Best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases 2022

By Ara Wagoner
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases protect one of the most beautiful phones ever made, consisting of slippery metal and scratchable glass. So if you're worried about scuffing up the investment, there's no time like the present to grab yourself one of the best Galaxy S20 cases that are available right now, from heavy-duty to leather to thin and lightweight options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IQLP_0O70XHk200

Caseology Parallax Case

Mesmerizing colors

This hybrid honey of a case has a lot in common with the Spigen Neo Hybrid. Still, it comes in better color combos for that great protection, including a new teal "Aqua Green" that is even more alluring in person than the renders do justice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dz4Ys_0O70XHk200

Ringke Fusion X

Durable and diamond clear

The Fusion X is one of those cases you'll either love or hate the second you see it. I love it, and if you do, too, this rugged clear case will give you a distinct look and some beefy corner air cushions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0zLT_0O70XHk200

Samsung Leather Back Cover

Fabulous first-party option

Samsung's leather cases are made with genuine leather, with a soft microfiber lining and aluminum buttons. This leather case comes in lovely neutral brown color that perfect for both work or play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWdlO_0O70XHk200

Spigen Liquid Air Case

Get a grip

Keep your carbon fiber classics and give me the Liquid Air any day of the week. The diamond pattern covering the back is just deep enough to add a real grip while still feeling slim and sleek in your hand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1eo0_0O70XHk200

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Case

Rough and tumble

I love the big sturdy kickstand on this heavy-duty case because it works in portrait or landscape mode. Plus, I can use the stand as a basic grip. We've also got a wide selection of colors to choose from here, from understated black and white to neon orange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gi2ET_0O70XHk200

UAG Plasma Series

Icy cool clear case

This is one of the sturdiest clear cases around for the S20. It has a durable clear brace that spans across its back. The varied honeycomb pattern adds extra grip and excitement to this rugged beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3jPO_0O70XHk200

Supcase UB Pro

Affordable protection

Supcase's Unicorn Beetle line delivers on quality and price year after year. The Pro features a kickstand on the back and uses a front bracket to keep your phone in place and protected more than a TPU bumper alone. This case is both strong and pretty!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lY82P_0O70XHk200

ESR Essential Zero

Flexible grip

This slim silicone case lets you show off that subtle glow on your Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue S20 while keeping it from getting scratched or scuffed. It also adds some much-needed grip to prevent you from accidentally dropping the device. The case is flexible, so it seamlessly transforms into your phone's second skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glOmW_0O70XHk200

OtterBox Symmetry Series Case

Name-brand durability

OtterBox is quite possibly the most recognizable name in durable phone cases, and make no mistake; you pay for that legacy. You also get a sturdy case in a deep alluring blue that puts the TARDIS to shame. This case looks great, but means business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28R5Qa_0O70XHk200

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

Stylish carry-all

Wrapped in European full-grain nubuck leather, Snakehive's wallet cases feel better than Samsung's first-party leather cases -- at least in my humble opinion. You can also find them in more colors, including a lovely new Teal replacing the older Honey Gold that we saw last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1REPsE_0O70XHk200

Tech21 Studio Design

Gorgeous pattern

Speaking of ways to spice up the look of your S20, another case that fits this bill nicely is the Tech21 Studio Design. The geometric pattern on the back gives the S20 a welcome touch of flair. Of course, this case comes in a few different color options, including this bright teal. You also get 8-foot drop protection!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DA9H5_0O70XHk200

Speck Products Presidio Grip Case

Nice and grippy

Being as expensive as it is, having a secure grip on the S20 at all times is a must. Thankfully, this is something the Speck Presidio Grip Case does really well. Offered in black, the case has a design that's been drop-tested up to 13 feet to ensure maximum protection. Its grip is designed in a structured geometric pattern that looks great too. It's all in the details!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cloiM_0O70XHk200

Ringke Air-S

Thin, grippy color

This affordable case is slim but grippy. It comes backed with a flexible TPU build that makes it easy to remove. This is a huge plus if you have ever struggled to remove a case from a slippery phone. There are three colors to choose from, including the ultra-pretty pink sand and the soft lavender gray.

Which best Samsung Galaxy S20 case should I buy?

I'm a huge fan of the slim but sturdy Caseology Parallax in Aqua Green, which I owned for my Cloud Blue Samsung Galaxy S20 . Samsung's own Leather Back Cover case is a bit pricier than the other options, but, in return, you get the best-fitting case on this list.  Plus, it has beautiful metal buttons that will hold up to the test of time. Something a bit simpler and more versatile is Spigen's Liquid Air. This is an absolute classic in black that does a superb job protecting your beautiful new Galaxy S20.

If you need further suggestions for the best Galaxy S20 cases, we have dedicated roundups for the best thin cases , the best heavy-duty cases , and the best clear cases .

We also have excellent case collections for the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra . And if you've already upgraded to the newest device in the line-up, check out our selection of the best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21 instead.

#Samsung Galaxy S20
Android Central

Android Central

