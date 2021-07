Hammerhead worms are the talk of the internet right and apparently, people are worried...and I'm confused about that. Hammerhead worms are currently making headlines all over the country right now. Texas, Missouri, Iowa, and more all reporting about and "warning" the public about this "Invasive Species". I'm not sure what all of the concern is because apparently, we've had them in Acadiana for who knows how long and we're all still alive.