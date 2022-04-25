Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who's been divorced three times, dated Hollywood stars, and now co-parents two babies with the musician Grimes
- Tesla and SpaceX CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk has had a headline-grabbing personal life over the years.
- He has seven children, has been divorced three times, and is in a "fluid" relationship with Grimes.
- Here's a closer look at Musk's famous family and high-profile relationships.
Source: Vanity Fair , Town and Country , Vogue , ForbesMusk told Rolling Stone he's struggled with loneliness since childhood. "When I was a child, there's one thing I said," Musk said. "'I never want to be alone.'"
Source: Rolling Stone , InsiderOverall, Musk's childhood was far from idyllic. He was ruthlessly bullied in school, and even ended up hospitalized after his tormentors shoved him down a staircase. Soon after his parents split, around 1979, Musk went to live with his father, Errol — Musk told Rolling Stone that they are now estranged.
Source: Insider, Rolling StoneMusk is seemingly still close with his brother, Kimbal, and sister, Tosca. All of the Musk siblings seemingly share an entrepreneurial streak: Kimbal is seeking to make the food industry more sustainable and healthy, while Tosca launched the romance-film network Passionflix.
Source: CNBC , CNBC , Forbes , CNBCMusk also seems to have a good relationship with his mother. Vanity Fair reported that he gifted Maye with a green Tesla, and she moved to California in 2013 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Source: Vanity FairHe met his first wife, Justine Wilson, at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada. Writing in Marie Claire, she recalled that Musk invited her out for ice cream. She decided to stay in to study, but he showed up with "two chocolate-chip ice cream cones dripping down his hands."
Source: Marie ClaireMusk transferred to Wharton, but kept sending Justine roses. They went their separate ways, but reconnected as Musk started working on his first startup and Justine started working on her first novel after graduation. Justine said Musk wooed her by giving her his credit card to buy as many books as she wanted. The pair tied the knot in 2000.
Source: Marie ClaireThe couple moved to Los Angeles and had a son named Nevada, who they lost to SIDS. They ultimately had twins and triplets — five sons in total. In 2010, Musk called his children "the love of my life."
Source: Insider , Insider , InsiderThe couple split in 2008. After his divorce, the tech mogul began dating actress Talulah Riley.
Source: BloombergWhile Musk and his first wife became estranged, Justine wrote in Marie Claire that she and Riley ended up getting along very well. She even sent her ex-husband's girlfriend an email saying: "I would rather live out the French-movie version of things, in which the two women become friends and various philosophies are pondered."
Source: Marie ClaireRiley and Musk married in 2010. Two years later, news of their divorce became public when Musk tweeted at Riley: "It was an amazing four years. I will love you forever. You will make someone very happy one day."
Source: ForbesThe couple remarried in 2013. Musk filed for — then withdrew — a second divorce the following year.
Source: POPSugarIn 2016, Riley filed for divorce from Musk, which was finalized in late 2016. The two are still on good terms, however — Riley even made an appearance during Strauss' Rolling Stone profile of Musk. "We still see each other all the time and take care of each other," she told People.
Source: Rolling Stone , PeopleMusk began dating actress Amber Heard in 2016, but they broke up a year later due to their intense schedules.
Source: The Cut , Rolling StoneIn a comment on one of Heard's Instagram posts, Musk said he and his ex were "still friends, remain close and love one another," and added, "who knows what the future holds." He later told Rolling Stone: "I was really in love, and it hurt bad."
Source: Rolling Stone , The CutIn May 2018, Musk arrived at the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside Grimes, a Canadian musician. At the time, Page Six reported that the pair had been "quietly dating" for a few weeks.
Source: Page SixGrimes and Musk met over Twitter. Musk was planning to make a joke about artificial intelligence — specifically, about the Rococo Basilisk character in her "Flesh Without Blood" video — and discovered she had beaten him to the punch.
Source: TwitterMusk later told The Wall Street Journal that he loves Grimes for her "wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic."
Source: The Wall Street JournalIn January 2020, Grimes posted a photo to her Instagram and Twitter accounts that appeared to show her pregnant. She later confirmed she was expecting a baby with Musk.
Source: Instagram, InsiderOn May 4, 2020, Musk announced the birth of their son, who he and Grimes named "X Æ A-Xii Musk," seemingly pronounced "X Ash A-12." "Mom & baby all good," Musk wrote on Twitter.
Source: InsiderIn March 2022, the world found out Musk quietly had his first daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, with Grimes via a surrogate.
Source: InsiderTo explain her daughter's name, Grimes said "Exa" is a reference to the supercomputing term exaflops, "Dark" is about the unknown, and "Sideræl" is an "elven" spelling of sidereal, meaning "the true time of the universe," pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el."
Source: InsiderThe child, who the couple calls Y, is Grimes' second and Musk's seventh, but his first daughter. Grimes says she and Musk aren't back together, but their relationship is "very fluid," and they plan to have more children together.
