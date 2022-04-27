ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, April 26: New champ Liz Carmouche climbs

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zy0Bj_0O5QTrFB00

A number of divisional rankings were shaken up following UFC Fight Night 205 and dual events in Honolulu with Bellator 278 and Bellator 279.

In the first of back-to-back events for the promotion, a new women’s flyweight champ was crowned as Liz Carmouche defeated Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 278. Although the fourth-round TKO stoppage was considered early by some, including Velasquez, Carmouche walked out of Neil S. Blaisdell Center with some new hardware and a new spot in this week’s rankings, climbing from No. 4 to No. 2. Not only does the new champ take Velasquez’s title, she takes her previous slot in the rankings.

At UFC Fight Night 205, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade returned to the division she once ruled to take on Amanda Lemos in the main event. Not only did Andrade record a win, but she also did so in historic fashion, by recording the first standing arm triangle submission in UFC history. The former champ has seen success throughout her career at bantamweight, flyweight, and strawweight. Now that she has returned to 115 pounds, she also re-enters the rankings in the division, claiming the No. 7 spot.

Take a look at the full rankings below ahead of UFC on ESPN 35.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Update On The Troubling Charges Against Chael Sonnen

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen was charged last month with one felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor counts of battery. This stems from a December altercation at a Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s been reported in the past that Sonnen was accused of beating up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

UFC Champion Calls Out Ronda Rousey For A Fight

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has called out former champion and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey. Peña defeated Amanda Nunes to become champion back at UFC 269 in December, and her first title defense will be a rematch against Nunes this year. Back-to-back wins over Nunes would elevate Peña to a new level, but Peña recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and made it clear she has even grander ambitions – a fight against Rousey.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Carmouche
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Tko#Neil S Blaisdell Center#Strawweight#Triangle#Espn
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 53 predictions, late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Font vs. Vera

The ultra-competitive Bantamweight division offers yet another quality match up this Saturday evening (April 30, 2022) when Rob Font attempts to rebound from defeat against the ever-dangerous Marlon Vera in UFC Vegas 53’s main event. Also on tap inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, are a Heavyweight tussle pitting Jake Collier against Andrei Arlovski and a battle of Lightweight grappling aces between Jared Gordon and Grant Dawson.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier full fight preview | UFC Vegas 53

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight sluggers Andrei Arlovski and Jake Collier will throw down this weekend (Sat., April 30, 2022) at UFC Vegas 53 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. I really admire Arlovski’s late career resurgence. That’s not to say it’s fun to watch — no, Arlovski fights...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Marlon Vera eyeing knockout win over Rob Font to potentially score title shot next: “I’ll be right there”

UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera believes he’ll potentially score a title shot with a win over Rob Font at UFC Vegas 53. ‘Chito’ has currently won three of his last four trips to the octagon. The 29-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 268 in November 2021. Vera scored the biggest win of his career with a third-round knockout over Frankie Edgar at Madison Square Garden.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Stars Stepping Away From Wrestling

Today it was announced that former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Inspiration will be stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely. The Inspiration were formerly known as The IIconics in WWE where they managed to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles during their run on the main roster. They were released from WWE in April of 2021 and ended up joining Impact Wrestling in October of 2021.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

102K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy