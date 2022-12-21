ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, Jan. 3: Kyoji Horiguchi on the rise at flyweight

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyHF5_0O5QTrFB00

With most of the MMA world idle for the holidays, Bellator and Rizin hosted a cross-promotion event on New Year’s Eve in Japan.

Bellator’s brightest stars including A.J. McKee, Patricio Freire, Kyoji Horiguchi, Juan Archuleta, and Gadzhi Rabadanov represented the promotion against Rizin FF’s lineup. It was a clean sweep for Bellator, as they won all five bouts at the year-end event.

Horiguchi returned to flyweight, where he picked up a unanimous decision win over Hiromasa Ougikubo. The former UFC title challenger re-enters the rankings at 125 pounds this week, marking the biggest move ahead of 2023 events.

Check out all the latest pound-for-pound and divisional USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings above.

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
defpen

Ryan Garcia Predicts Second Round Knockout Of Gervonta Davis: ‘I Am Just Better Than Him’

Boxing fans will be treated to a number of intriguing matchups throughout the year. Anthony Yarde is set to challenge Artur Beterbiev title. Also, Amanda Serrano will return home to New York to fight Erika Cruz for the undisputed featherweight title. Not to be forgotten, Jack Catterall will get another chance to upset Josh Taylor in March. With all of that on the docket, there is no bigger event on the boxing calendar than a lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Jake Paul to make MMA debut with PFL in 2023

Jake Paul is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in 2023 after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).YouTube star Paul has gone 6-0 as a professional boxer since 2020, defeating former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren along the way. The 25-year-old has achieved four of his six wins via knockout, including against Woodley and Askren, while his most recent victory came via decision against Silva, 47, in October. Silva is seen as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.And American Paul is now set to compete in MMA...
MiddleEasy

Gilbert Burns Commends Charles Oliveira For Putting Brazilian MMA Back On The Map

Gilbert Burns believes Charles Oliveira is responsible for re-igniting the fire that once burned so brightly in Brazilian MMA. Some of the greatest fighters to grace the Octagon were Brazilian, such as former champions Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo just to name a couple. However, their UFC days are over with Silva moving to the boxing ring and Aldo retiring from MMA last year.
MMA Fighting

UFC parts ways with TUF Brazil 1 veteran Francisco Trinaldo

Francisco Trinaldo completed his UFC deal this past October and wasn’t re-signed by the company, UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Wednesday. “Massaranduba,” the last remaining member of the 2012 season of TUF Brazil 1, lost a decision to Randy Brown in his final octagon appearance. The 44-year-old veteran won back-to-back decisions over Dwight Grant and Danny Roberts in his previous bouts.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy