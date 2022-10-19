ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Oct. 18: Alexa Grasso climbs at flyweight

UFC was the only major promotion in action this week, and its headliner caused a move in the Oct. 22 edition of the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings.

The main event of UFC Fight Night 212 saw Alexa Grasso defeat Viviane Araujo, making her case for a flyweight title shot stronger. Entering the week at No. 12, Grasso’s unanimous decision victory sees her climb up to the No. 10 spot.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings below.

