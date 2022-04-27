USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, April 26: New champ Liz Carmouche climbs

A number of divisional rankings were shaken up following UFC Fight Night 205 and dual events in Honolulu with Bellator 278 and Bellator 279.

In the first of back-to-back events for the promotion, a new women’s flyweight champ was crowned as Liz Carmouche defeated Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 278. Although the fourth-round TKO stoppage was considered early by some, including Velasquez, Carmouche walked out of Neil S. Blaisdell Center with some new hardware and a new spot in this week’s rankings, climbing from No. 4 to No. 2. Not only does the new champ take Velasquez’s title, she takes her previous slot in the rankings.

At UFC Fight Night 205, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade returned to the division she once ruled to take on Amanda Lemos in the main event. Not only did Andrade record a win, but she also did so in historic fashion, by recording the first standing arm triangle submission in UFC history. The former champ has seen success throughout her career at bantamweight, flyweight, and strawweight. Now that she has returned to 115 pounds, she also re-enters the rankings in the division, claiming the No. 7 spot.

Take a look at the full rankings below ahead of UFC on ESPN 35.