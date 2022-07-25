ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The Best Dell Laptops Prove That You Don’t Need a MacBook Anymore

By Jonathan Knoder
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJJM2_0O5LS85d00

Click here to read the full article.

When shopping for a new laptop, succumbing to choice overload is easy. There are so many laptop models available where a single-digit difference in the model number between choice A and choice B could mean completely different components and capabilities. We’re here to help relieve that burden and provide you with the best choices for a new Dell laptop. We recently featured Dell in our guide to the best laptops of 2022 , and the company has an impressive line of sleek but powerful small laptops .

Dell has long been a reliable laptop manufacturer with options that range from casual web surfers to professional laptops capable of intensive gaming. Plus, Dell is undoubtedly a smart way to go if you’re a PC-over-Mac person. Even better, there are frequent Dell deals happening every week that make owning its laptops affordable on any budget — including the Dell Inspiron laptop for under $500.

So avoid that pesky choice overload and look at our recommendations for the Best Dell laptops.

1. Dell XPS 13

BEST OVERALL

Dell took the previous XPS 13 and sent it into hyperdrive. Now the newest XPS 13 can come configured with up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1250U processor for impressive processing speeds. Add that to a 1TB hard drive and up to 32GB of memory, and you have a super PC that’s also lightweight and portable. Let’s not forget about the 13.4-inch touch display for those who like to get hands-on with their content.

We love how it contrasts its performance with a modern design comprised of machined CNC aluminum in a package that measures 2.59 pounds and is 0.55-inches thin. Equally as astounding are the tiny bezels around the display, which shows off Dell’s meticulous design.

Why It’s the Best: Overall, this is an impressive computer and an excellent choice for college students and professionals needing the best Dell laptops. We recently named this computer the best PC laptop for college students .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02cxq7_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell XPS 13 $1469.02

2. Dell XPS 15

RUNNER UP

Content creators, especially the visually creative variety, will appreciate the new 15.6-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge display. This 1920 x 1200 display has impressive contrast and gets plenty bright for vivid picture quality, so you can clearly see the smallest details. Still, you can opt for the upgraded 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456 X 2160) OLED display for superior details, vibrant colors and exceptional viewing angles. It’s great for content creators that intend to edit photos and videos.

Beyond the impressive display is a 12th Generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor with up to 4.7GHz of processing power. You can max the PC out with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage to create a powerful content-making machine. You’ll most likely want to pair this with a proper USB-C hub to connect all of your favorite accessories to maximize connectivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXOpo_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell XPS 15 $2155.02

3. Alienware M15 R7 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop

BEST FOR GAMING

It’s crazy to think that a laptop is capable of graphics that compete with desktop gaming PCs. Still, thanks to the arrival of NVIDIA’s 3000-series GPUs, graphical innovations such as ray tracing are now available with a device you can easily toss in a bag and take with you anywhere you go.

And that’s what we have with the Alienware M15 R7, which packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. What makes this even better is that even though it has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, which is the best gaming CPU you can get right now, it’s significantly cheaper than a comparable configuration featuring an Intel CPU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Soxvp_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Alienware M15 R7 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop $1469.99

4. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop

BEST MID-RANGE

For gamers on a budget, the Dell G5 15 is the cat’s pajamas. It has stellar computing and processing performance thanks to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and up to 32GB of memory. That’s plenty of computing power for gaming. Add an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and you get premium gaming power at a budget price. One downside is this laptop tends to get a little noisy and hot, but you can quickly reduce the heat with a laptop cooling pad and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSmUi_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell G15 Gaming Laptop $979.99

5. Dell XPS 17

LARGE SCREEN

All the incredible power and features you’d expect from the XPS line, but supersized. Even though it sports a large 17-inch display, it’s not unwieldy, bulky or heavy. Dell did a great job expanding the screen by cleverly using thin bezels. Plus, that giant screen is touch-responsive, so content creators can go all-in with their hands. You can max this thing out to super-computer status, but that can vault the price upwards of $3,000. Even at ground-level components, you’re getting a powerful computer with all-day battery life and a giant, fantastic display.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZqdl_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell XPS 17 $1714.02

6. Dell Inspiron 15 3000

ALL-AROUND

This is a solid way to get a hard-working Dell laptop at an affordable price. Even when you max out the specs, it’ll only cost you $700. The Inspiron 15 3000 opted to go with AMD processors and components instead of Intel, which cuts down the cost for you but doesn’t mean it skimps on performance. You can still ramp this baby up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. And all models have plenty of connectivity. Sure, the keyboard isn’t backlit and isn’t the best display on the market, but if you need an affordable everyday driver, this is a great pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pm4ch_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 $587.99

7. Dell XPS 13 OLED

BEST FOR VIDEO EDITING

The Dell XPS 13 is excellent, but your eyes will love the Dell XPS 13 OLED much more. We’ve raved about the advantages of OLED technology in today’s laptops, so it’s no exception here with Dell’s offering because you’ll feast on its high contrast, superb details, iridescent-looking colors and exceptional viewing angles that don’t show much distortion.

With an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive, this Dell laptop can be everything from your daily driver to your office powerhouse. And weighing 2.64 pounds, it’s a smart option for business travelers, especially considering the all-day battery life. It’s tough to find this combination of portability and power, which is what makes the Dell XPS 13 OLED a great Dell laptop option.

Read More: Once You Try an OLED Laptop, You’ll Never Be Able To Go Back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CmEMw_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell XPS 13 OLED $1273.99

8. Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

MOST VERSATILE

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 adds a little more power to the already impressive Inspiron line, combined with a design that allows you to use the laptop in four unique ways. Weighing 3.31 pounds, the 2-in-1 is heavier than its non-flexible counterpart, but you can forgive that since you get a touchscreen in return for that tablet-like experience handling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qxqm8_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 $599.99

9. Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop

ALSO CONSIDER

For gaming or not, this computer is nothing short of impressive. Gamers will appreciate max configurations like an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Super graphics card combined with the processing power of a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor. With the speedy refresh rates, the gameplay is ultra-smooth. For the everyday user, it contains more than enough processing power and storage for regular tasks, as well as 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility that is great for streaming your favorite content. It’ll cost you a pretty penny, but the performance doesn’t lack a cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JI5HW_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop $2,106.99


Buy: Alienware x15 R2 Gaming Laptop $2,634.99

10. Dell Chromebook 3100

BEST FOR STUDENTS ON A BUDGET

And finally, we have to talk about the Dell Chromebook 3100. It’s running Google’s Chrome OS and offers incredible value for students needing a reliable laptop without forking hundreds or thousands of dollars. It’s not heavy on the specs, but it doesn’t need to be because its Intel® Celeron N4000 processor is more than suitable for basic needs like word processing, surfing the web and sending emails. We like its portable size, attributed to its 11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) display and 2.85-pound weight. It’s small and lightweight enough to fit in a backpack with ease.

We previously named the Dell XPS 13 the best Dell laptop for students, but for those on a budget with more minimal computing needs, the Dell Chromebook 3100 is an excellent and affordable computer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RWgP_0O5LS85d00


Buy: Dell Chromebook 3100 $341.60

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Its #1 Best-Selling Gun Safe For the Second Day in a Row

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like everyone around you is on edge, that’s because they are. Recent surveys of Americans have found that we’re feeling way more stressed out than usual. And there are a lot of good reasons to feel stressed — record heat waves, rising violent crime, inflation, and plagues. As a result, we’ve seen rising interest among SPY readers in products like self-defense weapons and home security products. Today, we have a great deal for Americans who exercise their second amendment right to bear arms and are looking for a secure way...
BUSINESS
SPY

The 11 Most Important Power Tools for Every Aspiring DIY Handyman

Click here to read the full article. Nearly every homeowner has become a DIYer over the last few years, and why not? Doing projects yourself is fun, challenging and, with a shortage of labor, a great way to save time and money. If you’ve got time, summer is a great season to accomplish those DIY tasks you’ve put off. Bu to do these jobs right, you’ll need the right tools. And to help you as you set out sharpening your home improvement skills, we’ve compiled a list of the best and most handy power tools available. I recently moved into a new...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Home Depot 12-Foot Skeleton Is Back for 2022 and Selling Fast: How To Buy This Famous Decoration

Click here to read the full article. We’re very happy to announce that The Home Depot’s 2022 Halloween decoration lineup has officially been released. There are some notable new decorations for Halloween 2022, but most importantly, The Home Depot 12-Foot Skeleton, aka Skelly, is back. Likewise, his Pumpkin Inferno friend, first introduced for Haloween 2021, is also back So where can you buy The Home Depot 12-foot skeleton? You can always try your luck at a local The Home Depot location, but official supplies are already sold out on The Home Depot’s website. Both skeletons immediately sold out as soon as they...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month

Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dell Laptops#Dell Alienware#Laptop#Best Laptops#Dell Inspiron
CNN

The best laptops in 2022

Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today

Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The 14 Best Desktop Computers of 2022 for Any Price Point

Click here to read the full article. While the best laptops have become increasingly popular over the years, desktops still have their place in the home and office. The best desktop computers tend to be more powerful than laptops, offering better CPU and graphics cards and much more memory and storage. Many desktop models provide both SSD and traditional hard-disk drives for faster boot times and file access and more reliable, expanded storage for large files. On top of that, you can often get a top-rated desktop for less than a premium or even mid-range laptop. Desktops are also easier to...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
notebookcheck.net

ASUS ROG Flow X16: Convertible gaming laptop launches in Europe from €2,499

It has been a while since ASUS presented the ROG Flow X16, a 16-inch gaming laptop with a convertible design. Unveiled in May, it has taken over two months for ASUS to start selling the laptop in Europe, which is available directly or from third-party retailers. Originally due to launch at the end of last month in the Eurozone, the ROG Flow X16 has retained its €2,499 MSRP.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Brydge ProDock Macbook docking station now available to preorder

The Thunderbolt 4 Brydge ProDock is a new docking station designed for both 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 laptops and the MacBook Air 2022. Providing a quick and convenient way to dock your Apple laptop with dual 4K Display at 60Hz while providing your laptop with up to 90 Watts of charging power. Preorders are now open and shipping is expected to take place during the fall of 2022.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The 13 Best Laptops for College Students: Comparing the Top College Laptops From Apple, Dell & HP

Click here to read the full article. There are so many new products students need for their first year of college, and all that shopping can feel overwhelming. Even as seniors, heading back to school always requires some serious shopping. When it comes to something simple like the best college backpacks or notebooks, there is a huge range of choices, and that can stress out even the most informed consumers. And when it comes to back-to-school shopping, few purchases are more important than selecting the perfect college laptop. Today, every student needs a laptop, and the best laptops for college students...
EDUCATION
SPY

I Turned My Regular Air Conditioner Into a Smart Air Conditioner With This Simple Hack

Click here to read the full article. I just moved into my very first apartment without roommates, and because it’s my house, I’m making my own rules. One of those rules? Everything inside my apartment that can be turned smart will be turned smart. After purchasing a number of the best smart bulbs that I’ve already connected to all three of my Alexa devices, I decided lights weren’t enough. I wanted other entities around my apartment to turn on with a holler. But after glaring down multiple kitchen appliances like my fridge, air fryer and oven, it took me a while...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best Monitors To Upgrade Your Workstation, Ranked From Least to Most Expensive

Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents How We Chose the Best Monitors Best Monitors Under $300 Best Computer Monitors Under $500 The Best Computer Monitors Over $500 It’s challenging to be efficient and productive at home when navigating numerous programs, tabs and documents on a single screen. But a quality computer monitor is an easy way to upgrade your office setup. You can even double up and get two for a proper dual-monitor situation. But with hundreds of potential monitors to choose from, how do you pick the best monitor for your workstation? SPY’s tech team has gathered the best computer monitors...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Kitty, Meet Robot. The Best Self-Cleaning Litter Boxes Take One More Task Off Your To-Do List

Click here to read the full article. Pets are one of the greatest — and messiest — joys in life. Whether you’ve got a dog, cat, bunny rabbit or fish, you know they take love, care and cleaning to keep them and your house in tip-top shape. Sometimes they require special products to protect your furniture. Sometimes they deserve some great new toys. But they all need some effort when it comes to relieving themselves. Once your dog is housebroken, all it takes is a quick walk or jaunt through the backyard for them to do their business, but cats prefer...
PETS
SPY

The 45 Best AirPods & AirPods Pro Cases for Sale in 2022

Click here to read the full article. Apple AirPods have carved out a permanent spot in our pockets, which is why many people keep track of their favorite wireless earbuds with the best AirPods cases. These earbuds dominate the wireless headphone game with easy connectivity, high-quality construction and a sleek design. However, AirPods have one drawback that many Apple customers are familiar with. Enduring the rigors of commuting, exercising and general use can decrease the lifespan of your AirPods case, especially if you throw the occasional drop into the mix, which is highly likely given the case’s rather slippery nature. The...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

13 Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals of the Summer: Save Some Cash Before the Semester Starts

Click here to read the full article. Between buying new books, college backpacks, student loans, rent, food and clothes, there’s a lot of stuff students have to spend their money on to prepare for the new school year. One place where students can save a little coin on their back-to-school shopping list is on their laptops. But the best laptops are expensive, right? They don’t have to be. Not all laptops are crazy expensive, and, depending on your needs, you may be able to get away with a Chromebook for under $200 instead of $1,000-plus for a new Apple MacBook Pro....
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Asus Zenfone 9 announced, packing lots of high-end hardware in a small phone

The Asus Zenfone 9 has been announced. The relatively small 5.9-inch phone is packed with high-end hardware. Pricing starts at $699 in the US and €799 in Europe. Asus has unveiled the Zenfone 9, a diminutive Android phone that still has a ton of impressive hardware specs. While the new phone has the same 5.9-inch display found on its predecessor, the Zenfone 9 is actually 2% smaller than the Zenfone 8. Read on for all the details or check out our Zenfone 9 review for our in-depth verdict on Asus’ latest.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Dell XPS 17 9720 - 2022

The Dell XPS 17 (2022) looks identical to last year’s model, but it's still one of the slickest and sleekest 17-inch laptops around and now packs Intel’s latest 12th Gen CPUs for epic performance and surprisingly good battery life. By PCWorld on July 11, 2022 80. Dell’s XPS...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Apple’s M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently $200 off

This may seem hard to believe, but it’s no joke. Best Buy is currently letting you save $200 on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M2 chip. Regularly going for $1,299, the M2-powered MacBook Pro is a fantastic option for those looking for a portable tool to get them started on any project they want. It will be an amazing tool for those creators who want to make YouTube videos and for anyone who wants more power than the one offered with the M2 MacBook Air.
COMPUTERS
SPY

SPY

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy