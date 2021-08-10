Best microSD cards for Samsung Galaxy S20 in 2021

Best microSD cards for Samsung Galaxy S20 Android Central 2021. Samsung starts the Samsung Galaxy S20 off with 128GB of memory. Still, if you like to download movies for trips like me or are just an absolute shutterbug that needs to capture literally every moment of your or your kid's life, you'll probably want to invest in a microSD card. It's the perfect thing to expand and offload your media so that the internal memory can be used for apps and those super-duper slow-mos. Here are some of the best Galaxy S20 SD cards you can buy right now.