Ilia Beauty's Cult-Fave Skin Tint Is 30% Off During the Brand's Black Friday Promotion

By Elizabeth Denton
 3 days ago
It’s easy to get caught up by what other people are saying about beauty products, but when cold-hard data is released on popular items, we pay close attention. So, today when Ilia announced that its Super Serum Skin Tint SPF has been sold more than a million times since its launch in 2019, we had to let you all know. Oh, and it’s on sale!

The clean beauty brand’s complexion product is equal parts makeup and skincare. It’s kind of like a tinted moisturizer on steroids. It’s essentially a lightweight foundation, SPF, and serum in one bottle . So, if you’re someone who forgets sunscreen , this product will help with that. Using it, you can probably skip a step or two in the morning and get out the door faster.

This versatility might be why a million (1,000,000!!!) units have been sold thus far. Not to mention, it comes in 30 shade options and the site has a Shade Match Quiz or option to get matched by a brand representative—who will assign you a tint based on a selfie you send.

Give it a try during Ilia Beauty’s big Black Friday sale. From now through the weekend, take 30 percent off your order + receive a free gift with the code 30FRIDAY .



Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint $33.60 (was $48)

In addition to the light, dewy coverage with non-nano zinc oxide (which promises UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light and infrared shield), ILIA added some stellar skincare ingredients . There’s hyaluronic acid for plumping, squalane for hydration and niacinamide to help even skin tone and smooth fine lines.

What’s in this Super Serum matters just as much as what’s not included.

If you’re prone to breakouts, know that it’s oil-free and non-comedogenic, as well as fragrance-free, silicone-free and vegan.

“It’s designed for everyone, especially those with skin sensitives (I suffered from acne for most of my life), and realized skin needs to be protected and revived with quality ingredients,” the brand’s founder Sasha Plavsic wrote on Instagram upon the product’s launch. “ Knew other people probably wanted the same thing — so the SUPER dream team I work with pushed through and we built it!”

So, does it make sense to you why a million of these does-it-all serums have been sold? It does to us. Shop the product here, and maybe you’ll be part of the second million sure to sell in the future.

