Religion

20 Popular Bible Verses That Everyone Knows and Loves

By Olivia Muenter
womansday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re someone who actively studies the Bible, then it might seem like second nature to always be searching for and reading the verses you haven’t read before, or that you're less familiar with. But there's nothing wrong with reflecting on and studying popular Bible verses. In fact, if you make it a point to study them often, they may even seem more meaningful to you as time goes on. Plus, it’s never a bad idea to have a variety of familiar and inspirational Bible verses at the top of your mind when talking to someone who is less familiar with the Bible, or someone who is just beginning their journey in their faith.

ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
ReligionPosted by
The Joplin Globe

A listing of the most beloved people in the Bible

The Bible, according to a 2007 edition of Time magazine, “has done more to shape literature, history, entertainment and culture than any book ever written. Its influence on world history is unparalleled, and shows no signs of abating.”. True enough. With 5 billion copies floating around the world and even...
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Bible Only for Priests

My heart longed to study the Bible, but my church leader told me that the Bible was only for priests. Let me tell you what happened. I grew up in a Christian family and always was active in my church in Kodo village, Timor-Leste. When I was 23, I began...
Religionlivingbetter50.com

Daily Devotional – There is None Like Our God

Our scripture for the Daily Devotional today is taken from 2 Samuel 7:20-26. Consider for a moment that there is no other like our God! Whatever we choose to serve as opposed to the King can never compare to Him who created it all!. “What more can David say to...
ReligionTulsa World

Pastor’s Corner: Choose to be a person of prayer and not worry

“Rejoice in the Lord always; again, I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” -Philippians 4:4-7.
ReligionWinston-Salem Journal

Crow: Why are there so many Protestant denominations?

On a visit to Anytown, USA, one would find a main street. There are over 7,000 Main Streets in America. (https://www.nlc.org/resource/most-common-u-s-street-names/) What does this fact have to do with religion? On these main streets, there would be many houses of worship for different faiths and denominations. It is obvious that in this country, freedom of religious expression is supported by the First Amendment.
ReligionBelief.Net

How to Fast According to the Bible

Chances are you are among the massive majority of Christians who rarely or never fast. It’s not because you haven’t read your Bible, or heard about the power of fasting, or that you don't genuinely want to do it. It's more likely that you simply don't know how to, or if it even should be done.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Prayer: Breakthrough to Communion With God

Prayer is arguably the most powerful force in the world; it is literally life-changing communion with God. Yet, most would agree that prayer is significantly underutilized. Why? Prayer requires energy, focus, discipline, and time. If it was easy, more people would pray, and believers would pray more consistently and perhaps even longer.
Religionelizabethton.com

Everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple

Dear Rev. Graham: The word “disciple” today usually means that a person is part of a cult. But the word when used in the Bible meant something else, didn’t it? — D.F. Dear D.F.: People in Jesus’ day knew what the word “disciple” meant. The Roman world was filled with philosophers and teachers who gathered students or followers around them, and those followers were called “disciples.” John the Baptist had a band of disciples around him, and so did the Pharisees (a group of religious leaders). But Jesus expanded its meaning by saying that everyone who truly believes in Him is called to be a disciple. “Jesus said, ‘If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples'” (John 8:31, NIV).
Religionchurchleaders.com

Ed Stetzer: 6 Marks of Church Dysfunction

Over many years of ministry I have both seen and been a part of some wonderful organizations. I’ve also seen many healthy, vibrant churches and worked with some fantastic leaders. But I also see people involved in unhealthy Christian churches and organizations, and have seen this reality firsthand as well. In this three-part series, “Moving Unhealthy Organizations Toward Health,” I’m going to talk to you about the clear signs of organizational dysfunction.
Religionchurchleaders.com

Church Membership – You Can’t Love Jesus Without Loving His Church

Have you ever heard someone say, “I am into Jesus, but not the church”? Like the local church? My first encounter with “Jesus, yes; church, no” theology came as a newly-minted pastor. My wife and I were hosting an open house in the church parsonage. About half-a-dozen young families attended, and all was going as planned until I began to talk about church membership. One gentleman in attendance pressed me on the topic, arguing the concept was unbiblical. I squirmed and tried to answer. Undaunted, he continued to press his case.

