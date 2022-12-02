Cheap cycling clothing 2022 - quality brands that deliver on a budget

Finding good cycling clothing is all about finding the right style and performance at the correct price point. The same can be said of cheap cycling clothing, but in this case, price is naturally more of a factor.

Cycling clothing can be expensive, sometimes ridiculously so at the top end, but you don't have to spend big, there are quality, affordable options out there. Whether that means looking for discounts on formerly higher-priced items or seeking out budget brands that punch above their price point.

Of course, the cheapest items may be a waste of money if they are uncomfortable to use or don't do what they say on the tin, but at the other end of the spectrum, just because something costs more money does not make it a superior product. Our product reviews regularly highlight value for money to separate the best products from the rest, but on average, higher prices do still mean better quality clothing.

Luckily, there's a way to get the best of both worlds. By searching for items in sales, you can often find some bargains that let you get the high-quality kit without the usual high price, but more often than not, if you don't get there quickly, they are limited in quantity and sizing options.

As ever, we're here to help. Below you can find our picks of the best suppliers of cheap cycling clothing, but before that, we've rounded up the best cycling clothing deals we can find across both the USA and the UK.

Quick cycling clothing deals

We try and stay on top of things for your benefit, but if you want to dive into the deep end yourself, the links below will take you to places that are putting on big sales on cycling clothing.

USA deals:

UK deals:

Cheap cycling clothing deals

USA Deals

Castelli Head Thingy: $24.95 $16.97 at Backcountry

32% off - The Castelli Head Thingy is a life saver in the cold and the kind of thing you can have kicking around for a lot of years. It's a neck warmer but the trick is that it's longer than most. It's great when you want to pull it up over your face and it's even possible to use it as a hat. It comes in a variety of weights and colours but we've found a couple that are on sale.

Leatt Women's DBX 2.0 Jacket: $119.99 $38.94 at Jenson USA

68% off - This seriously quality waterproof jacket from Leatt comes with a clever magnetic hood that keeps it from flapping in the wind. It also has a chest pocket for storage, which it can fold into when the rain stops.

Machines for Freedom Endurance Short-Sleeve Jersey - Women's: $177.95 From $54.95 at Competitive Cyclist

Up to 69% off - Machines for Freedom is a women's cycling kit brand with a reputation for good-looking kit. There's a pair of options here with differing, but sizeable discounts.

Bontrager Circuit Womens Jersey: $99.99 $69.99 at Trek

30% off - Take advantage of the Trek Bikes apparel sale with 30% off the Bontrager Circuit jersey, a lightweight breathable long-sleeve jersey for spring and autumn.

Sportful Supergiara Thermal Jersey: $149.99 From $75.77 at Mike's Bikes

Up to 49% off - Sportful's gravel-specific thermal jersey is discounted in four colourways, with a minimum of 38% off. It's made from 2-layer thermal fabrics and features reflective details for low-light conditions.

dhb Aeron Rain Defence Polartec Jacket: $190 From $76 up to 60% off at Wiggle

Up to 60% off - Head out rain or shine with dhb's Rain Defence water-resistant jacket, complete with insulating Polartec Shield Pro technology.

Rapha Womens Brevet Gilet: $145 $87 at Rapha

40% off - The Rapha Brevet Gilet currently has 40% off in the Rapha Women's archive sale. This is a classic gilet with a DWR coating to help you stay warm all year round.

Sportful Monocrom Thermal Jersey: $159.99 $99.77 at Mike's Bikes

38% off - Only the Sea Moss colourway is discounted, sadly. This long-sleeved thermal jersey is constructed from high-stretch fabric and uses a dye technique that results in unique colouring for each jersey produced.

Rapha Men's Pro Team Jersey: $190 $104 at Rapha US

45% off - The Rapha Pro Team Jersey is a staple of the line and is available with over price currently in the dark green/off-white colourway and in multiple sizes.

Castelli Free Aero RC Bibshort: $219.99 $164.99 at Jenson USA

Save 25% - The Castelli brand regularly features on our list of the best cycling shorts, and the Free Aero RC is a popular model within the range. Buy it in the 'Savile Blue' colourway and you'll get between 22 and 45% off, depending on your size.

Assos Mille GT EVO Winter Jacket: $319.00 $187.94 at Jenson USA



The Assos Mille GT EVO jacket was awarded five stars in our review, thanks to its huge pockets, low bulk and perfect fit. It's one of those jackets that is lovely to own, but expensive to buy. Luckily, that last part has been undone by the sales, with a huge discount.

Castelli Perfetto ROS Long Sleeve | 47% off at Amazon

Was $249.99 | Now $133.49

The Perfetto ROS needs little introduction; it's a long-sleeve race-cut winter jersey with incredible weatherproofing. Fall/winter is when it shines, so to find one discounted by this much at this time of year is a surprise.

UK Deals

Vel Summer Cycling Socks: £15 From £5 at Sigma Sports

Up to 67% off - Socks might not be at the top of your Christmas list, but you can't deny that they are useful. Sigma is offering three colours with at least 27% off, and with winter approaching, luckily the black pair is the cheapest.

dhb Deep Winter FLT Glove: £36.00 £21.50 at Wiggle

40% off - Winter is coming, that much is undeniable, and while many of us will hide away in our spare bedroom riding on Zwift, the hardiest among us will don a pair of dhb Deep Winter FLT gloves and embrace the cold. If that's you, you'll benefit from waterproof and windproof fabrics, reflective detailing, a foam-padded palm, and silicone grippers on your braking fingers.

dhb Bib Shorts: £40.00 £20.00 at Wiggle

50% off - Want to get into cycling but don't want to overspend? You'll have probably already noticed dhb; the brand renowned for offering good quality kit at low prices. These basic bibs were already good value at their RRP, but Wiggle's pretty much giving them away now at half price.

Altura Airstream Jacket: £49.99 £25.00 at Evans UK

50% off - Take advantage of 50% off the Altura airstream jacket. A great lightweight jacket to carry when the weather changes.

Endura Pro SL Winter Cap: £31.99 £28.47 at Cyclestore

There's a philosophy I like that says when a company comes from the cold, they know how to make great cold weather gear. Endura comes from Scotland and they definitely know how to make gear with both great prices and excellent functionality. The Pro SL winter cap has a peak to help with rain plus DWR treated Thermoroubaix and windproof fabrics for the rest of your head, ears, and the back of your neck.

dhb Classic Bib Shorts: £60 £30 at Wiggle

50% off - While some brands will have you believe you need to spend hundreds on a good pair of bib shorts, dhb has forever been challenging the notion with its quality yet affordable kit.

dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights: £80 £40 at Wiggle

50% off - Don't suffer the cold this winter, treat yourself to a pair of these dhb Classic thermal bibs and you'll not only get access to fleecy Roubaix lycra with an Elastic Interface pad but an extended frontal zip, reflective details and a handsome 50% discount. What's more, it's all Bluesign-approved fabric so it's better for the environment.

Castelli RoS 2 Overshoes: £90 £45 at Sigma Sports

50% off - With a fleecy interior and waterproof outer, the Castelli RoS 2 overshoes are great for riding through the worst that winter can throw at us. With winter very much on the horizon, these won't hang around at this price.

dhb Aeron Women's Thermal Jersey: £85 £34 at Wiggle

Up to 60% - Grab over 40% off dhb's women's thermal Aeron jersey in a range of colours and sizes perfect for keeping you warm as a top layer or under a thicker jacket.

Sportful Fiandre Pro Short Sleeve Jacket: £220.00 £59.00 at Sigma Sport

73% off - The fact that the Sportful Fiandre Pro Short Sleeve jacket is called a jacket is unusual, but as explained in its 4.5-star review , it makes total sense as part of a layering system.

Pearl Izumi Pro Amfib Shell Jacket: £199.99 £59.98 at Cycle Store

70% off - Constructed from three-layer four-way stretch AmFIB Softshell fabric, the Pearl Izumi Pro Amfib jacket offers windproofing, water resistance and breathability.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey: £220 £95 at Sigma Sports

Up to 57% off - If riding hard through winter is your preference, then the Perfetto RoS jacket is a great choice. It's a little tighter cut than the Alpha RoS jackets, so if you prefer a slightly looser fit, we'd suggest sizing up. It's available in five colours with at least 43% off.

Rapha Men's Explore Down Jacket: £220 £110 at Rapha

50% off - Grab up to 50% off the Rapha Explore Down Jacket in the Rapha Archive sale. This stylish jacket will keep you snug on and off the bike.

Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Jacket: £320 £141 at Sigma Sports

Up to 56% off - The Alpha ROS 2 jacket is designed for riding near (or below) freezing temperatures. It was given a near-perfect score in our Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Jacket review , and now that it's at such a great discount, it'd be high on our to-buy list.

Great value cycling clothing brands

This section will focus not on finding one-off deals on once-expensive products, but instead on brands that offer great products at great prices all year round; brands we love that always seem to punch above their price point.

dhb

A household name in the cycling industry, dhb was created by Wiggle in 2004 and offers a wide variety of affordable cycling clothing. They offer a wide variety of kit, from road to mountain biking, with a number of different ranges. The Moda range features colourful, bold designs at very affordable prices and is a fun option for those in search of a stylish aesthetic.

dhb also has the Aeron range, focussing on performance and aerodynamics, however, the jump in quality comes with an equal jump in price. Read our dhb Aeron Raceline bib shorts review for more information on these specific items.

With a large selection of accompanying accessories, shoes and helmets, dhb covers most bases when it comes to cheap cycling clothing and has a good reputation for making durable, affordable products.

(Image credit: Wiggle)

Moda women's short sleeve jersey

Best Womens short sleeve jersey if you love a bold print

Material: 100% polyester | Colours available: Eight | Intended use: Road, gravel

Reflective pocket inserts Bold pattern Zippered pocket Design may be too bold for some

With dhb's Moda collection "designed by women, for women", the jersey features a low collar construction for ultimate comfort made with lightweight fabric, making it a great option for those warmer rides. It also incorporates three vertical pockets and one zippered pocket, with reflective inserts, for added practicality.

Not only is it very functional but dhb has also gone all-out with the bold, colourful designs, helping you to stand out from the crowd in these eye-catching jerseys.

(Image credit: Wiggle)

dhb Flashlight waterproof jacket

Best jacket for high visibility

Material: 100% polyester | Colours available: 4 for men, 4 for women | Intended use: Road, gravel, commuting

360° visibility Taped seams Abrasion resistant fabric Minimal pockets

While we all want to stay dry when the wet weather hits, overheating can often be a side effect. dhb has tackled this problem head-on with the Flashlight waterproof jacket, using a lightweight material with a hydrophilic PU membrane to maintain water protection.

The reflective patterns across the jacket mean the rider is visible from any angle, reinforced by the large reflective panel across the rear pocket. The material also features rip-stop technology to help prevent abrasions and give you the best riding experience in those tough conditions.

Endura

Born in Scotland, Endura is a great option for those looking for off-road cycling clothing at an affordable price. Its Hummvee collection is focused on riders who want comfort and reliability without wanting to don the Lycra.

Endura has also teamed up with the likes of Red Bull Hardline and Danny Macaskill to cement its place in the mountain biking community. The budget ranges are not that extensive, but provide a decent selection that covers most bases.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura Women's Hummvee Short II

The best riding shorts for wearing on and off the bike

Material: 100% nylon | Colours available: Five | Intended use: Gravel, Mtb, casual

Detachable liner Six pockets Anti-microbial finish Six full pockets may weight you down

Designed with the input of London couriers, Endura has made the Hummvee II their go-to shorts for off-road practicality. For those long days on the bike, they have maximum storage with a full six pockets to keep everything from tools to snacks and have double-stitched areas typically prone to wear for added durability.

A stand-out feature of these shorts is the detachable liner, complete with a moisture-wicking pad and Clickfast technology. With an elasticated waistband and integrated belt, the Hummvee II are comfortable and practicality rolled into one.

(Image credit: Endura)

Endura MT500 Supercraft L/S Tee

The best jersey for off road use

Material: 70% recycled polyester, 30% polyester | Colours available: 2 | Intended use: Gravel, Mtb

Recycled fabrics Flap-free design Eye-catching print Limited colours

Part of the MT500 enduro/downhill range, the Supercraft long-sleeve top is lightweight and, in Endura's own words, designed for "maximum steez". Worn by such notable riders as the Athertons, the jersey is aimed at those wanting to ride fast off-road, and stay cool (in both senses) whilst doing so.

In keeping with Endura's environmentally responsible ethics, the top is made of a majority recycled fabric and is built to stand the test of time.

Siroko

Siroko is better known for its sunglasses but is starting to make waves with its clothing as well. With a focus on making a premium product at an accessible price, Siroko creates all of the designs in-house with a statement minimalistic style. Though not the cheapest RRP, their website boasts an impressive amount of discounts bringing it well within the affordable price bracket.

(Image credit: Siroko)

Siroko Aspen men's bib shorts

Best bib shorts for sun protection

Material: 85% polyester, 15% elastane | Colours available: One | Intended use: Road, gravel

Ultra light-weight suspenders High-density chamois UPF 50 rating Hard to buy outside of the UK

The Aspen bib shorts are all about keeping you comfortable for those long rides in the saddle, with Siroko's high-density Strato chamois and high-compression fabric. The bibs are understated in design, with flashes of innovation such as the reflective detailing on the leg to provide better visibility on the roads.

They also boast a UPF 50 rating against ultraviolet radiation and feature ultralight suspenders with a lumbar support panel, for a well-rounded set of bib shorts designed to help you comfortable on the bike for longer.

(Image credit: Siroko)

Siroko M2 Elba women's short sleeve jersey

Best jersey for a race fit

Material: Polyester, elastane | Colours available: 10 | Intended use: Road

Race slim fit Breathable fabric Anti-friction zip technology Hard to buy outside the UK

Inspired by European cyclo-touring, the M2 jersey is Siroko's answer to ultimate riding comfort and performance. Featuring a Race Slim fit and Breathlock+ technology, this jersey is designed to make those long stints on the bike feel as good as possible. Like most of Siroko's clothing, the print is understated while still interesting, giving it that premium feels typically reserved for more expensive products. It also incorporates three large pockets, and one zippered pocket, for all of your storage needs whilst out on the road.

Van Rysel

As a well-known company in its own right, Decathlon launched the Van Rysel range in 2019. The range fulfils the role of entry-level clothing at a bare minimum cost, with jerseys starting at under £10. The flip side is that the products are not known for their longevity and durability, and the different choices are fairly limited.

However, if you are curious about cycling, just getting started or running on a very tight budget, the Van Rysel range might be the one for you.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Van Rysel Women's cycling rainproof jacket 100

Best waterproof budget jacket

Material: 100% polyester | Colours available: Two | Intended use: Road, commuting

Rainproof material Low cost Zip up pocket Limited breathability

The Women's cycling rainproof jacket is simple and made for one thing - keeping you dry in those occasional showers at a price accessible to all. The lightweight fabric helps protect you from the wind and features a large zip-up pocket on the back.

This jacket is a no-frills answer to those changeable weather conditions, keeping the cost low and the purpose clear.

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Van Rysel Men's bibless shorts RC500

Best strapless bib shorts

Material : 80% polyamide, 20% elasthane | Colours available: Two | Intended use: Road

Cargo pocket High-density chamois The tall, elasticated waistband Only one pocket

With cargo shorts becoming increasingly popular, but often with a weighty price tag, Van Rysel has created its own entry-level addition to the market. The external pocket allows for easy access whilst riding, and the shorts are fitted with a high-density chamois and elasticated waistband.

The wide silicone bands on the legs help keep the fabric in place, with moisture-wicking material keeping you cool and comfortable. At an affordable price, these shorts are a great option for those wishing to experience the cargo short sensation without breaking the bank.

Sundried

Another lesser-known brand, Sundried began in the UK, in 2015. Its aim is to create long-lasting, professional quality clothing at a price that people can afford. The majority of its clothing comes in mono-block colours, creating the sleek aesthetic often seen in the more expensive brands. With training bib shorts starting from just £35, however, it is a strong contender for the best budget brand for those wishing to look the part without the top-shelf price tag.

(Image credit: Sundried)

Sundried Summit women's padded bib shorts

Best bib shorts for premium styling at an affordable price

Material: 82% polyester, 18% spandex, 80% nylon, 20% lycra | Colours available: One | Intended use: Road

Silicon thigh grips Premium gel pad Generous suspenders The Design is clearly intended to resemble a more premium brand

Part of the Summit range, these bib shorts are there for clocking up those training miles without needing to wear out your top-performance kit. They feature generous suspenders and a silicone gel pad, giving you movement unrestricted by fabric or discomfort. The legs are equipped with wide silicone grippers to keep them steadfast whilst riding and, as one of their cheapest bib sets, boast top-end quality at the low-end cost.

(Image credit: Sundried)

Sundried Cadence men's short sleeve jersey

Best jersey for lightweight

Material: 100% polyester | Colours available: One | Intended use: Road

Flatlock seams Long drop hem Ultra lightweight No UV protection

The Cadence men's jersey fully encapsulates Sundried's premium aesthetic, with simplistic design, flatlock seams and ultra-lightweight fabrics. As part of the brand's pro cycling collection, the jersey incorporates ample storage, with a YKK zipper, and a long-length dropped hem at the back for added coverage.

Though it does not offer UV protection, it still makes for a performance kit that is budget-friendly and targets that premium feel and design.

How to choose the best cheap cycling clothing for you

When it comes to finding the best cheap cycling clothing, you'll need to ask yourself a few questions.

Firstly, what is your budget? There is little point browsing products with price tags you're not willing to pay, so have this in mind from the off.

Next, you'll need to know what sort of riding you wish to do; riding off-road will come with different kit requirements than riding on the road, so having an idea of your intended use will be important.

Thirdly, what type of clothing are you looking to buy? If you're looking for a new jersey, there's obviously little need to browse bib shorts, and vice versa.

Finally, understand the nuances of brand reputation and quality. All of the brands we've listed here are ones we're happy to recommend, but at this end of the pricing spectrum, the difference between a good product and one that will fall apart in three months could be small in terms of their price difference. Our recommendation here is to stick to brands that come recommended by someone who's used it. That could be us, a friend, or someone else you trust.

What are cycling clothes made out of?

Most cycling clothes are made up of a combination of polyester, Lycra, spandex and nylon, though each brand will have its own mix. It is important to research what temperatures each piece of clothing is designed for, as summer kit will have more moisture-wicking qualities whereas winter kit will focus on warmth and heat retention.

Why do cyclists wear Lycra?

As a stretchy material, Lycra allows the rider to move freely on the bike, uninhibited by their clothing. It is breathable so allows sweat to be carried away from the skin to the outside of the garment, helping keep the rider cool and dry. It is also designed to fit snugly to the skin so as to cut nicely through the wind.

Does more money equal better quality clothing?

In short, no. As listed above, many brands aim to offer clothing that is high quality as well as affordable price, so there is no need to compromise. That being said, each piece of clothing will vary slightly and no one brand is a perfect match for everybody, so there will always be an element of trial and error in finding what works for you.

Do I need to wear padded cycling shorts?

Shorts with padding, or a chamois as they are known, are designed to help you sit comfortably on the saddle whilst cycling and reduce chafing, saddle sores and another discomfort. Though a personal preference, they are recommended if spending any extended or regular time in the saddle. To learn more, see our guide on the best cycling shorts .