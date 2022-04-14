ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

15 Things You Might Not Have Known About the RMS 'Titanic'

By Kat Long
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 'Titanic' sinking became the most infamous shipwreck in history—but what really happened on that unusually calm night in the North...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

‘It Was a Ship of Dreams’: Why the ‘Titanic’ Still Piques the World’s Imagination 110 Years After Sinking

Click here to read the full article. Around 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912, the world’s largest luxury steamship Titanic struck an iceberg, creating a 300-foot-long gash along the lower section of its hull, causing it to take on water. Over the next three hours, the 883-foot behemoth, dubbed “unsinkable” before its maiden voyage, sank. Of the more than 2,240 passengers and crew, or “souls,” as they were referred to by the shipping line, more than 1,500 lost their lives in the early hours of April 15, mostly by drowning in the frigid north Atlantic waters. The sinking of the Titanic is...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mental_Floss

7 Facts About ‘Titanic’ Survivor Violet Jessop

Before midnight on April 14, 1912, Violet Jessop settled into her bunk on the Titanic, where she worked as a stewardess. She flipped through some magazines, read a prayer, and was starting to drift off to sleep when an ominous crash jolted her out of her slumber. Less than three hours later, Jessop would find herself in a lifeboat on the North Atlantic, one of 705 survivors who could only watch in horror as the Titanic sank beneath pitch-black waters.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sarnoff
Person
Ernest Shackleton
Person
Guglielmo Marconi
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titanic Ii#Cold War#Vehicles#European#Cunard#Britannic
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Was the coward of the Titanic a hero all along? Intriguing new book raises fresh questions over the boss of the White Star Line whose split-second decision to escape in the last lifeboat saw him vilified for decades

One hundred and ten years ago this week, the Titanic was holed by an iceberg in the mid-Atlantic and sank with the loss of more than 1,500 lives. The tragedy threw up many heroes — and one villain. But has he been unfairly blamed for his actions that night?
J BRUCE ISMAY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Built for Younger Owners, This Experience-Focused Explorer Yacht Isn’t for Sitting Around

Click here to read the full article. The idea of designing a yacht for Millennials would’ve been laughable just 10 years ago. But leading yacht designers are seeing their clients trending younger each year, with the most recent being millionaires in their twenties and thirties. Last month, Fraser Yachts reported a 10-year drop in the average age of its customers, due to an increase in young cryptocurrency investors and tech executives entering the market. The youngest client was 25. Expedition yachts have become the favorite of that group, designer Gregory Marshall told Robb Report. “These new owners don’t want to sit around and...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Where to Eat, Stay and Play on the Luxury Canouan Island

Click here to read the full article. Poised to become the “next Mustique”, Canouan has become a Caribbean hotspot. Here’s what to know before you go: When to Go Canouan is at its busiest over the winter holidays, but locals say that the best time to come is spring, between March and June. Winds are calmer, keeping waters less choppy, and the seaweed that tends to clog beaches early in the year has faded away. Transit Charter is the best option, but you can also fly commercial to a nearby hub and connect there. Book the Mandarin Oriental’s own six-seater jet for the...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 280-Foot Go-Anywhere Explorer Yacht Has an Interior Like a Manhattan Loft

Click here to read the full article. Not all yachts are built to sit pretty. For some, it’s all about experiences and activities. When Guido Krass, founder of Australian shipyard SilverYachts, envisaged his 280-foot sports activity vessel Bold, a floating Range Rover is what came to mind. Now in its third year circumnavigating the world since its delivery, the yacht built for wild adventures is on the market for the first time. European industrialist Krass, with his business suits and glasses, doesn’t look like your typical explorer. But then, the all-aluminum, anthracite gray Bold doesn’t look like your typical yacht. Designed by...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy