USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, March 15: Ankalaev, Yadong inch up

With UFC Fight Night 203 and Bellator 276 both in the books, numerous fighters have shifted up or down in their respective divisions.

UFC headline victor Magomed Ankalaev in his first promotional main event scored a unanimous decision win over former title challenger Thiago Santos. The decision wasn’t the prettiest but it was decisive. It moves Ankalev to No. 12 in the light heavyweight division.

With his big knockout win over Marlon Moraes in the co-main event, Song Yadong enters the bantamweight rankings at No. 13. As for Moraes, he drops into unranked status with his fourth-straight knockout defeat.

And if you’re wondering where Jon Jones went, the all-time UFC light heavyweight great has been removed due to inactivity.

