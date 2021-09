Samsung is one of the few OEMs that still manufactures Android tablets. While there are other brands like Xiaomi and Lenovo that also still make tablets, they’re not so popular in western markets and are generally intended for the Chinese market. One of the tablets that Samsung makes is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It’s a mid-range tablet that is much more affordable than the flagship Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus that the brand sells. If you’re looking for an affordable tablet for media consumption or for getting work done while you’re on the move, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE might be a good option to consider without breaking the bank.

