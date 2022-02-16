The 29 Best Things on My Net-a-Porter Wish List RN

For the fashion set, there's always a defining moment in their earlier years that they realize how much they love clothing. Of course, once you fall in love with fashion, you also become aware of a stark truth: Designer clothing isn't cheap. Unless you come from money, buying a $3000+ handbag isn't always accessible—add on top of that that it can be hard to find size-inclusive pieces, affordable pieces, and even allocate time to shop. It's all these reasons and many more that I can understand why someone would want a list of every spring trend and every spring staple worth buying just to call it a day. But for me, over time, I've learned that the key to creating a closet filled with great designer pieces comes down to patience and my "triple S" shopping motto: Every designer piece I own now was bought at a sample sale, bought secondhand, or bought on-sale.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO