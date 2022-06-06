ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best USB-C audio adapters for Galaxy S20 & Galaxy S21 in 2022

By Ted Kritsonis
 4 days ago

Samsung fans have finally entered the modern smartphone age — the age of phones with no headphone jack. Unless you use wireless headphones or have that odd pair of USB-C earbuds, you're going to need an adapter to get the most out of your new Galaxy S20 or S21 with your favorite set of cans. The dongle life can be cumbersome, so we give you options to pick the adapter that fits your needs, whether you need a long cord or short, a fixed dongle or flexible, and even some surprising options that will give you the most flexibility.

The best USB-C audio adapters for Galaxy S20 & S21

Samsung USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Official dongle

Whatever else you say about Samsung's pricey little dongle, you know it will work with your Samsung phone, guaranteed. Pick up a couple of these in case you lose one. Samsung will be sticking with USB-C for a while we imagine, so you'll be able to use them for the next few phones too.

JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5mm

Simple cord

This simple yet effective adapter can bend a lot without breaking. The braided cord keeps it intact, while the internal components can handle digital-quality audio with ease once you plug it in.

Yuanbai USB C to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter

Seeing red

A simple USB-C to headphone port adapter, but this one clearly draws inspiration from OnePlus. Yuanbai claims it also has a DAC to improve audio quality, but at this price, your mileage may really vary.

Mxcudu 3 in 1 USB C adapter

Bonus dongle

While most adapters give you a headphone port and maybe a USB-C port for power, this adapter from Mxcudu lets you connect your headphones and two, count 'em two, extra USB-C plugs.

Anker USB-C to Lightning Adapter

Lightning adapter

What if you're switching from iPhone and need to use your lightning headphones? Believe it or not, Anker has you covered with this USB-C to lightning adapter that will let you use your Apple buds.

Linklike 2 in 1 to 3.5mm Headphones Adapter

Fast charger

While this unique 2-in-1 adapter won't work with some Android devices, it will work with Samsung's, including support for fast charging and an uptick in audio quality through the built-in DAC.

Accguys 2 in 1 USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter

Audio powered

This Accguys adapter isn't the smallest, but it does pack a headphone port and a spare USB-C power port, plus the onboard audio chip means you'll get the best sound from your device.

CableCreation 2 in 1 USB C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter

Fixed dongle

This dongle attaches to the bottom of the phone for a clean look, plus it gives you both a headphone port and USB-C for power, so you can charge and listen to music simultaneously.

ZJSM 3-in-1 Type C to 3.5mm Earphone Converter

Dongle extended

This USB-C audio adapter distinguishes itself by packaging a long audio extension cord in the box, so you can use the small dongle or extend as much as you need. You can even use that extension cord separately.

Yeebline 2 in 1 headphone jack adapter

Adapter holder

This adapter from Yeebline doesn't give you a 3.5mm headphone port, but it does split the USB-C so you can use headphones while you power, and it has a cool stick-on design with a holder ring that helps you grip your phone.

Apetoo USB C to Dual 3.5mm Headphone Adapter

Split audio

Share your music with this dual 3.5mm adapter. The headphone splitter plugs into your USB-C port and gives you two headphone ports that you can use easily and still answer incoming calls.

Living La Vida Adapter

It's time to face the music, dongle in hand. Headphone ports are gone from the best Android phones like the Galaxy S21 , and they are never coming back. We can cry about it, we can buy a set of wireless earbuds that we'll lose, or we can suck it up and get an adapter or two to fill in the gap between our phone and our favorite set of headphones. Of course, we'll want to charge while we listen, so our favorite adapter is the Accguys 2-in-1 USB-C to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter. You get a standard headphone port, a USB-C port for power or accessories, all in a sleek package. Plus, the Accguys adapter also features a digital audio chip, so it doesn't just transmit an analog signal. It gives you the highest quality digital signal that a USB-C port can transmit.

Also, we'll pick up a fixed adapter like the CableCreation 2 in 1 USB C to 3.5mm Audio Adapter . The look is sleek and elegant, not like a dangling chain of cords, and you still get a headphone port as well as a USB-C port for charging. When using a dongle, you always have to be careful not to forget it, so it always helps to keep it handy where you can find it. Once you invest in a USB-C audio adapter, it will work with all of your USB-C devices, so those amazing headphones that were an investment back when you bought your last MP3 player still sound stellar with your newest gear.

Android Central

Android Central

