Shelby, OH

Shelby Daily Globe News

By City of Shelby
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emergency declaration in Shelby is being lifted by Mayor Steve Schag. Check the Shelby Daily Globe for full details.

www.sdgnewsgroup.com
Shelby, OH
Shelby, OH
#Shelby Daily Globe News#The Shelby Daily Globe#Mayor Steve Schag#Emergency
Shiloh, OH1812blockhouse.com

Landmarks Of Richland: Silas Ferrell House, Shiloh

It’s not unusual for the most successful merchant in one of Ohio’s numerous small cities and villages to have built the most architecturally sophisticated house in town. Such was the case in Shiloh, where the owner of the general store, who also owned an agricultural equipment factory and grain elevator, built a wonderful house on East Main Street about 1880.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Read the latest Ohio public health order on wearing masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio -Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed a health order Monday that aligns the statewide mask mandate with that of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between now and June 2, when all coronavirus-related public health orders are rescinded, except in nursing and assisted-living facilities,...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Richland County, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Jackson Township, Sharon Township spring cleanups

A look at the recent spring cleanup events in Sharon Township and Jackson Township (right). The separate events were held on Friday, April 23 and Saturday, April 24. The Sharon Township event was held in front of the Township Garage at 5141 State Route 61 South. Jackson Township’s cleanup site was at the township government site at Plymouth-Springmill and Taylortown roads.
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Shelby Health Department faces uncertainty

SHELBY -- Shelby City Coun­cil mem­bers dis­cussed the uncertain fu­ture of the Shelby City Health Depart­ment when they met in reg­u­lar ses­sion. Shelby City Coun­cil mem­bers took a stand against lan­guage in a bill that would go be­fore the Ohio Se­nate which would ul­ti­mately drive the Shelby City Health Depart­ment to merge with Rich­land Pub­lic Health.
Ohio StateWSIL TV

EXPLAINER: How Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced major changes to the process Monday, including an opt-in only entry and verification process. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state. Ohio had initially planned to use state voter registration in addition to an opt-in program to automatically enroll every resident into the drawing but changed it Monday to opt-in only.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Richland County, OHsolutionsjournalism.org

Case Study: The Richland Source “Healing Hope” Series

Brittany Schock didn’t set out to become the baby expert of Richland County. Schock has covered all kinds of stories throughout her four years at Ohio’s Richland Source newspaper, from education to entertainment, but it was her nine-part series on infant mortality that really made her name. Over the course of a year, the Richland Source investigated the unusually high rate of infant death in Richland County, revealing contributors such as a lack of resources for new mothers and unsafe conditions for newborns at home. The first three stories in “Healing Hope” provoked such a response from the community that Schock and her editors decided they couldn’t stop there. They not only expanded the series, but, in September 2017, hosted a baby shower for Richland County families and expectant mothers that drew around 500 people to the newspaper’s office in Mansfield.
Ohio StatePosted by
Portsmouth Daily Times

DeWine amends state health orders

COLUMBUS — After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing masks, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement about guidelines and mandates in the state of Ohio. On Friday, DeWine directed the Ohio Department of Health to conform the remaining health orders to CDC guidance...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Richland County, OH1812blockhouse.com

Engineer Seeks Comments On Resurfacing Project

The office of the Richland County Engineer is seeking comment on a proposed resurfacing of Bellville-Johnsville and Lexington-Ontario Roads this fall. The Bellville-Johnsville project would begin at the Morrow/Richland County line and end at State Route 546, and the Lexington-Ontario repaving would go from the Village of Lexington corporation line to Millsboro East Road.
Richland County, OHrichlandsource.com

Richland County drivers be prepared for construction on these roads

MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.