make a huge impact on fashion in the year ahead. The vibrant pieces are already landing on the market and are here to add a dose of joy to your looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Fashion and style, decoded.

