Javascript is a programming language that’s loved and reviled in equal measures. Often seen as a powerful and complex beast, it has enabled many rich experiences on the Web that wouldn’t have been possible with HTML and CSS only. It has, however, also given rise to many bugs and exploits that put people at risk. Microsoft Edge developers are now looking into what it calls a “Super Duper Secure Mode” that disables one major Javascript feature that almost all web browsers use for increased performance at the expense of security.