The Best Dell Laptops Prove That You Don’t Need a MacBook Anymore

When shopping for a new laptop, succumbing to choice overload is easy. There are so many laptop models available where a single-digit difference in the model number between choice A and choice B could mean completely different components and capabilities. We’re here to help relieve that burden and provide you with the best choices for a new Dell laptop. We recently featured Dell in our guide to the best laptops of 2022 , and the company has an impressive line of sleek but powerful small laptops .

Dell has long been a reliable laptop manufacturer with options that range from casual web surfers to professional laptops capable of intensive gaming. Plus, Dell is undoubtedly a smart way to go if you’re a PC-over-Mac person. Even better, there are frequent Dell deals happening every week that make owning its laptops affordable on any budget — including the Dell Inspiron laptop for under $500.

So avoid that pesky choice overload and look at our recommendations for the Best Dell laptops.

1. Dell XPS 13

BEST OVERALL

Dell took the previous XPS 13 and sent it into hyperdrive. Now the newest XPS 13 can come configured with up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor for impressive processing speeds. Add that to a 1TB hard drive and up to 32GB of memory, and you have a super PC that’s also lightweight and portable. Let’s not forget about the 13.4-inch touch display for those who like to get hands-on with their content.

We love how it contrasts its performance with a modern design comprised of machined CNC aluminum in a package that measures 2.59 pounds and is 0.55-inches thin. Equally as astounding are the tiny bezels around the display, which shows off Dell’s meticulous design.

Why It’s the Best: Overall, this is an impressive computer and an excellent choice for college students and professionals needing the best Dell laptops. We recently named this computer the best PC laptop for college students .



Buy: Dell XPS 13 $1469.02

2. Dell XPS 15

RUNNER UP

Content creators, especially the visually creative variety, will appreciate the new 15.6-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge display. This 1920 x 1200 display has impressive contrast and gets plenty bright for vivid picture quality, so you can clearly see the smallest details. Still, you can opt for the upgraded 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456 X 2160) OLED display for superior details, vibrant colors and exceptional viewing angles. It’s great for content creators that intend to edit photos and videos.

Beyond the impressive display is a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 4.7GHz of processing power. You can max the PC out with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage to create a powerful content-making machine. You’ll most likely want to pair this with a proper USB-C hub to connect all of your favorite accessories to maximize connectivity.



Buy: Dell XPS 15 $2155.02

3. Alienware M15 R7 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop

BEST FOR GAMING

It’s crazy to think that a laptop is capable of graphics that compete with desktop gaming PCs. Still, thanks to the arrival of NVIDIA’s 3000-series GPUs, graphical innovations such as ray tracing are now available with a device you can easily toss in a bag and take with you anywhere you go.

And that’s what we have with the Alienware M15 R7, which packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. What makes this even better is that even though it has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, which is the best gaming CPU you can get right now, it’s significantly cheaper than a comparable configuration featuring an Intel CPU.



Buy: Alienware M15 R7 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop $1469.99

4. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

BEST MID-RANGE

For gamers on a budget, the Dell G5 15 is the cat’s pajamas. It has stellar computing and processing performance thanks to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to 32GB of memory. That’s plenty of computing power for gaming. Add an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and you get premium gaming power at a budget price. One downside is this laptop tends to get a little noisy and hot, but you can quickly reduce the heat with a laptop cooling pad and you’ll have nothing to worry about.



Buy: Dell G15 Gaming Laptop $979.99

5. Dell XPS 17

LARGE SCREEN

All the incredible power and features you’d expect from the XPS line, but supersized. Even though it sports a large 17-inch display, it’s not unwieldy, bulky or heavy. Dell did a great job expanding the screen by cleverly using thin bezels. Plus, that giant screen is touch-responsive, so content creators can go all-in with their hands. You can max this thing out to super-computer status, but that can vault the price upwards of $3,000. Even at ground-level components, you’re getting a powerful computer with all-day battery life and a giant, fantastic display.



Buy: Dell XPS 17 $1714.02

6. Dell Inspiron 15 3000

ALL-AROUND

This is a solid way to get a hard-working Dell laptop at an affordable price. Even when you max out the specs, it’ll only cost you $700. The Inspiron 15 3000 opted to go with AMD processors and components instead of Intel, which cuts down the cost for you but doesn’t mean it skimps on performance. You can still ramp this baby up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. And all models have plenty of connectivity. Sure, the keyboard isn’t backlit and isn’t the best display on the market, but if you need an affordable everyday driver, this is a great pick.



Buy: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 $587.99

7. Dell XPS 13 OLED

BEST FOR VIDEO EDITING

The Dell XPS 13 is excellent, but your eyes will love the Dell XPS 13 OLED much more. We’ve raved about the advantages of OLED technology in today’s laptops, so it’s no exception here with Dell’s offering because you’ll feast on its high contrast, superb details, iridescent-looking colors and exceptional viewing angles that don’t show much distortion.

With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive, this Dell laptop can be everything from your daily driver to your office powerhouse. And weighing 2.64 pounds, it’s a smart option for business travelers, especially considering the all-day battery life. It’s tough to find this combination of portability and power, which is what makes the Dell XPS 13 OLED a great Dell laptop option.

Read More: Once You Try an OLED Laptop, You’ll Never Be Able To Go Back



Buy: Dell XPS 13 OLED $1273.99

8. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

MOST VERSATILE

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 adds a little more power to the already impressive Inspiron line, combined with a design that allows you to use the laptop in four unique ways. Weighing 3.31 pounds, the 2-in-1 is heavier than its non-flexible counterpart, but you can forgive that since you get a touchscreen in return for that tablet-like experience handling.



Buy: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 $599.99

9. Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop

ALSO CONSIDER

For gaming or not, this computer is nothing short of impressive. Gamers will appreciate max configurations like an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Super graphics card combined with the processing power of a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor. With the speedy refresh rates, the gameplay is ultra-smooth. For the everyday user, it contains more than enough processing power and storage for regular tasks, as well as 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility that is great for streaming your favorite content. It’ll cost you a pretty penny, but the performance doesn’t lack a cent.



Buy: Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop $2,106.99



Buy: Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop $2,634.99

10. Dell Chromebook 3100

BEST FOR STUDENTS ON A BUDGET

And finally, we have to talk about the Dell Chromebook 3100. It’s running Google’s Chrome OS and offers incredible value for students needing a reliable laptop without forking hundreds or thousands of dollars. It’s not heavy on the specs, but it doesn’t need to be because its Intel® Celeron N4000 processor is more than suitable for basic needs like word processing, surfing the web and sending emails. We like its portable size, attributed to its 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) display and 2.85-pound weight. It’s small and lightweight enough to fit in a backpack with ease.

We previously named the Dell XPS 13 the best Dell laptop for students, but for those on a budget with more minimal computing needs, the Dell Chromebook 3100 is an excellent and affordable computer.



Buy: Dell Chromebook 3100 $341.60