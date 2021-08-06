20 Popular Bible Verses That Everyone Knows and Loves

If you’re someone who actively studies the Bible, then it might seem like second nature to always be searching for and reading the verses you haven’t read before, or that you're less familiar with. But there's nothing wrong with reflecting on and studying popular Bible verses. In fact, if you make it a point to study them often, they may even seem more meaningful to you as time goes on. Plus, it’s never a bad idea to have a variety of familiar and inspirational Bible verses at the top of your mind when talking to someone who is less familiar with the Bible, or someone who is just beginning their journey in their faith.