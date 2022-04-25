ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who's been divorced three times, dated Hollywood stars, and now co-parents two babies with the musician Grimes

By Áine Cain,Avery Hartmans,Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2rxo_0OBTZCGE00
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in May 2018.

Charles Sykes/AP

  • Tesla and SpaceX CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk has had a headline-grabbing personal life over the years.
  • He has seven children, has been divorced three times, and is in a "fluid" relationship with Grimes.
  • Here's a closer look at Musk's famous family and high-profile relationships.
Born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk was the eldest of three children. His mother, Maye Musk, is a Canadian model who's appeared on the cover of Time and became a CoverGirl spokesperson at 69. His father Errol is an engineer.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNKp3_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk in 1999.

AP

Source: Vanity Fair , Town and Country , Vogue , Forbes

Musk told Rolling Stone he's struggled with loneliness since childhood. "When I was a child, there's one thing I said," Musk said. "'I never want to be alone.'"
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39clFg_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Source: Rolling Stone , Insider

Overall, Musk's childhood was far from idyllic. He was ruthlessly bullied in school, and even ended up hospitalized after his tormentors shoved him down a staircase. Soon after his parents split, around 1979, Musk went to live with his father, Errol — Musk told Rolling Stone that they are now estranged.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4bnM_0OBTZCGE00
Errol Musk.

Denver Post Photo by Cyrus McCrimmon

Source: Insider, Rolling Stone

Musk is seemingly still close with his brother, Kimbal, and sister, Tosca. All of the Musk siblings seemingly share an entrepreneurial streak: Kimbal is seeking to make the food industry more sustainable and healthy, while Tosca launched the romance-film network Passionflix.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ap3FP_0OBTZCGE00
Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

Source: CNBC , CNBC , Forbes , CNBC

Musk also seems to have a good relationship with his mother. Vanity Fair reported that he gifted Maye with a green Tesla, and she moved to California in 2013 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b327f_0OBTZCGE00
Maye Musk.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Source: Vanity Fair

He met his first wife, Justine Wilson, at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. Writing in Marie Claire, she recalled that Musk invited her out for ice cream. She decided to stay in to study, but he showed up with "two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his hands."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3548QL_0OBTZCGE00
Justine Musk.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Source: Marie Claire

Musk transferred to Wharton, but kept sending Justine roses. They went their separate ways, but reconnected as Musk started working on his first startup and Justine started working on her first novel after graduation. Justine said Musk wooed her by giving her his credit card to buy as many books as she wanted. The pair tied the knot in 2000.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmaju_0OBTZCGE00
The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Charles Mostoller/Reuters

Source: Marie Claire

The couple moved to Los Angeles and had a son named Nevada, who they lost to SIDS. They ultimately had twins and triplets — five sons in total. In 2010, Musk called his children "the love of my life."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Qeqn_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk, Talulah Riley, and two of his sons.

AP

Source: Insider , Insider , Insider

The couple split in 2008. After his divorce, the tech mogul began dating actress Talulah Riley.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DTmRw_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk and Talulah Riley.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Source: Bloomberg

While Musk and his first wife became estranged, Justine wrote in Marie Claire that she and Riley ended up getting along very well. She even sent her ex-husband's girlfriend an email saying: "I would rather live out the French-movie version of things, in which the two women become friends and various philosophies are pondered."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2beiby_0OBTZCGE00
Talulah Riley.

Jordan Strauss/AP Images

Source: Marie Claire

Riley and Musk married in 2010. Two years later, news of their divorce became public when Musk tweeted at Riley: "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrNfQ_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk and Talulah Riley.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Source: Forbes

The couple remarried in 2013. Musk filed for — then withdrew — a second divorce the following year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hj91R_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk and Talulah Riley.

Evan Agostini/AP Images

Source: POPSugar

In 2016, Riley filed for divorce from Musk, which was finalized in late 2016. The two are still on good terms, however — Riley even made an appearance during Strauss' Rolling Stone profile of Musk. "We still see each other all the time and take care of each other," she told People.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kofu6_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk and Talulah Riley.

Mike Blake/Reuters

Source: Rolling Stone , People

Musk began dating actress Amber Heard in 2016, but they broke up a year later due to their intense schedules.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SnD3r_0OBTZCGE00
Amber Heard.

Getty Images

Source: The Cut , Rolling Stone

In a comment on one of Heard's Instagram posts, Musk said he and his ex were "still friends, remain close and love one another," and added, "who knows what the future holds." He later told Rolling Stone: "I was really in love, and it hurt bad."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tc2qH_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk.

Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

Source: Rolling Stone , The Cut

In May 2018, Musk arrived at the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside Grimes, a Canadian musician. At the time, Page Six reported that the pair had been "quietly dating" for a few weeks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9ZUt_0OBTZCGE00
Musk and Grimes in 2018.

Evan Agostini/AP

Source: Page Six

Grimes and Musk met over Twitter. Musk was planning to make a joke about artificial intelligence — specifically, about the Rococo Basilisk character in her "Flesh Without Blood" video — and discovered she had beaten him to the punch.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQwda_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk.

REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Source: Twitter

Musk later told The Wall Street Journal that he loves Grimes for her "wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hs8IB_0OBTZCGE00
Grimes.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Source: The Wall Street Journal

In January 2020, Grimes posted a photo to her Instagram and Twitter accounts that appeared to show her pregnant. She later confirmed she was expecting a baby with Musk.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4wkN_0OBTZCGE00

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Source: Instagram, Insider

On May 4, 2020, Musk announced the birth of their son, who he and Grimes named "X Æ A-Xii Musk," seemingly pronounced "X Ash A-12." "Mom & baby all good," Musk wrote on Twitter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAj4H_0OBTZCGE00

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Huffington Post

Source: Insider , Insider

That December, Musk said that he had moved to Texas following a months-long fight with the state of California over coronavirus lockdown restrictions. It appeared that Grimes and baby X had moved with him, and in March, he shared a family photo taken near SpaceX's facilities in South Texas.

Source: Insider , Insider

But in September 2021, Musk told Page Six that he and Grimes had broken up. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," Musk said at the time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikqKo_0OBTZCGE00

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Insider

In March 2022, the world found out Musk quietly had his first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, with Grimes via a surrogate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhsIX_0OBTZCGE00

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Source: Insider

To explain her daughter's name, Grimes said "Exa" is a reference to the supercomputing term exaflops, "Dark" is about the unknown, and "Sideræl" is an "elven" spelling of sidereal, meaning "the true time of the universe," pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZ34M_0OBTZCGE00

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Coachella

Source: Insider

The child, who the couple calls Y, is Grimes' second and Musk's seventh, but his first daughter.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBrUj_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Grimes says she and Musk aren't back together, but their relationship is "very fluid," and they plan to have more children together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbU9o_0OBTZCGE00
Elon Musk and Grimes

Pascal Le Segretiain/Getty Images, left, and Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

