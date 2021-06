Knowing the ins and outs of auto insurance will help you make the most of your policy. If you're a new driver, you may be wondering, "how does car insurance work?" In exchange for an annual or semiannual fee (called a premium) an insurance company promises to pay for car repairs and/or medical expenses. But exactly what is covered and how to file a claim depends on your insurer and the specific coverage that you purchase. However, most companies have the same or similar steps for purchasing insurance and filing claims.